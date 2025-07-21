These Confirmed THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Cameos Should Please Nostalgia Fans

Roger Corman’s Fantastic Four movie was completed in 1994 but never saw an official release in theaters or on home video.

Produced on a shoestring budget of about $1 million by Bernd Eichinger (via Constantin Film) and Roger Corman, the film was reportedly made solely to retain the screen rights to the Fantastic Four characters before they expired.

After Marvel struck a new deal with 20th Century Fox to develop a big-budget adaptation, the studio allegedly paid to shelve the original film permanently.

Today, you can find trailers and footage from the film on YouTube if you're curious about just how low-budget and campy the film truly is.

Still, bootleg copies have circulated for decades, earning the film cult status among fans. Its strange history and underground fame were later explored in the documentary Doomed! The Untold Story of Roger Corman’s The Fantastic Four.

Roger Corman’s unreleased Fantastic Four film featured Alex Hyde-White as Reed Richards, Rebecca Staab as Sue Storm, Jay Underwood as Johnny Storm, Michael Bailey Smith as Ben Grimm, and Joseph Culp as Doctor Doom.

Now, after more than 30 years, it looks like these original cast members are finally getting their moment in the Marvel spotlight.

According to a new report from The Hollywood Reporter, the actors from Corman’s 1994 film will reportedly make cameo appearances in the upcoming The Fantastic Four: First Steps movie from Marvel Studios.

This marks a long-overdue recognition of their contributions and a full-circle moment following the infamous shelving of their original movie.

"Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal."

Matt Shakman (WandaVision) directs from a screenplay penned by Josh Friedman, Eric Pearson, Jeff Kaplan, and Ian Springer. The 37th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) will arrive in U.S. cinemas on July 25, 2025. It is the first film in Marvel's Phase 6.