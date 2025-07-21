How Many Post-Credits Scenes Does THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Have? Here's Your Spoiler-Free Answer!

The Fantastic Four: First Steps arrives in theaters later this week, and as always, we're sure you're eager to know whether it's worth waiting through the credits for anything extra.

This is a Marvel Studios movie, of course, so we're sure you'll all know better than to walk out the moment the story ends.

Today, we can confirm that The Fantastic Four: First Steps has TWO post-credits scenes. One plays in the middle of the credits, while the other comes right at the end. Both are a must-see for fans, though one more than the other, perhaps.

We'll be getting into full spoilers a little later this week. However, with this reboot serving as the start of Phase 6 and the movie tasked with leading us into next December's Avengers: Doomsday (where Marvel's First Family will be front and centre), it surely won't surprise you to learn that at least one stinger sets the stage for what comes next.

During a recent interview, The Fantastic Four: First Steps director Matt Shakman confirmed that he handed over the reins to the Russo Brothers to helm one of the movie's post-credits scenes. Joe and Anthony also directed Thunderbolts*'s Doomsday tease.

"They were very involved and as we were making this film, they wanted to visit our sets and watch scenes as they were coming together and get to know these characters so they could treat them well, do right by them in the next movie," the filmmaker shared. "They’re really good protectors of these characters as well."

"I often think of working at Marvel as like running a relay race. You pass the baton, you run as hard and fast as you can with it for that section of the race that belongs to you, and then you pass that baton," Shakman continued. "I passed it on to Joe and Anthony and they’re off and running, and that’s great."

The first reviews for The Fantastic Four: First Steps land tomorrow, and we'll have spoiler coverage following throughout the rest of this week.

One last Sunday dinner. Together. As a family. https://t.co/K9tfaTYpgP pic.twitter.com/Wgs46MBidR — Fantastic Four (@FantasticFour) July 20, 2025 Nothing will prepare you for #TheFantasticFour First Steps. Pedro Pascal is the perfect Reed, but the entire cast shines and does right by these characters. It’s funny, moving, gorgeous to look at, and non-stop FANTASTIC. This is @MarvelStudios at its brilliant best. 4️⃣ pic.twitter.com/Mf28sxGkwt — Josh Wilding - ComicBookMovie.com (@Josh_Wilding) July 19, 2025

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich , Natasha Lyonne, and Sarah Niles have been cast in supporting roles. Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom is rumoured to appear, though that's surely a given with Avengers: Doomsday on the way.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.