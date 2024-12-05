THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Merch Revealed As Mysterious Actor Speculation Continues

The first official merchandise for Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps is now available on Amazon, as speculation surrounding the mysterious cast member spotted on set continues...

News
By MarkCassidy - Dec 05, 2024 09:12 AM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

The first official tie-in merchandise for The Fantastic Four: First Steps has been released and is now available to purchase on Amazon (check the link below).

Unfortunately, the various t-shirts, hoodies and tanks all feature the same updated logo, and there's no sign of any new promo art.

It's still early days, though, and we should begin to see more revealing merch find its way online fairly soon.

A recent set video of a crew member rushing a mysterious actor past the camera with a blanket over his face to hide his identity prompted a lot of speculation, which star Pedro Pascal (Mr. Fantastic) kept going when he shared a photo of (presumably) the same individual with his face obscured at the wrap party.

The most popular theory seems to be that this is Robert Downey Jr., who has been rumored to make a brief appearance as Doctor Doom to set up his lead role in Avengers: Doomsday. However, the guys over at New Rockstars believe it might actually turn out to be Ioan Gruffudd, who played Reed Richards in Fox's FF movies.

Though previous rumors have claimed that the Council of Reeds could factor in to the story and we know the MCU reboot will include some Multiversal elements, we're not buying this one. Between introducing a brand-new superhero team from an alternate universe and laying the groundwork for their arrival to Earth-616, First Steps has enough to do without making things any more confusing by adding another Reed variant to the mix.

The first trailer for The Fantastic Four has yet to be officially released, but there are a few leaked versions from various events such as SDCC and D23 doing the rounds online.

Joining Pascal will be Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning) as Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things, A Quiet Place Day One) as Johnny Storm, aka The Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Punisher, The Bear) as Ben Grimm, aka the Thing. 

Julia Garner will debut as the Shala-Bal version of the Silver Surfer, while Galactus has also been confirmed as the main villain. The Eater of Worlds will be played by Ralph Ineson (The Witch, Game of Thrones).

We're still not sure who Natasha Lyonne is playing (the voice of H.E.R.B.I.E. the robot of Ben Grimm's partner Alicia Masters are popular theories), but rumor has it that John Malkovich is playing one of the team's oldest villains, Ivan Kragoff, aka the Red Ghost. There's also speculation that Paul Walter Hauser has been cast as Mole Man, but this has yet to be confirmed.

Kevin Feige recently confirmed that the movie will take place in an alternate universe, but we know that Marvel's First Family will appear in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, so we wouldn't be surprised if they find their way into the main MCU timeline by the end of this movie.

Shooting is now underway, and some set photos have started to show up online.

Matt Shakman directs The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which is set to hit theaters on July 25, 2025.

BeNice123
BeNice123 - 12/5/2024, 9:46 AM
Oh dang.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 12/5/2024, 9:57 AM
The secret character is going to be Henry Cavill as Mole Man.

The new fake rumor/possible spoiler is Henry Cavill will Cameo as a variant of any Hero or Villain he wants for the remainder of the Multiverse.
Later you’ll find out his variants actually serve the purpose of Molecule Man and Henry Cavill will personally be responsible for destroying the Multiverse.

Ps… he will have destroyed two franchises with his mustache by the end of the Multiverse Saga.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 12/5/2024, 10:03 AM
@slickrickdesigns - this is quite ridiculous, but I actually wanna see that happen. That would be pretty funny. The last variant should just be Henry Cavill the actor imo.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 12/5/2024, 10:06 AM
@bkmeijer1 - I believe you found out the ending to this silly fake news/rumor/spoiler.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 12/5/2024, 10:10 AM
@slickrickdesigns - I'll go repeat ''I heard Henry Cavill is returning as multiple variants'' in other articles and then we'll have an official rumour going
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 12/5/2024, 10:02 AM
It's going to be RDJ - a surefire boost to the box office and what should set up the upcoming Avengers movies.
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 12/5/2024, 10:04 AM
ItS jOnAtHaN mAjOrS aS kAnG hUr HuR
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/5/2024, 10:12 AM
While i would love to see Ioan Gruffudd back as Reed , introducing the Council of Reeds in this movie aswell might be too much…

Plus he’s still apparently going through some legal disputes with his ex-wife which is apparently partly the reason he couldn’t be in MoM either.

Hope we see him in Secret Wars atleast since i enjoyed his version of the character.

I still it’s most likely RDJ.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/5/2024, 10:18 AM
Off topic:

@JoshWilding

View Recorder