RUMOR: Here Are The Major Movie Teasers Expected To Debut During This Year's SUPER BOWL

This year's Super Bowl will be held at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on February 9, and, as usual, we're expecting a number of big trailer/TV spot debuts during the annual sporting event.

Coming off a disappointingly quiet year for comic book-based movies, 2025 is shaping up to be a much more exciting 12 months for the genre. Superman director James Gunn has already confirmed that we will see something new from the DCU reboot (likely Krypto-related) during the Puppy Bowl, and thanks to Cryptic HD Quality, we may now know at least some of the other major spots to look out for.

Our first look at some footage from Jurassic World Rebirth seems highly likely, as do new teasers for Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning and Thunderbolts*. The first official teaser for The Fantastic Four: First Steps is also long overdue after a number of leaks, but it's worth keeping in mind that Disney's Chief Brand Officer Asad Ayaz responded to Cryptic's post with "what" earlier today (we wouldn't read too much into this).

Have a look at the full list at the link below.

That's probably not all but just what i've heard. Been hearing F4 at the bowl for a great while in 2024. Lots of trailers have been testing these past 2 weeks and even today. — Cryptic HD QUALITY (@Cryptic4KQual) January 25, 2025

The Fantastic Four reboot stars Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us, The Mandalorian) as Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning) as Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things, A Quiet Place Day One) as Johnny Storm, aka The Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Punisher, The Bear) as Ben Grimm, aka the Thing.

Galactus has been confirmed as the main villain, and the Eater of Worlds will be played by Ralph Ineson (The Witch, Game of Thrones). Julia Garner (Ozark, Wolf Man) will play Silver Surfer. Natasha Lyonne, John Malkovich and Paul Walter House are also on board in undisclosed roles (though there are plenty of rumors out there).

Kevin Feige recently confirmed that the movie will take place in an alternate universe, but we know that Marvel's First Family will appear in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, so we wouldn't be surprised if they find their way into the main MCU timeline by the end of this movie.

Matt Shakman directs The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which is set to hit theaters on July 25, 2025.