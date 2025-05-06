HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON's Epic IMAX Trailer Delivers Plenty Of Breathtaking Spectacle (And Toothless)

How to Train Your Dragon stands a chance of being one of this summer's biggest movies, and IMAX is encouraging fantasy fans to see it on the biggest screen possible with an epic new must-see trailer.

This latest sneak peek is heavy on action and spectacle, with the plan clearly to entice moviegoers to return to this world for a take on this story that's far bigger in scale than what we saw in animation a decade and a half ago. While the story is expected to remain the same, it's clear the ante has been upped in a big way here.

As with most live-action remakes, many fans have questioned the need for How to Train Your Dragon to head down this route (well, beyond the fact the Isle of Berk recently came to Universal Orlando's newly opened "Epic Universe").

According to filmmaker Dean DeBlois, it was all about getting to achieve the vision for this story that he was unable to fully bring to the screen with the 2010 animated classic.

"Chris Sanders and I were brought in as a replacement writer and director team on that first film," he previously explained. "We had 15 months to rewrite and push the movie through production."

"Many of our ambitions had to be tabled as we were racing to the finish, and that live-action aesthetic that we were chasing by bringing Roger Deakins into the mix was certainly implemented, but not to its full extent." With a live-action setting, DeBlois hopes to "present dragons with full credibility."

You can watch this jaw-dropping new trailer for How to Train Your Dragon below (via SFFGazette.com).

On the rugged isle of Berk, where Vikings and dragons have been bitter enemies for generations, Hiccup (Mason Thames; The Black Phone) stands apart. The inventive yet overlooked son of Chief Stoick the Vast (Gerard Butler, reprising his voice role from the animated franchise), Hiccup defies centuries of tradition when he befriends Toothless, a feared Night Fury dragon.

Their unlikely bond reveals the true nature of dragons, challenging the very foundations of Viking society. With the fierce and ambitious Astrid (Nico Parker; The Last of Us) and the village’s quirky blacksmith Gobber (Nick Frost; Shaun of the Dead) by his side, Hiccup confronts a world torn by fear and misunderstanding.

As an ancient threat emerges, endangering both Vikings and dragons, Hiccup’s friendship with Toothless becomes the key to forging a new future. Together, they must navigate the delicate path toward peace, soaring beyond the boundaries of their worlds and redefining what it means to be a hero and a leader.

How to Train Your Dragon also stars Julian Dennison (Deadpool 2), Gabriel Howell (Bodies), Bronwyn James (Wicked), Harry Trevaldwyn (Smothered), Ruth Codd (The Midnight Club), Peter Serafinowicz (Guardians of the Galaxy) and Murray McArthur (Game of Thrones).

How to Train Your Dragon is written, produced and directed by Dean DeBlois, and arrives in theaters on June 13.