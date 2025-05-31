THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Statues Showcase The Team's Costumes, Franklin Richards, And A Mole Man Tease

Iron Studios has shared official product images of its upcoming statues for The Fantastic Four: First Steps. These offer a detailed look at the team's costumes and include hi-res shots of young Franklin Richards as he's protected by his mother, Sue Storm.

The Invisible Woman's statue also features a fun nod to one of the Fantastic Four's past adventures; a plaque shows the team battling one of Mole Man's monsters, along with gratitude from New York for them saving the day.

H.E.R.B.I.E. joins Mister Fantastic, while the Human Torch's costume gives the illusion of him being a Jack Kirby illustration come to life. As for The Thing, he just looks ready to clobber someone.

A tie-in comic will detail the Fantastic Four's first battle with Mole Man (you can learn more here), and Cruella star Paul Walter Hauser is expected to play the MCU's Harvey Elder.

"I don’t think I’m speaking out of school. And I think, from what I’ve seen, and obviously I can’t say much about it, but I will say the short time I was on set, dude, they’re making a cool movie, man," the actor previously said of what fans can expect. "This is a smart, chic Marvel movie that really focuses on family as part of the theme. And you really kind of fall in love with those characters, I think."

"And that’s what’s missing is sometimes if you don’t fall in love with these characters, and you keep putting them in peril, we don’t really care," Hauser continued. "You know, you got to make us care first. And I think Marvel’s hopefully getting back to some of that.

You can check out these new statues for The Fantastic Four: First Steps in the Instagram galleries below.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne have been cast in mystery roles. Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom is rumoured to appear, though that's surely a given with Avengers: Doomsday on the way.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.