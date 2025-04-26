LILO & STITCH Remake Gets An Expanded Runtime As Fun New TV Spot Reveals Jumba And Pleakley

LILO & STITCH Remake Gets An Expanded Runtime As Fun New TV Spot Reveals Jumba And Pleakley

The upcoming Lilo & Stitch remake will be quite a bit longer than its 2002 animated predecessor, based on a new listing. A new TV spot, meanwhile, shows more of Experiment 626 causing chaos in Hawaii...

By JoshWilding - Apr 26, 2025
Filed Under: Disney
Disney's live-action remakes have been far from consistent in terms of quality, but all signs point to Lilo & Stitch being more akin to The Jungle Book or Cinderella than disappointing efforts like Snow White and Pinocchio

Based on the trailers, Lilo & Stitch will be another very faithful adaptation, but this version of the 2002 animated classic will seemingly expand the story.

Thanks to the AMC Theaters website (via Toonado.com), we now know that Lilo & Stitch will have a runtime of 1 hour and 48 minutes. That's 25% longer than the original movie's 85-minute runtime, and while it's yet to be officially confirmed, this change is what we've come to expect from these remakes. 

Early box office tracking points to Lilo & Stitch grossing over $100 million over Memorial Day weekend. That means it will earn more than Snow White's entire domestic haul in just three days. 

Making this feat even more impressive is the fact that Lilo & Stitch will go head-to-head with Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning. Still, that's eyeing a franchise-best debut, topping 2018's Mission: Impossible - Fallout ($61 million). 

"If you re-watch the original, he is literally just using Lilo as a human meat-shield for the first half," Lilo & Stitch director Dean Fleischer Camp recently said. The filmmaker compared him to "a toddler putting something in their mouth," adding, "He’s leading with curiosity, and all he knows is destruction."

Addressing the CG Stitch's dynamic with newcomer Maia Kealoha, Camp said, "Even on days when we weren’t shooting them in the same scene together, she would insist on giving him a kiss goodnight."

You can watch a fun new TV spot for Lilo & Stitch in the players below. 

Lilo & Stitch is the wildly funny and touching story of a lonely Hawaiian girl and the fugitive alien who helps to mend her broken family.

The movie is directed by award-winning filmmaker Dean Fleischer Camp (Marcel the Shell with Shoes On), with a screenplay by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright and Mike Van Waes, and stars Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Tia Carrere, Hannah Waddingham, Chris Sanders, with Courtney B. Vance, Zach Galifianakis, and introduces Maia Kealoha.

Lilo & Stitch is produced by Jonathan Eirich, p.g.a. and Dan Lin, with Tom Peitzman, Ryan Halprin, Louie Provost, Thomas Schumacher serving as executive producers.

After originally being developed as a Disney+ Original, Lilo & Stitch now arrives in theaters on May 23, 2025.

Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 4/26/2025, 10:44 AM
They are super lame for changing the aliens into humans instead of having them in drag like the original

dragon316
dragon316 - 4/26/2025, 11:51 AM
@Wahhvacado - then people who are non paid critics who don’t work on Hollywood not pick movies will say was good movie but aliens in human clothes no humans can identify them as aliens what human walks around with green skin and three fingers one eye in middle of face will say movie is to kiddish childish humor
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 4/26/2025, 11:52 AM
MikeyL
MikeyL - 4/26/2025, 10:47 AM
Disney being so scared of having a fictional male presenting alien dressing as women that they had to remove all traces of it is hilarious. [frick]ing pussies. There was never a problem with the original, don’t pussy foot around it now

