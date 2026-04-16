Highlander Unleashes An Action-Packed, John Wick-Inspired Trailer At CinemaCon

Amazon MGM put the spotlight on Highlander during its CinemaCon presentation in Las Vegas last night. However, with Henry Cavill busy shooting the reboot in Scotland, he was only on hand to introduce new footage from the movie via video.

We'd expected Highlander to be action-packed, and all signs currently point to the movie delivering on that front in a big way (think John Wick, with swords instead of guns).

"We are only halfway through production, but already feel we are creating something truly special," the actor enthused before showing off some behind-the-scenes content and what Variety (via SFFGazette.com) describes as "some seriously brutal action sequences."

According to the trade, those were reminiscent of filmmaker Chad Stahelski's John Wick movies. The report adds, "There’s a neon-drenched fight at a crowded rave, plus plenty of sword battles and motorcycle chases. Cavill's immortal character is revealed to have been born in 1518 and is forced to fight fellow undying killers at The Gathering, where only one survivor can be left alive."

It's said that filming will continue in the coming months in the Scottish Highlands, Hong Kong, and Poland.

The Hollywood Reporter has also shared a Highlander trailer description, revealing, "The footage includes Cavill declaring, 'I am Connor MacLeod, who was born in 1518, and I am immortal.'"

"Later, Bautista’s character warns Cavill, 'When my sword changes history, you will have a front row seat, Highlander.' This leads Cavill to reply, 'All right, if you say so,'" the site continues. "The footage ended with a montage of various characters promising, 'There can be only one.'"

Highlander sounds a lot like John Wick meets The Witcher, which isn't a bad combination (assuming we're talking about the latter's earlier, much better, seasons on Netflix).

It's been forty years since the original Highlander movie starring Christopher Lambert was released, so now is as good a time as any to take another crack at the property. There's been a short-lived TV series and various comics, but Stahelski's movie marks Connor MacLeod's long-awaited return to the big screen.

Centuries after his first death on a Scottish battlefield, immortal warrior Connor MacLeod lives quietly in the modern world, haunted by loss and the endless cycle of violence among his kind. When the ruthless immortal Kurgan resurfaces, backed by a secret organization bent on unlocking the secret of eternal life, Connor is forced back into the Game - an ancient battle where "There can be only one."

Guided by his mentor Ramírez and a mortal ally, archaeologist Kate Bennett, Connor must confront his past and rediscover his purpose. As immortals clash across time and continents, the fight for the mysterious "Prize" becomes a battle for humanity’s soul.

Highlander, written by Michael Finch and directed by Chad Stahelski, stars Henry Cavill (Man of Steel), Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy), Russell Crowe (Kraven the Hunter), Marisa Abela (Back to Black), Karen Gillan (Avengers: Endgame), Djimon Hounsou (Shazam!), Max Zhang (Ip Man 3), and WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre.

The movie is currently expected to be released in theaters next year.