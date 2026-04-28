The Lord Of The Rings: The Hunt For Gollum's Female Lead Revealed - Will Anya Taylor-Joy Play Her?

Warner Bros. revealed the cast of The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum at CinemaCon earlier this month. However, there was no mention of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga star Anya Taylor-Joy, despite rumours of her playing the prequel's female lead.

The latest update on that front comes from Daniel Richtman (via SFFGazette.com), who claims that the actress is playing someone called Seren.

No one with that name appears in J. R. R. Tolkien's novels, suggesting this is another newly created character dreamed up specifically for The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum. As of now, Richtman isn't 100% sure whether Taylor-Joy remains involved, perhaps explaining why she wasn't announced alongside the rest of the ensemble.

Regardless of who plays here, many fans remain convinced that "Seren" is a cover for Arwen, the Half-elven daughter of Elrond, who was portrayed by Liv Tyler in The Lord of the Rings trilogy.

This isn't the only Middle-earth-set movie in development, as The Late Show host Stephen Colbert and his son, screenwriter Peter McGee, are writing The Lord of the Rings: Shadows of the Past. According to Colbert, "It’s basically the chapter 'Three is Company' [Chapter III] through 'Fog on the Barrow-Downs' [Chapter VIII]."

While these big-screen developments are happening for The Lord of the Rings, Prime Video's The Rings of Power is still expected to run for 5 seasons, despite a drop in viewership.

"Across two trilogies, a mark of a Middle-earth film, has always been the formidable array of talent brought to bear in every role," Serkis previously said. "The Hunt for Gollum continues in that tradition, and I am delighted to announce the return of two of Middle-earth’s most beloved performers, alongside some exceptionally talented new additions to Tolkien’s world."

The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum stars Andy Serkis as Smeagol/Gollum, Sir Ian McKellen as Gandalf, Elijah Wood as Frodo Baggins, Lee Pace as Thranduil, Jamie Dornan as Strider, a.k.a. Aragorn, Leo Woodall as Halvard, and Kate Winslet as Marigol.

The story delves into Gollum's past, back in a time when he was known as a young Stoorish lad called Sméagol.

Serkis will direct the movie. Philippa Boyens and Fran Walsh, who wrote The Lord of the Rings trilogy, are penning the screenplay, along with Phoebe Gittins and Arty Papageorgiou (The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim). The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit director Peter Jackson, meanwhile, is producing the project.

The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum is set to be released in theaters on December 17, 2027.