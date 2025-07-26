THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS' CinemaScore Has Been Revealed

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS' CinemaScore Has Been Revealed

With The Fantastic Four: First Steps now playing in theaters, the Marvel Studios reboot's CinemaScore has been revealed, but how does it compare to previous movies featuring the team...and Superman?

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 26, 2025 08:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

The Fantastic Four: First Steps has touched down in theaters, and with people now getting to watch the latest Marvel Studios blockbuster, we have a CinemaScore (perhaps the best indication of how good word-of-mouth is with filmgoers). 

As a reminder, CinemaScore is a market research firm that surveys audience reactions to newly released movies.

After attending opening night screenings, moviegoers rate films on an A+ to F scale, providing insights into audience satisfaction. Widely used in the film industry, CinemaScore helps gauge the initial reception of movies and influences box office predictions based on audience feedback.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps has been awarded an A-, meaning it joins MCU movies like Captain America: The First Avenger, Black Widow, and Thunderbolts*. It also ties with The Batman and another huge superhero movie released earlier this month, Superman

Unsurprisingly, this is a franchise-best result for the Fantastic Four franchise as First Steps beats 2005's Fantastic Four (B), 2007's Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (B) and 2015's Fantastic Four (C-). 

On Rotten Tomatoes, this movie has 88% from critics and 93% on the fan-generated Popcornmeter. 

The dynamic between Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby seems to have struck a chord with moviegoers, and during a recent interview, they recounted being kicked out of first class (alongside co-stars Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach) while flying from London to Mexico City.

"Oh yeah, we were told off on a flight recently," Kirby laughs in the video below. "The four of us." Pascal replied, "That wasn’t very fair, though. We really weren’t doing anything." Kirby agreed, "No, I didn’t think so. We protested back. We were talking too much, apparently."

"At a certain point, we sort of huddled together, and we were whispering in the dark, and we got kicked out," Pascal shared. "We got kicked out of first class! For talking!"

"We did, we got kicked," Kirby concurred. "They just spread us out because we were talking too much, and apparently it was 'disturbing the other passengers.' We were like, 'But we’re having a nice time!'"

"The other passengers that, there was only one other passenger, who had literally been snoring like a dinosaur for seven hours straight," Pascal noted, with Kirby concluding, "I said, 'I’m sorry, are we louder than that man right there? Because I don’t think so.' We couldn’t believe it. Anyway, it recommenced about an hour later."

You can hear more from them both in the player below. 

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Also appearing are Natasha Lyonne as Rachel Rozman, Paul Walter Hauser as Harvey Elder/Mole Man, Sarah Niles as Lynne Nichols, and Mark Gatiss as Ted Gilbert. John Malkovich was set to play Red Ghost, but was cut due to time constraints.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is directed by Matt Shakman from a screenplay by Josh Friedman and Eric Pearson and Jeff Kaplan & Ian Springer.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.

THE FANTASTIC FOUR Star Vanessa Kirby Would Love Sue Storm To Become Malice In The MCU
THE FANTASTIC FOUR Star Vanessa Kirby Would "Love" Sue Storm To Become Malice In The MCU

IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 7/26/2025, 8:37 AM
Haha, it's a heck of a lot better than Black Widow!
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 7/26/2025, 8:50 AM
@IAmAHoot - I mean A- typicaly says the audience found a film as good or better than they expected, not that it was good or great but how it compared to a preconcieved view of likely quality/enjoyment levels thus theoreticaly a 6/10 film can get A- or higher if those attending opening night screenings (who typicaly are most likely to be more generous with reviews if THAT keen to watch ASAP) were expecting a 3/10 one, lol.

IOW cinemascore needs context to give it any meaning such as measures of pre-release interest and they only realy do the cinemascore thing to help predict drop off rate for planning how many screens they keep running it on a second weekend alongside OW ticket sale numbers.
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 7/26/2025, 8:40 AM
Looking forward to seeing it. Enjoying the positive buzz I'm seeing in the comments
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/26/2025, 8:46 AM
On Rotten Tomatoes, this movie has 88% from critics and 93% on the fan-generated Popcornmeter.

Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 7/26/2025, 9:12 AM
@AllsGood - how many times have you had to change your pants this week?
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 7/26/2025, 9:48 AM
@Ryguy88 - He's probabl;y got the Eric Cartman WoW setup

Nah but in all seriousness, bots don't need to wear pants

Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 7/26/2025, 9:48 AM
@OrgasmicPotatoe - I was thinking more like...
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 7/26/2025, 9:56 AM
@Ryguy88 - That's Monday morning when the weekend total B.O. numbers 'come in'


Then it's right back to 'video games'
KaptainKhaos
KaptainKhaos - 7/26/2025, 8:48 AM
Saw Fantastic Four last night and other than some minor nitpicking, I absolutely loved it.

I'm going see it multiple times this summer
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 7/26/2025, 8:58 AM
@KaptainKhaos - I can't wait to see it again! There was some humor that I feel didn't quite work and dragged on, and I also wasn't too crazy about Johnny Storm for a good bit at first, but regardless the movie was so damn (hate to say it) fantastic. Galactus was epic; the retro future was great; and the musical score was beautiful. Nailed the team/family dynamic too.
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 7/26/2025, 9:00 AM
@KaptainKhaos - Yep, they finally got F4 right.

