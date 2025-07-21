How Many Post-Credits Scenes Does THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Have? Here's Your Spoiler-Free Answer!

How Many Post-Credits Scenes Does THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Have? Here's Your Spoiler-Free Answer!

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is days away from arriving in theaters, but how many post-credits scenes are there, and are they worth waiting for? Here's a spoiler-free breakdown of what you need to know.

By JoshWilding - Jul 21, 2025 09:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

The Fantastic Four: First Steps arrives in theaters later this week, and as always, we're sure you're eager to know whether it's worth waiting through the credits for anything extra.

This is a Marvel Studios movie, of course, so we're sure you'll all know better than to walk out the moment the story ends. 

Today, we can confirm that The Fantastic Four: First Steps has TWO post-credits scenes. One plays in the middle of the credits, while the other comes right at the end. Both are a must-see for fans, though one more than the other, perhaps. 

We'll be getting into full spoilers a little later this week. However, with this reboot serving as the start of Phase 6 and the movie tasked with leading us into next December's Avengers: Doomsday (where Marvel's First Family will be front and centre), it surely won't surprise you to learn that at least one stinger sets the stage for what comes next. 

During a recent interview, The Fantastic Four: First Steps director Matt Shakman confirmed that he handed over the reins to the Russo Brothers to helm one of the movie's post-credits scenes. Joe and Anthony also directed Thunderbolts*'s Doomsday tease.

"They were very involved and as we were making this film, they wanted to visit our sets and watch scenes as they were coming together and get to know these characters so they could treat them well, do right by them in the next movie," the filmmaker shared. "They’re really good protectors of these characters as well."

"I often think of working at Marvel as like running a relay race. You pass the baton, you run as hard and fast as you can with it for that section of the race that belongs to you, and then you pass that baton," Shakman continued. "I passed it on to Joe and Anthony and they’re off and running, and that’s great."

The first reviews for The Fantastic Four: First Steps land tomorrow, and we'll have spoiler coverage following throughout the rest of this week.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne, and Sarah Niles have been cast in supporting roles. Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom is rumoured to appear, though that's surely a given with Avengers: Doomsday on the way.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.

Related:

Recommended For You:

MisterBones
MisterBones - 7/21/2025, 9:08 AM
User Comment Image

User Comment Image
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 7/21/2025, 9:10 AM
@MisterBones - Shiny and chrome.
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 7/21/2025, 9:26 AM
@MisterBones -

User Comment Image
MisterBones
MisterBones - 7/21/2025, 9:46 AM
@kylo0607 -

User Comment Image
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 7/21/2025, 9:57 AM
@MisterBones - Biggest womanizer in a CBM since Tony Stark back in 2008.
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 7/21/2025, 9:17 AM
Other surfer looked better
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/21/2025, 9:20 AM
@Nonameforme - Tge SS played by Doug Jones and voiced by Fishborn looked MUCH better and that was years ago
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 7/21/2025, 9:33 AM
@Bucky74 - she looks like the old surfer when they took his board away.
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 7/21/2025, 9:59 AM
@Nonameforme - The OG Surfer grew boobs and hair when they took his board?
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 7/21/2025, 10:31 AM
@JustAWaffle - yes. It's a trans new world...
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/21/2025, 9:19 AM
They did Norton dirty (Marvel’s gonna Marvel) but at least they are going with “Johnny had the hots (pun intended) for female Silver Surfer, route. It makes sense JS would have a thing (no pun intended) for her so I hope they explore that a little
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/21/2025, 9:28 AM
@Bucky74 - Norrin
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 7/21/2025, 9:25 AM
End Credits Spoiler Below:
































At the end of the movie the Silver Surfer is emancipated from servitude to Galactus and she declares she is transitioning to being a male and her new name is NORRIN RADD.

User Comment Image
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/21/2025, 9:29 AM
@Feralwookiee - That sounds like the modern MSheU
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/21/2025, 9:49 AM
@Feralwookiee - The Fantastic Four: First Steps and Box Office Tracking has now Risen to $130 million - $140 million, meaning Marvel's First Family will likely have a bigger North American debut than Superman's $125 million.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/21/2025, 9:33 AM
I mean , we already knew it had 2 post credits scenes since you had reported it but thanks again lol…

I’m going with one being a H.E.R.B.I.E. related gag and the other being the Doom tease.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/21/2025, 9:45 AM
This weekend will belong to The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, tracking has now Risen to $130 million - $140 million, meaning Marvel's First Family will likely have a bigger North American debut than Superman's $125 million.

User Comment Image
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 7/21/2025, 10:02 AM
Calling it now, other one is Norrin Radd taking the mantle and the other one is Dr. Doom coming for Franklin. No, I haven't seen any leaks and I'm staying away from them for now. I'm bettin on Norrin, because I saw Ineson and Garner interview
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/21/2025, 10:15 AM
@RegularPoochie - That would make lots of women angry after all the Glowing Reviews of Silver Surfer and Sue Storm.

NOT GOING HAPPEN!

User Comment Image
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 7/21/2025, 10:29 AM
@AllsGood - User Comment Image

