The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Announces Season 3 Premiere Date; Sauron Returns In First Look

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Announces Season 3 Premiere Date; Sauron Returns In First Look

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will return for its third season this November, and we have a first look at Charlie Vickers as the returning Dark Lord...

News
By MarkCassidy - May 12, 2026 07:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Lord of the Rings
Source: Via SFF Gazette.com

Amazon Prime Video announced that The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will return for its third season on November 11 during the streamer's upfront presentation to advertisers on Monday.

Season 2 concluded with the fall of Eregion, the death of Celebrimbor, and Sauron solidifying his power by retrieving the nine rings that will ultimately be worn by the Nazgul. We also saw "The Stranger" embrace his identity as Galdalf the Grey, while Galadriel and the Elves retreat to establish Rivendell.

Season 3 will pick up several years after these events at the height of the War of the Elves and Sauron, as the Dark Lord seeks to craft the One Ring that will give him the edge he needs to win the war and conquer all Middle-earth at last.

We also have a first look at Charlie Vickers as the returning Dark Lord.

"From the very beginning, this series has embodied the scale, ambition, and cinematic storytelling that define Prime Video’s biggest global series,” Amazon MGM Studios’ Global Television Head Peter Friedlander said in a statement. “The extraordinary response from millions of fans around the world has made it clear that this journey through Middle-earth continues to resonate, and that momentum has only grown heading into Season Three.”

"'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' continues to captivate audiences worldwide, and we’re thrilled that a third season is underway," said Vernon Sanders, head of television for Amazon MGM Studios when the third season was announced. "The creative team has an extraordinary vision of what’s to come with stories that have left us enchanted and enthralled. We look forward to continuing this epic journey, for our global customers, delving even deeper into the legendary tales that shaped Middle-earth."

"Sauron has returned. Cast out by Galadriel, without army or ally, the rising Dark Lord must now rely on his own cunning to rebuild his strength and oversee the creation of the Rings of Power, which will allow him to bind all the peoples of Middle-earth to his sinister will."

"Building on Season 1’s epic scope and ambition, Season 2 of Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power plunges even its most beloved and vulnerable characters into a rising tide of darkness, challenging each to find their place in a world that is increasingly on the brink of calamity."

"Elves and dwarves, orcs and men, wizards and Harfoots... as friendships are strained and kingdoms begin to fracture, the forces of good will struggle ever more valiantly to hold on to what matters to them most of all.. each other."

Returning cast members include Morfydd Clark, Benjamin Walker, Charles Edwards, Charlie Vickers, Markella Kavenagh, Nazanin Boniadi, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Tyroe Muhafidin, Maxim Baldry, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Owain Arthur, Trystan Gravelle, Ema Horvath, Sophia Nomvete, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Leon Wadham, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani.

Sam Hazeldine (Peaky Blinders) replaced Joseph Mawle as Adar, with Ciarán Hinds (Game of Thrones), Rory Kinnear (Penny Dreadful), and Tanya Moodie (The Man Who Fell to Earth) joining season 2 in key roles.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/12/2026, 7:35 AM

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OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 5/12/2026, 7:38 AM
@harryba11zack - Iconic
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/12/2026, 7:44 AM
@OrgasmicPotatoe - User Comment Image
IcePyke
IcePyke - 5/12/2026, 7:50 AM
@harryba11zack -
@OrgasmicPotatoe -

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OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 5/12/2026, 7:56 AM
@HashTagSwagg - User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/12/2026, 7:41 AM
Sweet , looking forward to S3 since I have liked the show overall (S2>S1)!!.

Charlie Vickers has absolutely crushed the role of Sauron so can’t wait to see more of his charismatic & manipulative self…

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Also give me more Durin & Elrond together and I’ll be a happy camper too then!!.
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 5/12/2026, 7:55 AM
The gall of these untalented hacks to put lord of the rings in the title of this sacriligious garbage. This trash has no resemblance to tolkien whatsoever
BadgerThorkin
BadgerThorkin - 5/12/2026, 8:05 AM
They need to just stop, already. The garbage they produce for this series is not Tolkien, it's not liked, it's borderline heresy for Tolkien fans.

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