H.E.R.B.I.E. Speaks In New THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Silence Your Cell Phones PSA

H.E.R.B.I.E. is one of the most unexpected additions to The Fantastic Four: First Steps. However, where better to introduce the fan-favourite character than in a retro-futuristic 1960s New York?

A new "Silence Your Cell Phones" PSA is currently playing in theaters, and it sees the loveable robot briefly warn audiences, "You know better." However, that's subtitled, and his speaking voice is a series of computer noises; is this indicative of what we'll see in the movie itself?

If so, this promises to be a very unique voiceover role for General Grievous actor Matthew Wood.

"He’s absolutely as important and as alive as any other member of the cast," The Fantastic Four: First Steps director Matt Shakman recently said of H.E.R.B.I.E. "He’s sometimes a slightly put-upon robot, but he is definitely a member of the family. He’s just so charming and adorable."

"He is really Reed’s right hand in the lab, capable of assisting him on any sort of experiment, always by his side," the filmmaker continued, "whether in New York City or out in space. He’s charming, he’s funny — but he also will break your heart. Which I hope is emblematic of the movie."

With multiple versions of H.E.R.B.I.E. confirmed to appear in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, it's possible we'll get a version of Franklin Richards' babysitter with a proper speaking voice. Either way, we expect Disney to shift a lot of H.E.R.B.I.E. merchandise.

Check out The Fantastic Four: First Steps PSA in the X post below.

A ‘THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS’ silence your phone PSA is now playing in theaters. pic.twitter.com/aVS3QnHcTw — Fantastic Four Updates (@F4Update) May 7, 2025

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne have been cast in mystery roles. Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom is rumoured to appear, though that's surely a given with Avengers: Doomsday on the way.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.