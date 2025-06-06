THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Early Box Office Forecast Predicts $125M - $136M+ Debut

Though it's still very early for an accurate estimate, early box office forecasts for Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps predict a strong $125m-136M+ debut...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 06, 2025 04:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

We're over six weeks away from the release of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, so while box office tracking is still a ways off, BoxOfficeTheory.com has shared their early forecast for the MCU reboot's opening weekend.

Based on factors such as ticket pre-sales, trailer views/reactions, Marvel's previous late summer openers and the competition the movie will face when it hits theaters, the site is predicting a domestic debut of between $125 million and $136 million.

"At the risk of understating, a release two weeks after Superman (July 11) will be incredibly interesting to follow," they write. "In an era when many audiences have become more selective about which comic book films get them into cinemas, the year’s two biggest properties from that realm will aim to coexist in the lucrative late summer corridor. Either way, die hard fans will show up for both."

This would be a great start for the movie, and a much stronger opening than Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts* ($76M) and Captain America: Brave New World ($100M), while not troubling the mighty Deadpool and Wolverine ($211M).

Again, it's very early for an accurate estimate, but the site has a pretty solid track record of getting fairly close with their predictions.

Whether First Steps will prove to be the massive hit Marvel Studios really needs it to be obviously remains to be seen. Reactions from a recent test-screening weren't the most positive, but all that really matters is how audiences respond when the movie arrives next month.

First Steps stars Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us, Freaky Tales) as Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning) as Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things, A Quiet Place Day One) as Johnny Storm, aka The Human Torch, Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Punisher, The Bear) as Ben Grimm, aka the Thing, and Julia Garner (Wolf Man, Ozark) as the Silver Surfer.

Ralph Ineson will play Galactus, and Natasha Lyonne, Paul Walter Hauser and John Malkovich are also on board in undisclosed roles. 

"Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal."

Matt Shakman directs The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which is set to hit theaters on July 25, 2025.

Kadara
Kadara - 6/6/2025, 4:43 PM
I'll be there on day one for this and Superman!
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 6/6/2025, 5:15 PM
Everyone say it with me.

Front.

Loaded.

What flick will never join the Billion Dollar Movie Club?

☝️🙂‍↔️👆

This slop.
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 6/6/2025, 4:48 PM
I’m sure it’ll make tons of money. Still looks kinda weird though.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 6/6/2025, 5:16 PM
People may spend a good amount of money on tickets.

But what profit will it make?
grif
grif - 6/6/2025, 4:49 PM
dont care if it makes a billion. not interested
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 6/6/2025, 4:51 PM
Just not feeling this one I'm afraid. Never been a big FF fan.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 6/6/2025, 5:17 PM
Isn't it weird to see so many people excited about it?

They seem very easily pleased.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 6/6/2025, 4:57 PM
Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps predict a Strong $125m-136M+ debut.

User Comment Image
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 6/6/2025, 5:18 PM
Not really.

Lots of bombs make a lot of money during their first week.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 6/6/2025, 5:27 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - SURE! MakeAmericaPedo

User Comment Image
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 6/6/2025, 4:58 PM
This is gonna be awesome.

User Comment Image
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 6/6/2025, 5:00 PM
So long as the movie delivers this bodes well for a potential hold into the second weekend.

KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 6/6/2025, 5:00 PM
Michael Jai White should've premiered as Beta Ray Bill in Thor ❤️ & 🌩.

Cameron Monaghan should've premired as Silver Surfer in F4F👣.

Regardless, I hope this movie does well.
Latverian
Latverian - 6/6/2025, 5:03 PM
@KennKathleen -

Cameron Monaghan would be an excellent Arcade.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 6/6/2025, 5:20 PM
He could play a mutant.

Maybe Banshee.

Or a guy who looks like a lizard or a bug.

Or Sauron.
Latverian
Latverian - 6/6/2025, 5:02 PM
Something something "overbudgeted", something something "flop".

Doesn't matter if it's accurate or not. Doesn't matter if it's even close to being remotely right. All that matters is that it's gathered enough of a crowd to muster negative hype though spite, so why bother with factual numbers?
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 6/6/2025, 5:23 PM
Do you mean through spite?

So what are the factual numbers?

You have an audience.
Latverian
Latverian - 6/6/2025, 5:58 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea -

I have your fear, the very same that urged you to erase my name.

And it nurtures me.
Scarilian
Scarilian - 6/6/2025, 5:06 PM
I'm fine skipping this one, it's given off too many red flags. Wonder how the general audience will react to The Invisible Woman and Shalla-Bal saving the day while everyone else is sidelined.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 6/6/2025, 5:26 PM
Depends on the general audience.

Smart people will thinks it's passé and played out and unrealistic and shit.

Many other people will be like "Yasssss! Slay, queens!".
AllsGood
AllsGood - 6/6/2025, 5:10 PM
AllsNotGood

User Comment Image
User Comment Image
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 6/6/2025, 5:24 PM
You know Fantastic Bore: Last Steps never makes a billion, right?
AllsGood
AllsGood - 6/6/2025, 5:32 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea -
User Comment Image
AllsGood
AllsGood - 6/6/2025, 5:19 PM
I want both Marvel Studios The Fantastic Four: First Steps and WB/DCU Superman to be huge hits at the Box Office.

dUser Comment Image
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 6/6/2025, 5:27 PM
?si=jRFW1P6Te9k6QsG8
MadThanos
MadThanos - 6/6/2025, 5:19 PM
Superman will destroy it.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 6/6/2025, 5:31 PM
Dinosaurs will stomp all over Pooperman and the Fantastic Bore.

🦖🦕
🦸‍♂️
🦸‍♂️🦸‍♂️🦸‍♀️🍊
Comicmoviejunki
Comicmoviejunki - 6/6/2025, 5:23 PM
Can we all please just get together and Report @MakeAmericaGrea for constantly trolling?? I loathe coming to the comment section because I know this guy has replied to every single comment on the article in a negative way. There are some others but this guy takes the cake
epc1122
epc1122 - 6/6/2025, 5:26 PM
@Comicmoviejunki - I completely agree. I’m not sure how he hasn’t been banned already. 🤷‍♂️
Fogs
Fogs - 6/6/2025, 5:32 PM
@Comicmoviejunki - just block hik as I did.

IMO his opinions are shitty but he's entitled to express them. Just as I have the right to not read them if I want.
Fogs
Fogs - 6/6/2025, 5:33 PM
*him
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 6/6/2025, 5:33 PM
@Comicmoviejunki -

Can you please not bear false witness against me?

We need to be kinder and more respectful.

Will you ask people to unite against left leaning trolls?

There are dozens here.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 6/6/2025, 5:43 PM
@Comicmoviejunki - Hmmm...Nah. Im good personally. He isn't hard to ignore or block. Plus...If he got banned...he could literally just make another alt account and still be here.
MuadDib
MuadDib - 6/6/2025, 5:36 PM
Im paying to watch Superman bc the DC needs my money more than woke Marvel with their female Silver Surfer.

Plus I need Superman to be successful so we can get Batman, preferably with Alan Ritchson
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 6/6/2025, 5:41 PM
@MuadDib - Interesting...How is DC not..."The Woke" with the...black Perry White for instance?

User Comment Image
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 6/6/2025, 5:48 PM
Wasn't interested in this at first, but the 1960s setting is really growing on me.

