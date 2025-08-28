HARRY POTTER Director Chris Columbus Reveals Why He Was FIRED From 2005's FANTASTIC FOUR Movie

Harry Potter director Chris Columbus has reflected on his involvement with 2005's Fantastic Four movie and reveals why he was fired from the film that he originally intended to direct. Read on for details!

By JoshWilding - Aug 28, 2025 06:08 AM EST
Chris Columbus has helmed many enduring family blockbusters, including Home AloneMrs. Doubtfire, and two instalments of Harry Potter. You can probably see why that would make him a good fit to helm a movie revolving around Marvel's First Family. 

The filmmaker was credited as an executive producer on 2005's Fantastic Four, but confirmed in a new interview that he "had nothing to do with it." Columbus intended to direct the Marvel Comics adaptation, but was fired after a meeting with studio executives.

"We were in a weird situation," Columbus said. "On the first 'Fantastic Four,' I had worked on a script. There were a lot of writers involved. They were about to make a movie, and I was producing it. I met with the director and had some ideas."

"I basically said, 'Some of this conceptual art should feel more like Jack Kirby, the creator of the Fantastic Four, and should feel more like the Silver Age of Marvel,'" he continued. "I left that meeting and on the way back from my house, I got a call from the head of 20th Century Fox saying I was fired and had too much of an opinion."

Columbus circled many superhero movies around that time, including Spider-Man and Daredevil. However, being fired from Fantastic Four "probably soured me a little," the filmmaker admitted, leaving him with little interest in returning to the genre. 

"Over the years, people have done it so well that I personally lost interest in making a superhero movie," he admitted. "It started a little bit with 'Spider-Man 2.' When I saw what Sam Raimi did with that I thought it was a perfect superhero movie. Certainly Matt Reeves' 'The Batman' with Robert Pattinson was a brilliant film, too."

"I realized I don’t have a desire to make those movies anymore because people are doing them better than I ever could at this point in my career," Columbus added. 

Columbus has previously said that he wanted The Thing to be CG because you could "really never get the size of Ben Grimm if he's not CGI or something." Ultimately, Ben Grimm ended up being a man in a rubber suit, with Michael Chiklis taking on the role. 

Tim Story directed Fantastic Four and the 2007 sequel Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer. The franchise was then shelved until Josh Trank's ill-fated reboot in 2015. Marvel Studios ultimately regained the rights and released The Fantastic Four: First Steps last month.

The movie opened to overwhelmingly positive reviews, largely because it embraced a Silver Age tone and the work of Jack Kirby. That approach clearly wasn't one 20th Century Fox was interested in at the time. 

You can hear more from Columbus in the player below. 

Mrcool210
Mrcool210 - 8/28/2025, 6:58 AM
He got fired for saying it should look like the comic. If that doesn't tell you how [frick]ed things were back then I don't know what will.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/28/2025, 7:39 AM
@Mrcool210 - to be fair…

While I’m on his side , he was talking about the original comics and thus a specific era of them which doesn’t mean they weren’t taking inspiration from more modern runs (granted , it was Fox back in the 2000’s so that seems doubtful but still).
MaximusTheMad
MaximusTheMad - 8/28/2025, 7:00 AM
Wow, those FOX executives really were a bunch of d-bags.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 8/28/2025, 7:18 AM
Sounds like why Edward Norton was fired
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 8/28/2025, 7:19 AM
That was the one thing the new F4 did that I appreciated was those first 15 minutes or so. Very Kirby-espque.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/28/2025, 7:20 AM
Interesting , I did not know he was involved with the film at one point and even credited as an executive producer…

However doesn’t seem like he was going to direct but that he was to be more actively involved as a producer and even helped work on the script since he mentions meeting with the director and giving him suggestions.

If he was to direct it or just be more involved , I can definitely see even more of a focus on the family aspect of the FF and can really see him bring more heart to it which could have worked but oh well.

Anyway , been a big fan (for the most part) of the work I have seen of his such as the first 2 Home Alone & Harry Potter films aswell as Goonies which he wrote so looking forward to checking out The Thursday Murder Club soon!!.

OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 8/28/2025, 7:59 AM
"It started a little bit with 'Spider-Man 2.' When I saw what Sam Raimi did with that I thought it was a perfect superhero movie. Certainly Matt Reeves' 'The Batman' with Robert Pattinson was a brilliant film"

Game recognizes game 🤝
MaxPaint
MaxPaint - 8/28/2025, 8:12 AM
Shame, I would've loved to see a Chris Colombus F4 movie.