Going for my 2nd viewing today and bringing a friend along, who's very excited to see it.
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 7/26/2025, 9:03 AM
@KaptainKhaos - yes it was awesome, did not expect it to be that good. Jody's corner was heartbroken in his out of cinema review that it was so much better in his opinion than Superman, lol.
Canyoublush
Canyoublush - 7/26/2025, 9:29 AM
@KaptainKhaos - agreed
Canyoublush
Canyoublush - 7/26/2025, 9:33 AM
@RegularPoochie - F4 is lightyears ahead of Superman. That movie was mediocre/vanilla. Not a terrible movie per se but it could have been much better. A ooor excuse for a superman film. I expected more from Gunn. It’s just lazy filmmaking.
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 7/26/2025, 8:54 AM
I did not enjoy the film at all
Canyoublush
Canyoublush - 7/26/2025, 9:30 AM
@0bstreperous - No problem. It’s not for everyone. Superhero fatigue maybe?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/26/2025, 8:54 AM
DudeGuy
DudeGuy - 7/26/2025, 8:55 AM
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 7/26/2025, 8:55 AM
The Fantastic Four: First Steps has been awarded an A-, meaning it joins MCU movies like Captain America: The First Avenger, Black Widow, and Thunderbolts*.

BLACK WIDOW?!? it was garbage
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 7/26/2025, 8:57 AM
I can hear in my head him saying A- minus few times and the laugh
Canyoublush
Canyoublush - 7/26/2025, 9:34 AM
@RegularPoochie - Black widow wasn’t garbage it was just an average movie at best. Nothing to scream about but there are far worse movies I can think of.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 7/26/2025, 9:54 AM
@Canyoublush - By 2000 standards I'd say Black Widow would have been considered good but as CBM fans we realy have been spoiled this century so I agree, by 2010 to 2020 standards for an action film it is fair to say average.

The biggest issue was the questionable ending, as in the Taskmaster reveal, cos as daft as opting to make the red room a flying thing as a mirror to the SHIELD Hellicarriers pretty could be considered everything else was fairly solid even if overall maybe a tad forgettable (but again down to being spoiled by how much good CBM content we've had for over twenty years now).
RockReigns
RockReigns - 7/26/2025, 8:58 AM
Deadline says First Steps is tracking a $56M opening day. The same as Superman, despite being $5 million more from previews (if you remove Amazon screenings). Looks like it’s gonna be very front loaded.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 7/26/2025, 9:41 AM
@RockReigns - Define frontloaded as most films are to some extent, I mean it isn't uncommon for BIG budget widely advertised blockbusters to drop 70% or more second weekend with 60%+ fairly normal. Well recieved blockbuster films like Endgame had a 59% drop...

In 2024, films that opened with over $100 million domestically saw a wide range of second-weekend box office drops, but the average decline hovered around 50–55%.

Superman's second weekend drop 53%
Minecraft 52%
Jurassic World Rebirth 56%
Lilo&Stitch 58%

So, again, when looking at the norm what would you define as VERY frontloaded cos low opening films (sub $50M) like Sinners having REALY low drops tend to be the exception not the rule of thumb.

Will it be frontloaded, yes as studios WANT to get most the takings in the first two weeks when they get a bigger cut of sales, but probably no more so than the average so the prefix 'very' a tad disingenuous when only those over 60% tend to be considered Weak legs and on review scores this will likely have a low to mid 50's drop similar to Superman.
RockReigns
RockReigns - 7/26/2025, 9:50 AM
@Apophis71 - front loaded for First Steps as when the $24.4M previews came out. They expected First Steps to gross $135M+

Now $56.5M is the estimated Friday. Just a $32M pure Friday, less than Superman. This will lead to a less than $120M opening weekend.
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 7/26/2025, 9:05 AM
This was an awesome film. F4 and Galactus finally done right.

Can't wait to see it again today!

Canyoublush
Canyoublush - 7/26/2025, 9:35 AM
@kylo0607 - After twenty years we finally have a great F4 movie.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/26/2025, 9:17 AM
Ok, some nitpicks.

- So how long did the teleportation devices got built that franklin was still a baby afterwards?

- 1 year after defeating galactus, he is still a baby?

- why wasnt there any govt intervention that they needed the help of mole man?

- why johnny cant just use a computer to decipher the recordings?

- why build a teleportation device in the middle of 838 "time square"?

🤔
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 7/26/2025, 9:39 AM
Just like Superman, second week with be crucial. Glad to see marvel doing well with fans again though. Been a rough year for sure.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 7/26/2025, 9:41 AM
Rest assured if you haven't seen it. The film was really good. Everyone did a great job. Pedro Pascal is overexposed, but I thought he did a damn good job. Vanessa Kirby is the standout. She is really the heart and soul of the film. I love the aesthetic, from the costumes, to the overall design of the world.

I know many of you are against 3D, it I saw this as well as Superman im IMAX 3D and wow. It really does make a Galactus sized difference. I also really love the soundtrack. Can't wait to listen to it on my workouts. Marvel seems to be back on track.

8.5/10
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/26/2025, 9:45 AM
The streak is at 2! Good job Marvel, keep it going! DC is at 1, what a great year!

