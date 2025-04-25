THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Getting Official Tie-In Comic; First Look At Mole Man's Monster Revealed

Deadline brings word that Marvel Studios and Marvel Comics are teaming up for a Fantastic Four: First Steps one-shot, which will be released in stores on July 2. This marks the first time the studio has worked with the publisher on a comic set in the world of a specific MCU movie.

To clarify, while we've had various prequels and tie-ins before (the most recent was for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man), this comic would be available to buy in the reality that the team hails from.

Fantastic Four comic book writer Matt Fraction (Hawkeye) and artist Mark Buckingham (Fables) are teaming up on the comic, which is published by the "Future Foundation."

This in-universe artefact was created hand-in-hand with Marvel Comics and The Fantastic Four: First Steps' creative team. Production Designer Kasra Farahani was heavily involved, while Fraction was among those who visited the movie's set.

While we won't have any specific story details from the trade, it looks like it will retell the team's first adventure. As you can see on Phil Noto's cover below, Marvel's First Family is battling one of the Mole Man's monsters, recreating the cover of Fantastic Four #1 in the process.

Marvel Comics Editor in Chief C.B. Cebulski said, "As Marvel’s First Family, the Fantastic Four and their stories have always been at the very center of the Marvel Universe. With The Fantastic Four: First Steps coming later this summer, we at Marvel all felt this was the perfect opportunity to bring our teams together in honor of their legacy in both the world of the film and within our comics."

"It’s been a blast to have our teams in Publishing and Studios bounce ideas back and forth to create something truly special and one-of-a-kind, and we can’t wait for fans to be able to dive in to this comic—squarely in the world of the MCU—and experience the Fantastic Four like we’ve never seen before this summer."

He added, "The heart of Marvel has always stemmed from the comics, and Kevin and the team have been bringing those pages to life in extraordinary ways with each and every film. With this comic, we’re bringing those two worlds together in a way we think fans will love."

Are you excited to pick up this comic from the world of The Fantastic Four: First Steps?

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne have been cast in mystery roles. Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom is rumoured to appear, though that's surely a given with Avengers: Doomsday on the way.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.