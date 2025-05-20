ZOOTOPIA 2 Trailer And Poster Take Us Back To The Outrageous, Expansive Animal Metropolis

Walt Disney Animation Studios has released the first teaser trailer for Zootopia 2, the highly anticipated sequel to 2016's Academy Award-winning Zootopia. Featuring glimpses at new and returning characters, the trailer reunites rookie cops Judy Hopps (voice of Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (voice of Jason Bateman) and teases a new team-up with a mysterious pit viper, Gary De’Snake (voice of Ke Huy Quan).

The trailer is dialogue-free, but features a glimpse of Zootopia 2's mysterious villain and the franchise's new and returning characters.

According to Disney Animation chief creative officer and director Jared Bush, who also wrote the script, fans can expect to explore a larger world in this follow-up. "We are beyond excited to welcome everyone back to the outrageous, expansive animal metropolis of Zootopia, and take audiences on a hilarious, wild ride into parts of the city we’ve never visited before."

"Whether it's the marshes of semi-aquatic mammals, the vast desert dunes or even greater mysteries beyond, our heroes, Judy and Nick, will meet a lot of new friends, and discover even more about the world, themselves and a brand-new snake in town," he added.

Added director Byron Howard, "The trailer features the original song 'ZUTU' by Zootopia’s finest lemming techno group, LEMEEENS. Fresh from touring with superstar Gazelle as her opening act, members Hans-Peter, Gūnther, Spielt and their DJ, Spaß, created the song to mark the occasion and welcome the world back to the City of Zootopia!"

In Zootopia 2, detectives Judy Hopps (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (voiced by Jason Bateman) find themselves on the twisting trail of a mysterious reptile who arrives in Zootopia and turns the mammal metropolis upside down.

To crack the case, Judy and Nick must go undercover to unexpected new parts of town, where their growing partnership is tested like never before. The movie also features the voices of Fortune Feimster, Quinta Brunson, and Shakira, who returns as Gazelle.

Oscar winners Jared Bush (co-director/co-writer Zootopia, director/co-writer Encanto) and Byron Howard (director Zootopia, director Encanto) are directing; Bush is writing the script; Yvett Merino (Oscar-winning producer Encanto) produces.

Since Bob Iger's return as Disney CEO, the House of Mouse has shifted focus to producing sequels for many of its most popular brands. When Zootopia was released in 2016, it grossed over $1 billion worldwide on a reported $150 million budget.

A spin-off TV series, Zootopia+, followed on Disney+ in 2022, and rumblings of a sequel persisted following the positive response to that. However, it was seemingly Iger who decided that Disney's biggest properties should no longer be relegated to streaming when there's money to be made in theaters.

Zootopia 2 hits theaters on November 26, 2025. Check out the new trailer and poster below.