THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS TV Spot Sees Marvel's First Family Preparing To Face Its Biggest Challenge Yet

Marvel Studios has released another TV spot for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and while it's mostly comprised of familiar footage, there are one or two new moments (including the Fantasticar soaring above New York City).

It does feel like now might be a good time to share something a little more exciting from the reboot, but Marvel Studios still has over a month to build hype for what they'll be hoping is one of the biggest movies of the summer.

Family remains the focus of previews like this one for now, though, and Johnny Storm actor Joseph Quinn discussed the importance of that during a recent interview.

"That's kind of the brief for all of us as actors is to establish this kind of familial dynamic that is complicated. and caring and consistent. And, you know, families are rarely totally functioning. There's certainly some dysfunctionality, some dysfunction stuff going on in this family. And it's kind of nice leaning into that, the idea that we have to love each other for who these characters are, you know, and it's pretty useful that we all get on well, so that kind of makes it easy."

Reed Richards and Sue Storm will become parents in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, something filmmaker Matt Shakman was eager to explore as he dives into how these characters balance that with being superheroes.

"It’s a tremendous amount of pressure to bring a young person into a world where essentially the world is depending on you, and that you live in the Baxter building, which is essentially a glass house that the entire world knows what you're doing day to day, and there are all these villains that want to come after you. Can you be a parent? Should you be a parent? What does it mean when you are a parent to balance all of those things? And ultimately, does being a parent make you better at being a superhero?"

If Marvel Studios gets this movie right, then they'll be on solid footing heading into next year (which will see the release of Avengers: Doomsday and Spider-Man: Brand New Day). However, if this movie also underperforms, then it will raise big questions about what the MCU's future should look like.

Check out this newly released TV spot for The Fantastic Four: First Steps below, along with a new look at the massive Galactus popcorn bucket.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne have been cast in mystery roles. Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom is rumoured to appear, though that's surely a given with Avengers: Doomsday on the way.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.