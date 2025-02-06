THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Teaser's Hidden Morse Code Message Has Been Deciphered

The countdown teaser for the first trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps included a hidden message in Morse Code, and it's now been deciphered...

By MarkCassidy - Feb 06, 2025 10:02 AM EST
Though you may not have noticed this even if you did decide to watch the pre-launch livestream counting down to the release of the trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps earlier this week, if you listened closely, you might have caught a recurring beeping sound hidden away in Michael Giacchino's score.

Those who did catch the unusual beeps have been speculating about what they could mean, and we now have an explanation - though it's not very exciting.

According to Redditor whatnowayimpossible, this was actually a Morse Code signal that spelled out the word RADIATION.

Again, nothing that would seem particularly relevant to the plot, but there's speculation that this could be a warning message sent back to Earth that wasn't picked up by the team before they embarked on their fateful space mission.

In the comics, Marvel's First Family gain their superpowers after being subjected to cosmic rays. We're not sure how closely the upcoming reboot will stick to this origin, but we do know that something happens to the crew during the launch.

The Fantastic Four reboot stars Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us, The Mandalorian) as Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning) as Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things, A Quiet Place Day One) as Johnny Storm, aka The Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Punisher, The Bear) as Ben Grimm, aka the Thing. 

Galactus has been confirmed as the main villain, and the Eater of Worlds will be played by Ralph Ineson (The Witch, Game of Thrones). Julia Garner (Ozark, Wolf Man) will play Silver Surfer. Natasha Lyonne, John Malkovich and Paul Walter Houser are also on board in undisclosed roles. 

Kevin Feige recently confirmed that the movie will take place in an alternate universe, but we know that Marvel's First Family will appear in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, so we wouldn't be surprised if they find their way into the main MCU timeline by the end of this movie.

"Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal."

Matt Shakman directs The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which is set to hit theaters on July 25, 2025.

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Rumors Reveal Spoilery Details About Galactus, Reed's Multiverse Plans, More
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 2/6/2025, 10:17 AM
Drink More Ovaltine
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/6/2025, 10:34 AM
@WhatIfRickJames -

A crummy commercial? Son of a Scarlet Witch!
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 2/6/2025, 10:38 AM
@WhatIfRickJames - User Comment Image
TrentCrimm
TrentCrimm - 2/6/2025, 10:17 AM
Wow. Groundbreaking stuff. Excellent article.
MG0019
MG0019 - 2/6/2025, 10:28 AM
@TrentCrimm - Right. It’s even hidden, not close to an “Easter egg.” It’s part of the sound design for the title card while the stream was queued.

Next article, “Hidden Number 4 In Movie Logo FINALLY Revealed!”
“It’s the name of the movie and comic book, referencing the 4 members of the family.”
Starlight
Starlight - 2/6/2025, 10:18 AM
Nice touch !
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 2/6/2025, 10:20 AM
Quick, Krypto's tail wag might have a mesaage in the Superman trailer. Let's decipher it!
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 2/6/2025, 10:23 AM
@vectorsigma - 😂🤣 it's DC so this site ain't gonna devotethe time.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/6/2025, 10:33 AM
@vectorsigma -

INVSTGTGUNN
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 2/6/2025, 10:46 AM
@vectorsigma - User Comment Image
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/6/2025, 10:31 AM
Why are Disney and Feige doing this to us?

Why are they purposefully making so much of the MCU, Star Wars, Indiana Jones, Disney, etc. bad?

Can you really tell people you know, and strangers, that the casting and direction of this movie and many other Disney movies is good, and not feel embarrassed?
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 2/6/2025, 10:31 AM
What the [frick] did I see?

Can someone explain, please

What was it that needed to be deciphered?

For [frick] sake
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 2/6/2025, 10:33 AM
@MarkCassidy
Nice! good find. I def. heard them but never even thought about morse code.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/6/2025, 10:36 AM
@AgentofSH1ELD -

I don't think Mark deciphered it. He read the answer on another website.
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 2/6/2025, 10:40 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - that's the CBM.com way!
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 2/6/2025, 10:38 AM
Is that Reed trying to get in contact with mission control when shit goes wrong?

This is a pretty cool easter egg for the nerds😎

My dumbass never stuck around long enough to notice 😅 I'd check the time then come back to check it as the trailer got closer.

#Fantastic444444444444!🎶🎵
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/6/2025, 10:41 AM
Interesting , could be just a cool Easter egg & such but we’ll see.

Anyway I’m liking Ben’s look and voice more the I see & hear it , especially the latter…

I’m used the gruffer & more rough voice but I like how this humanizes him and makes him feel like a person still underneath (they might add an effect to it later on but hopefully not much).

Also someone needs to do some sort of edit with Ben & H.E.R.B.I.E cooking in the kitchen with his character from The Bear lol.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 2/6/2025, 10:48 AM
@TheVisionary25 - Yeah, the cartoonish New York accent and gruff voice are not necessary. Ben is an emotionally deep, tormented character, and a great proxy for all types of folks that don't really fit in. I'm very excited to see what Moss-Bachrach brings to the role.

