The Lord Of The Rings: The Hunt For Gollum's Female Lead Revealed - Will Anya Taylor-Joy Play Her?

The Lord Of The Rings: The Hunt For Gollum's Female Lead Revealed - Will Anya Taylor-Joy Play Her?

With rumours swirling that The New Mutants star Anya Taylor-Joy will play The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum's female lead, we now have a name for the mysterious—newly created—character.

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 28, 2026 06:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Lord of the Rings
Source: SFFGazette.com

Warner Bros. revealed the cast of The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum at CinemaCon earlier this month. However, there was no mention of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga star Anya Taylor-Joy, despite rumours of her playing the prequel's female lead.

The latest update on that front comes from Daniel Richtman (via SFFGazette.com), who claims that the actress is playing someone called Seren. 

No one with that name appears in J. R. R. Tolkien's novels, suggesting this is another newly created character dreamed up specifically for The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum. As of now, Richtman isn't 100% sure whether Taylor-Joy remains involved, perhaps explaining why she wasn't announced alongside the rest of the ensemble.

Regardless of who plays here, many fans remain convinced that "Seren" is a cover for Arwen, the Half-elven daughter of Elrond, who was portrayed by Liv Tyler in The Lord of the Rings trilogy.

This isn't the only Middle-earth-set movie in development, as The Late Show host Stephen Colbert and his son, screenwriter Peter McGee, are writing The Lord of the Rings: Shadows of the Past. According to Colbert, "It’s basically the chapter 'Three is Company' [Chapter III] through 'Fog on the Barrow-Downs' [Chapter VIII]."

While these big-screen developments are happening for The Lord of the Rings, Prime Video's The Rings of Power is still expected to run for 5 seasons, despite a drop in viewership.

"Across two trilogies, a mark of a Middle-earth film, has always been the formidable array of talent brought to bear in every role," Serkis previously said. "The Hunt for Gollum continues in that tradition, and I am delighted to announce the return of two of Middle-earth’s most beloved performers, alongside some exceptionally talented new additions to Tolkien’s world."

The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum stars Andy Serkis as Smeagol/Gollum, Sir Ian McKellen as Gandalf, Elijah Wood as Frodo Baggins, Lee Pace as Thranduil, Jamie Dornan as Strider, a.k.a. Aragorn, Leo Woodall as Halvard, and Kate Winslet as Marigol.

The story delves into Gollum's past, back in a time when he was known as a young Stoorish lad called Sméagol.

Serkis will direct the movie. Philippa Boyens and Fran Walsh, who wrote The Lord of the Rings trilogy, are penning the screenplay, along with Phoebe Gittins and Arty Papageorgiou (The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim). The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit director Peter Jackson, meanwhile, is producing the project. 

The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum is set to be released in theaters on December 17, 2027.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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Fogs
Fogs - 4/28/2026, 6:19 PM
Zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz
DocSpock
DocSpock - 4/28/2026, 6:36 PM
@Fogs -

Agreed. Do you spoon?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/28/2026, 7:06 PM
@DocSpock - User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/28/2026, 6:37 PM
Anya would be a great addition to the LOTR franchise imo if she does indeed join the film…

However I definitely don’t think she’ll be Arwen , especially since Jamie Dornan is playing Strider/Aragorn and not Leo Woodall as rumored given the real life age difference but we’ll see.

My guess is she is indeed playing a character called Seren who is an elf from Mirkwood which is Thranduil’s kingdom (maybe even a love interest for Leo Woodall’s Halvard?).

Anyway , I’m still not too enthused about this film but I do hope it turns out well!!.
Waifuslayer2
Waifuslayer2 - 4/28/2026, 7:00 PM
Both of these are so unnecessary, especially Colbert's, as those are hands down the worst chapters in the book and were skipped over for good reason.

At least the Gollum movie has the 15 years between Bilbo leaving and Gandalf returning to Frodo to play with.
BritishMonkey
BritishMonkey - 4/28/2026, 7:41 PM
I imagine they'll do a film based on the Hobbit war at the end of Return of the King next.

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