Trackers Say ZOOTOPIA 2 Is Headed For A Potential $500M+ Debut If China Estimates Are Accurate

Early ticket-sale forecasts for Disney Animation’s Zootopia 2 suggest the sequel is on track for a blockbuster debut, with the potential to break multiple opening-weekend records.

By MarkJulian - Nov 26, 2025 09:11 AM EST
Source: Toonado.com

The Zootopia franchise has always drawn a larger crowd overseas than it has in North America.

The original 2016 film earned more than $1 billion worldwide on a relatively modest $150 million budget, with international markets making up about 67% of that total.

It looks as if the forthcoming sequel is about to double down on that split as all signs are pointing towards a jaw-dropping international debut for the sequel, particularly in China.

Disney appears to be tapping into a strategy that has worked before, aligning the film’s animal-centric themes with elements of Chinese culture and the zodiac.

That cultural connection resonated the first time around, and the studio seems ready to replicate that success.

For instance, Zootopia 2  will introduce Gary the Snake (voiced by Ke Huy Quan), and 2025 just-so happens to be the Year of the Snake in the Chinese zodiac calendar. 

Analysts predict a $150-$175 million opening weekend gross for the long-awaited sequel in North America alone, but the film is projected to surpass the $200 million mark in China.

This has prevailing box office analysts predicting a $400-$500 global opening (albeit extended thanks to Thanksgiving) weekend.

Zootopia 2 hits theaters tomorrow, November 26, 2025 and will enjoy a box office boost in the states, thanks to the long Thanksgiving weekend.

"The wildest mystery in Zootopia hisssstory."

"In Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Zootopia 2,” detectives Judy Hopps (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (voiced by Jason Bateman) find themselves on the twisting trail of a mysterious reptile who arrives in Zootopia and turns the animal metropolis upside down. To crack the case, Judy and Nick must go undercover to unexpected new parts of town, where their growing partnership is tested like never before."

FROZEN Stars Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, & Josh Gad Sign Record-Breaking $60M Deals For Third & Fourth Movies
bobevanz
bobevanz - 11/26/2025, 9:47 AM
2 billion would make up for all of the Marvel [frick] ups
mountainman
mountainman - 11/26/2025, 9:54 AM
That new Steph Curry basketball animated movie seemed like it was really trying to steal the vibes from this film. My daughter recently became obsessed with the first one. Definitely one of the better modern Disney animated movies.
Evansly
Evansly - 11/26/2025, 10:19 AM
@mountainman - My kids are really looking forward to checking this out.

I will say my favorite is still Coco by a big margin. That said I don't want the sequel
mountainman
mountainman - 11/26/2025, 10:23 AM
@Evansly - Coco is such a beautiful movie with visuals and music. My daughter likes that one too, but “bunny and fox” as she calls it, is currently her favorite Disney movie. I’m sure it’ll change next week.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/26/2025, 10:02 AM
If true then Goddamn lol , I didn’t know the franchise was that popular given it’s only had one movie till now and Disney + series of animated shorts…

Like I know there’s 1 or 2 attractions at theme parks for it so are they really that popular?.

Anyway , I liked the first film so I’ll definitely check it out when I can!!.

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/26/2025, 10:07 AM
Disney with this and Avatar: Fire & Ash at the end of the year…

User Comment Image
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 11/26/2025, 10:11 AM
This will be a good barometer if China is cooling down on Hollywood movies

