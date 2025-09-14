Michael Chiklis On Possible AVENGERS Return And Why He Hasn't Seen FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Yet (Exclusive)

The Shield star Michael Chiklis played Ben Grimm, a.k.a. The Thing, in 2005's Fantastic Four and 2007's Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer. The actor's take on the Ever-Lovin' Blue-Eyed superhero was well-received, and many fans would be overjoyed to see him reprise the role.

Even in the midst of the Multiverse Saga, we'd have said it was unlikely. However, with Chris Evans reprising his role as the Human Torch in Deadpool & Wolverine, it's fair to say anything is possible, including this iteration of Marvel's First Family seeing some action again.

Talking to us about his role in the new Angel Studios movie, The Senior, Chiklis cast doubt on suiting up as The Thing for Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars.

"You're not going to [see me], probably. I don't know," he said. "Every minute's a new minute, so I shouldn't say never. You never know what's going to happen." So, the door isn't entirely closed, and Chiklis did share this on social media just a few hours ago...

If it ain’t one Thing…it’s another! This was good. This made me happy. This was overdue. pic.twitter.com/1soju8ArxT — Michael Chiklis (@MichaelChiklis) September 14, 2025

That's Ebon Moss-Bachrach, the actor who took over the role of The Thing in Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps. We wondered whether Chiklis has seen the reboot, and it sounds like he's waiting for the right moment.

"I have not had a chance to see the movie yet," he admitted. "I can't believe I'm admitting that out loud, but I was supposed to go and see it with some friends of mine. It is kind of weird for me to go. I want to go in a way that I'm not going to be questioned about it while I'm there."

"I'll probably end up seeing it in a private screening, because I want to see it and check it out and really not have any kind of...I can't wait to see it," the actor confirmed. "I'm looking forward to it."

It's easy enough to see why watching a new take on a character he made his own would be hard for Chiklis, but he's clearly excited to see what Moss-Bachrach did with Ben in The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Hopefully, he gets one final shot at playing The Thing before this Saga concludes.

At 59, Mike Flynt might be too old to play college football—but not too old to settle unfinished business. Nearly forty years after leaving his team, he returns to his alma mater to face the moment that changed everything. Bruised, doubted, and nearly broken, he fights for one last game—not for glory, but for the teammates he lost, the family he fractured, and the ending he still believes is possible.

The Senior arrives in theaters on September 19.