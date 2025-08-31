THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Has Now Passed The $500M Mark At The Global Box Office

Though it probably took a little longer to get there than many expected, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps has now officially passed the $500 million mark at the worldwide box office...

News
By MarkCassidy - Aug 31, 2025 01:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

The Fantastic Four: First Steps has now passed what will be its final box office milestone. The Marvel Studios reboot has taken in just over $505 million worldwide on a reported production budget of $200 million (some reckon it was closer to $225M). 

This means that First Steps should just about turn a profit, and has performed significantly better than both of Marvel's other 2025 releases, Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts*. Even so, it's difficult to imagine the studio being overjoyed with this result, as analysts believe Kevin Feige and his execs were hoping for a Deadpool and Wolverine-size smash hit (or close enough) with this one.

Still, Marvel/Disney are said to be pleased enough with the movie's BO performance to greenlight a sequel, as rumors point to early talks with director Matt Shakman to take the helm of a second FF film.  Apparently, the belief is that the team's involvement in Avengers: Doomsday will allow audiences to become more familiar with the characters.

In other box office news, DC Studios and director James Gunn's Superman now sits at just over $610 million worldwide.

First Steps stars Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us, The Mandalorian) as Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning) as Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things, A Quiet Place Day One) as Johnny Storm, aka The Human Torch, Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Punisher, The Bear) as Ben Grimm, aka the Thing, and Julia Garner (Wolf Man, Ozark) as the Silver Surfer.

Ralph Ineson plays Galactus, with Natasha Lyonne as a new character named Rachel Rozman, and Paul Walter Hauser as Mole Man. John Malkovich's Red Ghost was cut from the movie.

"Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal."

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is now in theaters.

movieguy18
movieguy18 - 8/31/2025, 1:02 PM
Cue the trolls who are gonna scream flop, flop, flop.
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 8/31/2025, 1:12 PM
@movieguy18 - In comparison to the INFINITY SAGA days? Yes it most certainly is. 🫤
TheShellyMan
TheShellyMan - 8/31/2025, 1:15 PM
@SuperiorHeckler - It broke even, it's not.
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 8/31/2025, 1:17 PM
@TheShellyMan - Depends on which leaked studio final costs you want to believe. 🤔
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/31/2025, 1:23 PM
@SuperiorHeckler - Don't Worry Avengers: Doomsday, Avengers: Secret Wars and Spider-Man: Brand New Day is Coming 2026 and 2027.

User Comment Image
User Comment Image
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 8/31/2025, 1:25 PM
@movieguy18 - it is a flop when you consider the studio
BaddestOptics
BaddestOptics - 8/31/2025, 1:38 PM
@SuperiorHeckler - "when you compare it to the most successful thing ever..." not exactly superior heckling, brother.
TheShellyMan
TheShellyMan - 8/31/2025, 1:47 PM
@SuperiorHeckler - Following your logic, The First Avenger, Thor, and Ant-Man are all flops.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 8/31/2025, 2:00 PM
@movieguy18 - cue the blind marvel loyalists calling this a W and Superman a flop 😭😭😭
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 8/31/2025, 2:12 PM
@TheShellyMan - Incorrect. Budgets are way different and you have to adjust for inflation.

If they counted nunber of tickets sold instead of some BS number, it wouldnt be close.
TheShellyMan
TheShellyMan - 8/31/2025, 2:21 PM
@CreateNowSlpL8r - The First Avenger cost $140M + marketing grossed $370M. Thor cost $150M+, and marketing grossed $449M. They weren't heavy hitters then.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/31/2025, 1:04 PM
Gotas say ....this Aint fantastic
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 8/31/2025, 1:18 PM
@Malatrova15 - Ultimately, it was more like "THE SATISFACTORY FOUR". 🫤
gambgel
gambgel - 8/31/2025, 1:06 PM
none in their sane mind would have expect this reboot to do Deadpool & Wolverine numbers lol.
That movie had the 2 most popular mutants from the Fox era, with 2 big stars.

Fantastic Four team NEVER had a big boxoffice, never reached 400m at Fox. So.... Marvel execs cant be that blind. a 1billion movie would have to be earned, after a few movies or appearing first on a big/beloved movie. This wasnt the case.

