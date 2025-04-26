LILO & STITCH Remake Gets An Expanded Runtime As Fun New TV Spot Reveals Jumba And Pleakley

Disney's live-action remakes have been far from consistent in terms of quality, but all signs point to Lilo & Stitch being more akin to The Jungle Book or Cinderella than disappointing efforts like Snow White and Pinocchio.

Based on the trailers, Lilo & Stitch will be another very faithful adaptation, but this version of the 2002 animated classic will seemingly expand the story.

Thanks to the AMC Theaters website (via Toonado.com), we now know that Lilo & Stitch will have a runtime of 1 hour and 48 minutes. That's 25% longer than the original movie's 85-minute runtime, and while it's yet to be officially confirmed, this change is what we've come to expect from these remakes.

Early box office tracking points to Lilo & Stitch grossing over $100 million over Memorial Day weekend. That means it will earn more than Snow White's entire domestic haul in just three days.

Making this feat even more impressive is the fact that Lilo & Stitch will go head-to-head with Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning. Still, that's eyeing a franchise-best debut, topping 2018's Mission: Impossible - Fallout ($61 million).

"If you re-watch the original, he is literally just using Lilo as a human meat-shield for the first half," Lilo & Stitch director Dean Fleischer Camp recently said. The filmmaker compared him to "a toddler putting something in their mouth," adding, "He’s leading with curiosity, and all he knows is destruction."

Addressing the CG Stitch's dynamic with newcomer Maia Kealoha, Camp said, "Even on days when we weren’t shooting them in the same scene together, she would insist on giving him a kiss goodnight."

You can watch a fun new TV spot for Lilo & Stitch in the players below.

you sure that's a dog? 🤨#LiloAndStitch arrives in theaters May 23! pic.twitter.com/BQRhBzipHK — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) April 24, 2025

Lilo & Stitch is the wildly funny and touching story of a lonely Hawaiian girl and the fugitive alien who helps to mend her broken family.

The movie is directed by award-winning filmmaker Dean Fleischer Camp (Marcel the Shell with Shoes On), with a screenplay by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright and Mike Van Waes, and stars Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Tia Carrere, Hannah Waddingham, Chris Sanders, with Courtney B. Vance, Zach Galifianakis, and introduces Maia Kealoha.

Lilo & Stitch is produced by Jonathan Eirich, p.g.a. and Dan Lin, with Tom Peitzman, Ryan Halprin, Louie Provost, Thomas Schumacher serving as executive producers.

After originally being developed as a Disney+ Original, Lilo & Stitch now arrives in theaters on May 23, 2025.