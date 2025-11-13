Disney CEO Bob Iger Says Disney+ Will Allow AI-Generated Content As Studio Embraces Controversial Technology

AI usage in Hollywood continues to divide opinions, and during a Q4 earnings call today, Disney CEO Bob Iger talked about how the studio intends to use artificial intelligence in a way that, supposedly, benefits consumers.

The executive said that the studio has been in "interesting conversations with some of the AI companies," and described the discussions as being "quite productive."

As for what Disney hopes to achieve through AI usage, the House of Mouse is "seeking to not only protect the value of our IP, our creative engines, but also to seek opportunities for us to use their technology to create more engagement with consumers."

Internally, "We see opportunities in terms of efficiency and effectiveness by deploying AI," suggesting that it will impact film and TV production, office workflows, and support for cast members. However, rather than seeking to use AI as a means of replacing its human staff, Disney "has been engaged with our cast members and employees" about how best to utilise it.

Still, Disney's priority is "to protect our IP," with the hope being that they can "reach some agreement that [reflects] our needs to protect the IP," Iger later shared. In other words, the studio wants to make sure all those emerging AI companies don't take advantage of its franchises and characters before they can.

Looking to streaming, Iger pointed to "phenomenal opportunities to deploy AI across our direct-to-consumer platforms," promising "the biggest and the most significant changes — from a product perspective, from a technology perspective — since we launched [Disney+] in 2019." That will include "a number of game-like features" on the platform supported by Fortnite developers, Epic Games.

Iger added, "The other thing that we’re really excited about, that AI is going to give us the ability to do, is to provide users of Disney+ with a much more engaged experience, including the ability for them to create user-generated content and to consume user-generated content — mostly short-form — from others."

All this is intriguing, but Disney will need to work hard to ensure that its iconic characters aren't put in, let's say, compromising positions by those using these AI tools. In Fortnite, we repeatedly saw how the AI Darth Vader ended up making questionable comments to gamers when nudged in the right (or wrong) direction.

Disney also announced today that its streaming profits grew as Disney+ alone added 3.8 million subscribers. The studio also announced plans to invest $1 billion more in content in 2026 than it did in 2025.

Let us know your thoughts on Bob Iger's comments in the usual place.