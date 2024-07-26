THE FANTASTIC FOUR: First Look At Galactus Revealed During SDCC Drone Show As Marvel Teases Hall H Plans

Marvel Studios hosted an epic drone show in San Diego a few hours ago and it concluded with a first look at The Fantastic Four's Galactus and the promise that more is to come in Hall H this weekend...

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 26, 2024 04:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

Marvel Studios screened Deadpool & Wolverine for lucky fans in Hall H yesterday evening and, to wrap up Thursday's Comic-Con offerings, the streets of San Diego were lit up with an epic drone show. 

That culminated with the surprise appearance of Galactus, The Fantastic Four logo, and a message for fans to stay tuned for even bigger reveals during Marvel Studios' panel this Saturday.

While The Fantastic Four has only recently started shooting, we're hearing that a sizzle reel is possible along with a first look at Marvel's First Family suited up. Back to this drone show and not only is this our first glimpse at the MCU's Galactus, but it also serves as confirmation we're getting a comic-accurate take on the villain instead of another cloud!

Take a closer look at the massive Galactus' arrival in San Diego in the X post below.

As noted, most of the drone show was dedicated to Deadpool & Wolverine. You can check out more highlights from the "Ultimate Celebration of Life" here:

"I’m not someone who knows the whole lore of Marvel," Ineson previously said when asked about his role in The Fantastic Four"My son is an expert. He’s been schooling me for the last couple of months. I read the script and I was like, 'It’s cool as f*ck.'"

"I'm just happy to be a part of this absolutely insane, huge world. It's Galactus man," he added. "There's a lot to be excited about."

As for whether the actor sees himself playing the villain for a long time, Ineson responded, "Yeah, that would mean the films are successful. That's a good outcome for everybody involved, but obviously for me."

Marvel Studios has announced that Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm/Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm/Human Torch), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Ben Grimm/The Thing) will lead The Fantastic Four cast. Julia Garner has also joined the reboot as Shalla-Bal/Silver Surfer.

Recent additions to the cast include Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne in mystery roles, along with Ralph Ineson as the villainous Galactus.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four's screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) recently coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.

bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 7/26/2024, 5:06 AM
I'm kinda expecting something more in line with the Celestials' design, but I would be amazed if they're actually going with the classic comic design.
narrow290
narrow290 - 7/26/2024, 5:24 AM
@bkmeijer1 - yeah, I hope Galactus doesn’t look like a Celestial
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 7/26/2024, 5:27 AM
@narrow290 - I wouldn't mind it, as long as he's still recognizable as the Galactus from the comics
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/26/2024, 5:20 AM
Galactus looking like Galactus. Ok

I like how Shakman handled Monarch so I have a bit of hope for this.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 7/26/2024, 5:28 AM
@vectorsigma - Momarch was fine, although I don't like the portal stuff. That already started with GvK though, so that's not Shaman's fault