So... yeah 500m is pretty good for the third version of these characters. Taking into account the genre current state, congrats to F4 fans, imho.
TheShellyMan
TheShellyMan - 8/31/2025, 1:52 PM
@gambgel - Yeah, it's decent. Nothing ground-breaking.
GirshwinDavies
GirshwinDavies - 8/31/2025, 1:10 PM
Lmfaoooo
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 8/31/2025, 1:11 PM
I can still remember a time when an MCU movie "only" topping-off at approximately $500 million would have been judged as an abject box-office failure.

The bar has truly been lowered... 🫤
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 8/31/2025, 2:05 PM
@SuperiorHeckler - The MCU is dead
Superheromoviefan
Superheromoviefan - 8/31/2025, 1:13 PM
i hate people
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 8/31/2025, 1:14 PM
Marketing for this film was at least $100M. There were way more commercials on TV for this than Superman.

It will come NOWHERE CLOSE to breaking even, if the all-in cost is $325M. The break-even point is then $650.

Why do both of the main writers here keep on lying about this movie? It's yet another box office bomb money loser for Disney.
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 8/31/2025, 2:17 PM
@HistoryofMatt - If they really wanted to compare movies, they would count ticket sales, wouldnt lie about the budget, wouldnt need the access media to shill, and wouldnt need to adjust for inflation.

Im also tired of posting what everyone knows. Domestic take is avg. 50%. Overseas it can be as low as 25%.

The only reason Disney gets away with this is the investor money that comes in.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/31/2025, 1:15 PM
THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Has Now Passed The $500M Mark At The Global Box Office

User Comment Image
jasonvoorhees
jasonvoorhees - 8/31/2025, 1:25 PM
@AllsGood - There's nothing to celebrate.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/31/2025, 1:32 PM
@jasonvoorhees - Marvel Studios Avengers: Doomsday, Avengers: Secret Wars and Spider-Man: Brand New Day is Coming 2026 and 2027.

AND One Un-Named movie is coming in 2027.

User Comment Image
TheShellyMan
TheShellyMan - 8/31/2025, 1:17 PM
Well, F4 finally broke even. In the last 2 weeks, it has been holding better than expected. Even I said $500M was out of reach a few weeks ago, glad I was proven wrong.
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 8/31/2025, 1:22 PM
@TheShellyMan - It did not break even. You think marketing for this film was only $25-50M?
TheShellyMan
TheShellyMan - 8/31/2025, 1:37 PM
@HistoryofMatt - It broke even. $200M x 2.5 rule.
jasonvoorhees
jasonvoorhees - 8/31/2025, 1:43 PM
@TheShellyMan - $200M x 2.5 rule + marketing.
TheShellyMan
TheShellyMan - 8/31/2025, 1:48 PM
@jasonvoorhees - True, marketing plays a role too, but theatrically, it broke even.
ZaphodDent42
ZaphodDent42 - 8/31/2025, 1:44 PM
Yay! Now all the morons on here can celebrate a huge company making loads of money or not making enough money!!! What a great day!
Grabthemcakes
Grabthemcakes - 8/31/2025, 1:46 PM
If F4 ended at 490m or ends at 510m, it is still a flop.

Those who think hitting 500m makes the movie successful, you're only in denial & lying to yourselves.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/31/2025, 1:52 PM
@Grabthemcakes - The Marvel Studios reboot has taken in just over $505 million worldwide
ClungeOfSteel
ClungeOfSteel - 8/31/2025, 1:52 PM
Damn, F1 outgrossed every CBM this year 😅
TheShellyMan
TheShellyMan - 8/31/2025, 1:53 PM
@ClungeOfSteel - It sure did 😂
ClungeOfSteel
ClungeOfSteel - 8/31/2025, 1:57 PM
@TheShellyMan - i thought it was good (not great) and story a bit generic, but in a way im happy other films like sinners and F1 are able to thrive again. ✨️
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 8/31/2025, 2:05 PM
@ClungeOfSteel - Good. One of the only good films to release in 2025. The superhero genre is dying. Good riddance
mountainman
mountainman - 8/31/2025, 2:20 PM
@ClungeOfSteel - F1 was a better movie than all CBMs released this year. This year had fewer bad CBMs than most recent years (only Brave New world was actually bad), but none of the others were amazing either. They were all decent to good. F1 was better.
Thing94
Thing94 - 8/31/2025, 1:57 PM
User Comment Image
grif
grif - 8/31/2025, 2:15 PM
gonna make a billion guaranteed
SheepishOne
SheepishOne - 8/31/2025, 2:20 PM
Hey not bad!

