SNOW WHITE Star Rachel Zegler Believes Backlash To Disney's Remake Is Due To "Passion" For 1937 Classic

SNOW WHITE Star Rachel Zegler Believes Backlash To Disney's Remake Is Due To &quot;Passion&quot; For 1937 Classic

Shazam! Fury of the Gods star Rachel Zegler has addressed the backlash surrounding her role in Disney's live-action Snow White movie, putting it down to passion for the original 1937 animated classic.

By JoshWilding - Feb 25, 2025 04:02 PM EST
Source: Vogue Mexico (via Toonado.com)

At this point, we're sure you're all familiar with the "controversy" surrounding Rachel Zegler being cast as the lead character in Disney's live-action remake of Snow White

While it's true that the Shazam! Fury of the Gods star has made some remarks about the iconic 1937 animated classic which did little to help matters, a good percentage of the backlash appears to be aimed at the fact her skin isn't as "white as snow."

Talking to Vogue Mexico (via Toonado.com), Zegler revealed where she currently stands on the conservative backlash to her casting...and appeared to choose her words very carefully. 

"I interpret people’s feelings about this film as passion for it, and what an honor to be able to be a part of something that people are so passionate about," she told the publication. "We’re not always going to have the same feelings as everyone around us and all we can do is give our best."

Teasing what Disney fans can expect from this adaptation, she said Disney "has found this beautiful, delicate balance between taking the animated classic that everyone knows and loves from 1937" while "introducing it to this new generation." 

Zegler's casting isn't the only reason Snow White has proven somewhat controversial. It's widely believed that the Seven Dwarfes were originally left out of the story, replaced by a bank of diverse "Bandits."

Reshoots have changed that but the response to the CG characters has not been overly positive (the hope is the visual might be improved by the time the movie is released). We're still expecting sweeping changes to have been made, despite any post-production tinkering.

Snow White is a live-action musical reimagining of the classic 1937 film. The magical music adventure journeys back to the timeless story with beloved characters Bashful, Doc, Dopey, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, and Sneezy.

The movie is directed by Marc Webb and produced by Marc Platt and Jared LeBoff, with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer, and features all-new original songs from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

Disney's Snow White opens exclusively in theaters March 21, 2025. 

