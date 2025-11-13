Disney CEO Bob Iger Says Disney+ Will Allow AI-Generated Content As Studio Embraces Controversial Technology

Disney CEO Bob Iger has talked more about how the House of Mouse intends to utilise AI moving forward, and it sounds like fans will soon be able to create their own AI-generated content on Disney+...

By JoshWilding - Nov 13, 2025 11:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Disney

AI usage in Hollywood continues to divide opinions, and during a Q4 earnings call today, Disney CEO Bob Iger talked about how the studio intends to use artificial intelligence in a way that, supposedly, benefits consumers.

The executive said that the studio has been in "interesting conversations with some of the AI companies," and described the discussions as being "quite productive."

As for what Disney hopes to achieve through AI usage, the House of Mouse is "seeking to not only protect the value of our IP, our creative engines, but also to seek opportunities for us to use their technology to create more engagement with consumers."

Internally, "We see opportunities in terms of efficiency and effectiveness by deploying AI," suggesting that it will impact film and TV production, office workflows, and support for cast members. However, rather than seeking to use AI as a means of replacing its human staff, Disney "has been engaged with our cast members and employees" about how best to utilise it. 

Still, Disney's priority is "to protect our IP," with the hope being that they can "reach some agreement that [reflects] our needs to protect the IP," Iger later shared. In other words, the studio wants to make sure all those emerging AI companies don't take advantage of its franchises and characters before they can. 

Looking to streaming, Iger pointed to "phenomenal opportunities to deploy AI across our direct-to-consumer platforms," promising "the biggest and the most significant changes — from a product perspective, from a technology perspective — since we launched [Disney+] in 2019." That will include "a number of game-like features" on the platform supported by Fortnite developers, Epic Games. 

Iger added, "The other thing that we’re really excited about, that AI is going to give us the ability to do, is to provide users of Disney+ with a much more engaged experience, including the ability for them to create user-generated content and to consume user-generated content — mostly short-form — from others."

All this is intriguing, but Disney will need to work hard to ensure that its iconic characters aren't put in, let's say, compromising positions by those using these AI tools. In Fortnite, we repeatedly saw how the AI Darth Vader ended up making questionable comments to gamers when nudged in the right (or wrong) direction. 

Disney also announced today that its streaming profits grew as Disney+ alone added 3.8 million subscribers. The studio also announced plans to invest $1 billion more in content in 2026 than it did in 2025. 

Let us know your thoughts on Bob Iger's comments in the usual place. 

Lisa89
Lisa89 - 11/13/2025, 11:41 AM
No!
SpaceAgent
SpaceAgent - 11/13/2025, 11:42 AM
User Comment Image
These [frick]ing idiots...
User Comment Image
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 11/13/2025, 11:42 AM
If we allow these companies to push AI driven content to replace jobs and human beings, We will be fish in a tank. We must all mutually push back against this and stand strong against corporations and their desires to eliminate humans and replace us with programs, robots, and fake news.
TheVisionary27
TheVisionary27 - 11/13/2025, 12:11 PM
@SonOfAGif - Too late it’s already happening. The matrix tried to warn us. The tagline is - “the future is not user friendly.”
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/13/2025, 11:49 AM
Honestly as long as A.I is used as as a tool and not as the main “creative” driving force and replacing jobs then I don’t mind it’s usage…

However we know that’s a tricky balance so we’ll see how it works out.

In regards to D+ getting more subscribers , I wonder if this means that Iger might make streaming more of a priority as Chapek did since he wanted to go back to a more theatrical model…

I feel the B.O performance of their big IP’s next year will be a big deciding factor in that!!.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 11/13/2025, 11:52 AM
Soon they’ll say AI have pronouns too
kayliepain
kayliepain - 11/13/2025, 11:58 AM
You have blocked this comment, or it has been reported by the CBM community for abusive content - View Comment?
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 11/13/2025, 12:10 PM
@kayliepain - [frick] off, Kaylie.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 11/13/2025, 12:00 PM
They've already been doing it, not just in films but in games and anime.
User Comment Image
soberchimera
soberchimera - 11/13/2025, 12:02 PM
He will literally try anything BESIDES hiring competent writers/producers for Disney’s IP.
Fogs
Fogs - 11/13/2025, 12:02 PM
AI is a tool and progress is unavoidable. Happened with everything and it won't be different with AI.

People are just too dazzled by this early stage of technology for good or ill.

We'll reach a point of equilibrium where it will be part of the process, but it will always require human input.

People need to calm down a little.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 11/13/2025, 12:12 PM
@Fogs - It's a tricky balance, as others have said. It's a valuable tool for increasing efficiency and kickstarting difficult projects. I think it's a good sign that they're being transparent about it, at least. But yeah, the second a human being loses a job to AI, that's over the line.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 11/13/2025, 12:13 PM
@Fogs - "People need to calm down a little."

Tell that to the thousands who've already lost their jobs to it, and the millions who will follow them in the coming years.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/13/2025, 12:02 PM

So new technology will replace human jobs.

People have only b!tched about this for about 500 years. It happens in every industry, and it always will until our little ball of mud is destroyed to build that new intergalactic highway bypass.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 11/13/2025, 12:04 PM
The ability to “create”…using AI is the opposite of creating.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 11/13/2025, 12:14 PM
We need a government that will step in and protect the people from corporations that want to replace them. If you want to develop AI, it needs to be HEAVILY regulated, for the good of the people.

