THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Statues Showcase The Team's Costumes, Franklin Richards, And A Mole Man Tease

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Statues Showcase The Team's Costumes, Franklin Richards, And A Mole Man Tease

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Statues Showcase The Team's Costumes, Franklin Richards, And A Mole Man TeaseTHE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Statues Showcase The Team's Costumes, Franklin Richards

News
By JoshWilding - May 31, 2025 11:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

Iron Studios has shared official product images of its upcoming statues for The Fantastic Four: First Steps. These offer a detailed look at the team's costumes and include hi-res shots of young Franklin Richards as he's protected by his mother, Sue Storm. 

The Invisible Woman's statue also features a fun nod to one of the Fantastic Four's past adventures; a plaque shows the team battling one of Mole Man's monsters, along with gratitude from New York for them saving the day. 

H.E.R.B.I.E. joins Mister Fantastic, while the Human Torch's costume gives the illusion of him being a Jack Kirby illustration come to life. As for The Thing, he just looks ready to clobber someone. 

A tie-in comic will detail the Fantastic Four's first battle with Mole Man (you can learn more here), and Cruella star Paul Walter Hauser is expected to play the MCU's Harvey Elder. 

"I don’t think I’m speaking out of school. And I think, from what I’ve seen, and obviously I can’t say much about it, but I will say the short time I was on set, dude, they’re making a cool movie, man," the actor previously said of what fans can expect. "This is a smart, chic Marvel movie that really focuses on family as part of the theme. And you really kind of fall in love with those characters, I think."

"And that’s what’s missing is sometimes if you don’t fall in love with these characters, and you keep putting them in peril, we don’t really care," Hauser continued. "You know, you got to make us care first. And I think Marvel’s hopefully getting back to some of that.

You can check out these new statues for The Fantastic Four: First Steps in the Instagram galleries below. 

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne have been cast in mystery roles. Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom is rumoured to appear, though that's surely a given with Avengers: Doomsday on the way.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.

THE FANTASTIC FOUR Star Pedro Pascal Teases Limitless Mister Fantastic; New Character Bios, Images Released
Related:

THE FANTASTIC FOUR Star Pedro Pascal Teases "Limitless" Mister Fantastic; New Character Bios, Images Released
THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Test Screening Reactions Call Movie Mid And Meh - Should We Be Worried?
Recommended For You:

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Test Screening Reactions Call Movie "Mid" And "Meh" - Should We Be Worried?

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 5/31/2025, 11:20 AM
Flop incoming
DSAC294
DSAC294 - 5/31/2025, 11:25 AM
@vectorsigma - if you mean the inevitable ridiculous comments from @makeamericagrea, I agree 💯! As far as the movie goes definitely is not a sure fire success. There has to be some serious nerves going on at Marvel and Disney with this one
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 5/31/2025, 11:34 AM
@DSAC294 - lolz, that's funny. And yes, i meant the film.

Marvel lost its way and there is no going back butbthe slow process of rebooting, focusing in quality and getting the fans back (including the general audience)

Im afraid Doomsday and SW will be a cameo fest because that's the only thing working for them
DSAC294
DSAC294 - 5/31/2025, 11:44 AM
@vectorsigma - I agree with you that rebooting offers them the greatest potential upside. I think their struggle and fear is losing what they have built and failing to strike lightning in a bottle a 2nd time around like they did the first time.

Inevitably they ran into the weakness that live action brings. Popular loved faces of the franchise aged out. Chadwick had an untimely tragic death. Their next new villain storyline got killed by an arrest etc….

They need to remember what got them here and start taking chance again. They are playing everything too safe and are at risk over time of losing the spark
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/31/2025, 11:52 AM
@DSAC294 -

You make more ridiculous comments than I do.
DSAC294
DSAC294 - 5/31/2025, 11:58 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - lol keep telling yourself that. But please never give up the regurgitated catch phrases and immature nicknames. We all enjoy the laughs 🤡 🎪
TheLobster
TheLobster - 5/31/2025, 11:27 AM
These look better than what’s been shown in the trailers..
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/31/2025, 11:54 AM
A blue eyed blonde baby?

Suuusaaaan!

You have some splaining to do!
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 5/31/2025, 11:31 AM
Way to spoil Franklin Richards... But I guess they did have that promo where Sue says she's pregnant
dragon316
dragon316 - 5/31/2025, 11:45 AM
Big deal mole man in comic give us details in movie any other villains besides galactus and silver surfer ?
malschla
malschla - 5/31/2025, 11:49 AM
Look, I have been extremely disappointed in Marvel Studios since Endgame. There have been a few passable movies, but it’s gone downhill.

This is the first time I’ve been excited for a movie in a LONG time. Probably since Multiverse of Madness or Quantumania.

My hopes are high. Don’t let me down, Marvel!
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 5/31/2025, 11:51 AM
I do hope that when they get more modern costumes that they aren't over the top with nanotech and look over designed. I like the retro inspired look but even I know it won't last long in the MCU. So I hope their next costumes still keep that retro color scheme of baby blue.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/31/2025, 11:51 AM
Why couldn't they save Franklin for an after credits scene? For once, I just wish they'd keep a secret. JUST ONCE
SpideyPuffsMJ
SpideyPuffsMJ - 5/31/2025, 11:54 AM
Great, a CGI baby during the final battle. That always turns out great in a film
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 5/31/2025, 12:00 PM
User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder