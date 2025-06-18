THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS TV Spot Sees Marvel's First Family Preparing To Face Its Biggest Challenge Yet

Another TV spot for The Fantastic Four: First Steps has been released today, along with a video showing just how massive the highly anticipated (and very pricey) Galactus popcorn bucket will be...

By JoshWilding - Jun 18, 2025 02:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

Marvel Studios has released another TV spot for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and while it's mostly comprised of familiar footage, there are one or two new moments (including the Fantasticar soaring above New York City).

It does feel like now might be a good time to share something a little more exciting from the reboot, but Marvel Studios still has over a month to build hype for what they'll be hoping is one of the biggest movies of the summer.

Family remains the focus of previews like this one for now, though, and Johnny Storm actor Joseph Quinn discussed the importance of that during a recent interview. 

"That's kind of the brief for all of us as actors is to establish this kind of familial dynamic that is complicated. and caring and consistent. And, you know, families are rarely totally functioning. There's certainly some dysfunctionality, some dysfunction stuff going on in this family. And it's kind of nice leaning into that, the idea that we have to love each other for who these characters are, you know, and it's pretty useful that we all get on well, so that kind of makes it easy."

Reed Richards and Sue Storm will become parents in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, something filmmaker Matt Shakman was eager to explore as he dives into how these characters balance that with being superheroes. 

"It’s a tremendous amount of pressure to bring a young person into a world where essentially the world is depending on you, and that you live in the Baxter building, which is essentially a glass house that the entire world knows what you're doing day to day, and there are all these villains that want to come after you. Can you be a parent? Should you be a parent? What does it mean when you are a parent to balance all of those things? And ultimately, does being a parent make you better at being a superhero?"

If Marvel Studios gets this movie right, then they'll be on solid footing heading into next year (which will see the release of Avengers: Doomsday and Spider-Man: Brand New Day). However, if this movie also underperforms, then it will raise big questions about what the MCU's future should look like.

Check out this newly released TV spot for The Fantastic Four: First Steps below, along with a new look at the massive Galactus popcorn bucket.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne have been cast in mystery roles. Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom is rumoured to appear, though that's surely a given with Avengers: Doomsday on the way.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.

Spike101
Spike101 - 6/18/2025, 2:40 PM
Still not feeling this
AllsGood
AllsGood - 6/18/2025, 2:48 PM
User Comment Image
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 6/18/2025, 2:55 PM
The Fantastic Four's biggest challenge on the big screen has always been the Box Office. Let's see if this one breaks that trend.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 6/18/2025, 3:07 PM
@OrgasmicPotatoe - Can you tell me what the last WB/DC DCU Comic Book Movie was a Box Office Hit?

Marvel Studios was just last Summer with Deadpool & Wolverine (2024) = $1,338,073,645

Broke even the R Rated Box Office Record.
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 6/18/2025, 3:28 PM
@AllsGood - What does $1.3 billion-in-the-box-office DP/Wolverine have to do with (i) Cuck Reed, (ii) girl-boss Sue Storm and (iii) Silver Surfer (she/her/hers)?
AllsGood
AllsGood - 6/18/2025, 3:33 PM
@GeneralZod - What was the LAST WB/DC DCU movie was a Box Office Hit at the theaters?

Marvel Studios last Box Office Hit was Deadpool & Wolverine (2024) = $1,338,073,645
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 6/18/2025, 3:43 PM
@AllsGood - Nice try moving that goalpost, but alas !

Yes, I too remember when Marvel Studios made a billion by using a property entierly created by Fox that they merely inherited.

But we're talking about the Fantastic Four here, not Marvel Studios at large, nor the childish Marvel vs. DC bickering you so adamantly take part in.

Remind me, without running with your tail between your legs this time, how successful was the Falcon movie ?
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/18/2025, 2:58 PM
Ohhh I need that Galactus popcorn bucket.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/18/2025, 3:11 PM
cool, i needed a new p155 bucket for my room
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 6/18/2025, 3:17 PM
@harryba11zack - that'll go nicely with your Power Rangers jerk 5ock
blitzkreg
blitzkreg - 6/18/2025, 3:20 PM
ONLY REASSON TO BUY THAT BUCKET IS TO ONE DAY PUT IT ON EBAY AND SELL IT FOR A SHITLOAD OF MONEY. OF COURSE...DON'T OPEN IT, DON'T USE IT !
McMurdo
McMurdo - 6/18/2025, 3:25 PM
@blitzkreg - WHY ARE WE YELLING?!?
McMurdo
McMurdo - 6/18/2025, 3:24 PM
Greg Marcus is the man. Marcus Theaters> also word on the street is that the Mr Fantastic CGI is horrendous.
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 6/18/2025, 3:25 PM
When the popcorn bucket looks better than anything in the movie trailers/teasers, you know the movie is in big trouble.
MarvelousMarty
MarvelousMarty - 6/18/2025, 3:37 PM
I'm looking forward to this but that Surfer CGI is absolute dogsh*t and if it really is that bad Marvel should be ashamed.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/18/2025, 3:57 PM
The movie continues to seem good , looking forward to it!!.

I like the theme of parenthood or parental anxiety that the film seems to be tackling since it’s a fresh approach to a FF film thematically thus far imo and an important part of the comic history of these characters that hasn’t been dealt with so far.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

I wouldn’t be surprised if Reed is the one feeling the pressure the most alongside his eventual guilt of perhaps being the one that caused Galactus and his herald to come to Earth thus putting it in danger.

