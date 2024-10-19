THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Set Photo Reveals Reed Richards, Sue Storm, And Some VERY Interesting Suits

An officially released photo from the set of The Fantastic Four: First Steps puts the spotlight on Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby), and a couple of very cool "4" spacesuits...

News
By JoshWilding - Oct 19, 2024 06:10 PM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

A new photo has been shared from the set of The Fantastic Four: First Steps featuring a who's who of Marvel Comics talent.

That includes C.B. Cebulski, David Bogart, Tom Brevoort, Alan Davis, Heather Davis, Chip Zdarsky, Dan Slott, Mark Bagley, Matt Fraction, Ryan North, Sara Pichelli, Tom DeFalco, a mix of writers, artists, and editors who have all contributed to the Fantastic Four mythos.

However, the biggest talking point is a new look at Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards and Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm in 1960s-style garb. In the background, we see a couple of blue spacesuits featuring the iconic "4" logo.

Are those what Marvel's First Family wore when they travelled into outer space and acquired their fantastic powers? Whatever the case may be, the design is awesome, especially as the "4" has also been incorporated into the helmets.

"It's quite surreal. I'm loving [Sue]. I love her so much," Kirby previously said of her MCU role. "I love her in the comics, I’m honoured to play her. I love Ebon, Joe, and Pedro. We're having a great time."

Talking about working with Pascal as her on-screen husband, the Mission: Impossible star added, "He's everything. I love him. We're having such a good time. I can't say enough amazing stuff about him."

Something tells us that these two sharing the screen is going to result in absolute magic; Pascal and Kirby are two phenomenal performers and a lot of work must have gone into finding the perfect Mister Fantastic and Invisible Woman for the MCU. 

Take a closer look at The Fantastic Four: First Steps' Reed and Sue below.

Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm/Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm/Human Torch), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Ben Grimm/The Thing) will lead The Fantastic Four: First Steps cast.

We'll also see Ralph Ineson as Galactus, Julia Garner as Shalla-Bal/Silver Surfer, and Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne in mystery roles. The story sees Galactus and Silver Surfer target Earth for destruction. 

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.

NYCC Marvel Banner Features First Look At THE FANTASTIC FOUR's H.E.R.B.I.E.; Red Hulk, And More
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 10/19/2024, 6:08 PM
Hey look, it's Akira Yoshida!
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 10/19/2024, 6:18 PM
@DrReedRichards - deep cut. It's the slow knife that cuts deepest, lol.
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 10/19/2024, 6:20 PM
@ObserverIO -

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/19/2024, 6:09 PM
The suits kinda remind me of this…

User Comment Image

Anyway cool to see them invite some of the writers & artists that have worked on the FF over the years!!.
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 10/19/2024, 6:10 PM
@TheVisionary25 -

Note to self: never let Johnny name anything again.

Ever.
MosquitoFarmer
MosquitoFarmer - 10/19/2024, 6:15 PM
Man, this movie is gonna be neat as heck. Really loving that 60's aesthetic! Hope it's not just visual flair, but the vibe of the movie largely through and through (and the acting, to a certain extent).
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 10/19/2024, 6:17 PM
Good catch Josh, I had seen the picture earlier but didn't stop to look at the special spacesuits.
grif
grif - 10/19/2024, 6:17 PM
did you have trouble finding a comic thumbnail with him having a mustache?

shit movie

reboot the mcu completely.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 10/19/2024, 6:24 PM
From What was shown of The Thing this looks like it's getting off on the right foot.
RichardGrayson
RichardGrayson - 10/19/2024, 6:24 PM
Dan Slott’s height explains so much about his social media presence
RichardGrayson
RichardGrayson - 10/19/2024, 6:26 PM
@RichardGrayson - dude acts like such a pussy on twitter and it all makes sense now. I didn’t know he was that small, but he has such small PP energy

