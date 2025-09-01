DEADPOOL Co-Creator Rob Liefeld Brands Fan A "Shill" For Reporting THE FANTASTIC FOUR's $500M Box Office Haul

Deadpool co-creator Rob Liefeld continues tearing into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, this time branding a fan account a "shill" for reporting on The Fantastic Four: First Steps passing $500 million...

By JoshWilding - Sep 01, 2025 07:09 AM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

Earlier this year, Deadpool co-creator Rob Liefeld severed ties with Marvel Studios in a series of rants across social media and his newly launched podcast. Feeling disrespected by the studio and its President, Kevin Feige, the prolific comic book writer and artist laid out his grievances for the world to see. 

Ultimately, those boiled down to not getting a prominent enough mention in Deadpool & Wolverine's opening titles, while he perceived his lack of invitation to the premiere's afterparty as a move "meant to embarrass, diminish, defeat me."

Liefeld's other complaints included not being acknowledged by Kevin Feige on the red carpet, Disney not publishing all the photos taken of him and his family at the event, and his request to have a greater share of the spotlight at movie premieres and other promotional events being declined.

Rather than share his disappointment with how he was treated and move on, Liefeld takes every possible opportunity to criticise Marvel Studios and the MCU. In the process, he's become a leading figure in the anti-Marvel subculture that's figured out there's money to be made from negativity and empowering the trolls.

Now, Liefeld has sunk to the level of those trolls with his latest social media posts. @TheCinesthetic posted, "The Fantastic Four: First Steps hits $500M worldwide on a $200M budget," prompting Image Comics co-founder to reply, "$300 million with marketing, get outta here shill." 

The account was correct that The Fantastic Four had a $200 million production budget, while Leifeld is right that Marvel Studios spent $100 million on marketing. However, branding @TheCinesthetic a "shill" for not posting a full breakdown of the movie's budget shows the levels that Liefeld is now stooping to in his one-sided war with Marvel. 

Liefeld then decided to fan the flames of the Marvel vs. DC war by adding, "Consider this lunacy - Superman critics will say it’s a flop while telling you that [Fantastic Four] is a win as it trails Superman by $100 million. They were released 2 weeks apart. It’s all tribal. No facts matter. It’s literally the land of wishful thinking."

Now might be a time to brand Liefeld a DC "shill," because he's neglected to mention that Superman spent a reported additional $50 million on production and marketing, making that $100 million lead slightly less impactful (still, a win is a win, and the Man of Steel is the clear victor at the box office). 

Liefeld has found his niche, and his continued disdain for Feige and Marvel Studios isn't going away. He never seemed to have an issue with the MCU before his perceived Deadpool & Wolverine slights, but the divisive artist is now doubling down on it, for better or worse.

Liefeld's role in creating Deadpool has often been disputed. While he certainly played an integral role in the Merc with a Mouth's first appearances as his co-creator, that version of the character has little in common with the one played by Ryan Reynolds beyond his costume and weapons. Fabian Nicieza gave Wade Wilson his motormouth, and Joe Kelly and Ed McGuinness turned him into a comedic character.

You can see Liefeld's latest social media rantings in the X posts below. 

In our review of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, we concluded, "The Fantastic Four is an exceptional introduction to the MCU’s First Family, and thanks to a Jack Kirby-infused feel that’s unlike anything we’ve seen before, it proves to be a quintessential superhero movie with Marvel Studios at its brilliant best.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Also appearing are Natasha Lyonne as Rachel Rozman, Paul Walter Hauser as Harvey Elder/Mole Man, Sarah Niles as Lynne Nichols, and Mark Gatiss as Ted Gilbert. John Malkovich was set to play Red Ghost, but was cut due to time constraints.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is directed by Matt Shakman from a screenplay by Josh Friedman and Eric Pearson and Jeff Kaplan & Ian Springer.

The movie is now playing in theaters.

UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 9/1/2025, 7:59 AM
Man has learnt nothing. Still, he has a point re Superman...
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 9/1/2025, 7:59 AM
This guys is almost as unbearable as RR.

The OP wasn't wrong though, they didn't include marketing in that $200 million.
epc1122
epc1122 - 9/1/2025, 8:00 AM
He’s right regarding this 👍
MGSSnake1988
MGSSnake1988 - 9/1/2025, 8:03 AM
Nobody cared a decade ago when Cap 1 costs like $210 million and never made its money back.

Now, Marvel did that for three movies in a row and paid the price.

A studio that never calls itself nostalgic becomes one almost two decades later.
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 9/1/2025, 8:24 AM
@MGSSnake1988 - Cap 1 was reported to cost $140M
MGSSnake1988
MGSSnake1988 - 9/1/2025, 8:46 AM
@Ryguy88 - Checked it recently, and it's $216 million.
Ironbot
Ironbot - 9/1/2025, 8:04 AM
Rob is once again proving what an asshole he is
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 9/1/2025, 8:07 AM
Both movies did poorly.

Neither movie is very inviting to anyone who isn't a dyed in the cloth fanboy. Like me. I loved 'em both SO MUCH.
But I'm disappointed that the rest of the world can't be there with me on this. And I won't put blinders on and pretend that they were.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 9/1/2025, 8:11 AM
Oh also: coVId!! StrEAmInG!! iNFlaTiON!!

or something.
skidz
skidz - 9/1/2025, 8:16 AM
He's still desperate to be relevant.
ClungeOfSteel
ClungeOfSteel - 9/1/2025, 8:17 AM
Superman's production and marketing budget was reported to be higher rob. You can't correct someone for leaving out info then proceed to do that yourself 😅
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 9/1/2025, 8:22 AM
Both movies were mid....cant we all just get along now?
Spike101
Spike101 - 9/1/2025, 8:23 AM
At today’s prices both movies can be considered break even at best. As a piece of entertainment they are average at best and follow the recent trend where the action scenes are good but there is little in the way of depth when you consider the storytelling or character development. Basically just lazy writing.
ElJefe
ElJefe - 9/1/2025, 8:28 AM
Rob would fit right in around here!

Is @nofeetmuchopouches taken yet?
KyoShiRo330
KyoShiRo330 - 9/1/2025, 8:30 AM
Both are failure. That's it.
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 9/1/2025, 8:35 AM
People don't go to the theater anymore. They're busy doing other things.

User Comment Image
Thing94
Thing94 - 9/1/2025, 8:35 AM
Fantastic Four was very good - plan on buying it on Blu-Ray
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 9/1/2025, 8:43 AM
"Liefeld takes every possible opportunity to criticize Marvel Studios and the MCU..." -Josh 'Make-Mine-Marvel' Wilding

So what Josh? Liefeld goes overboard with the criticism and you go overboard with the boot-licking. Kinda' even things out IMO. 🫤
Batmangina
Batmangina - 9/1/2025, 8:44 AM
"The Fantastic Four is an exceptional introduction to the MCU’s First Family, and thanks to a Jack Kirby-infused feel that’s unlike anything we’ve seen before, it proves to be a quintessential superhero movie with Marvel Studios at its brilliant best."

Good fan fiction is always welcome.
Ha1frican
Ha1frican - 9/1/2025, 8:46 AM
What a douche
2050
2050 - 9/1/2025, 8:46 AM
Yes, Rob Liefeld a bitter man. What else is new? The irony is Liefeld is the biggest shill in the world….as long as you pay him and give him favours. Once that ends, well, you’ve seen his complaints (with the editorial side of DC as well).
Polaris
Polaris - 9/1/2025, 8:48 AM
This guy and DeMayo would get along nicely

