The Lord Of The Rings: The Hunt For Gollum - Peter Jackson Reveals Why He Isn't Directing The Prequel

The Lord Of The Rings: The Hunt For Gollum - Peter Jackson Reveals Why He Isn't Directing The Prequel

Filmmaker Peter Jackson has revealed why he decided against directing The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum and confirms that he's currently penning a sequel to The Adventures of Tintin.

News
By JoshWilding - May 13, 2026 05:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Lord of the Rings
Source: Deadline (via SFFGazette.com)

The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum will finally bring Middle-earth back to the big screen, but filmmaker Peter Jackson will not be at the helm. Instead, Andy Serkis (Venom: The Last Dance) is stepping behind the camera to helm this story set before The Fellowship of the Ring.

Serkis will also star, of course, and he's already assembled an impressive cast for this deep dive into Sméagol's past. Now, Jackson, who is still on board as a producer, has revealed why he decided not to take charge of the first of several planned movies set in the world of The Lord of the Rings.

"I could have directed it, but I thought, I’ve done that," the filmmaker said at his Cannes Film Festival Rendez-Vous (via SFFGazette.com). "It would be more interesting with this particular story, which takes place between The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, if Andy Serkis directed it." 

Teasing what fans can expect from Gollum's return, Jackson added, "It’s an internal story about Gollum’s psychology and addiction. It’s a personal story to Gollum. Andy knows this guy better than anybody. I didn’t think about myself. The more exciting version of this movie is if Andy Serkis made it."

"I’m leaving it to him. I’m here to help where I can. But I don’t interfere. I’ve given him as much freedom as I can," he added, before dropping some hints about what's next for him (Jackson has only helmed a couple of documentaries since 2014's The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies).

"I’ve been working with Fran on a new Tintin script," he said, revealing that he'd even been penning it during his time in Cannes. "The deal was Steven [Spielberg] directs one, and I direct another," Jackson added.

The Adventures of Tintin was released in 2011 and grossed $374 million worldwide. Steven Moffat, Edgar Wright, and Joe Cornish penned the screenplay, while the cast included Jamie Bell, Andy Serkis, and Daniel Craig.

The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum stars Andy Serkis as Smeagol/Gollum, Sir Ian McKellen as Gandalf, Elijah Wood as Frodo Baggins, Lee Pace as Thranduil, Jamie Dornan as Strider, a.k.a. Aragorn, Leo Woodall as Halvard, and Kate Winslet as Marigol.

The story delves into Gollum's past, back in a time when he was known as a young Stoorish lad called Sméagol.

Serkis will direct the movie. Philippa Boyens and Fran Walsh, who wrote The Lord of the Rings trilogy, are penning the screenplay, along with Phoebe Gittins and Arty Papageorgiou (The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim). The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit director Peter Jackson, meanwhile, is producing the project. 

The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum is set to be released in theaters on December 17, 2027.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Announces Season 3 Premiere Date; Sauron Returns In First Look
Related:

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Announces Season 3 Premiere Date; Sauron Returns In First Look
Andy Serkis Reveals Viggo Mortensen's Aragorn Recasting Reaction In The Lord Of The Rings: The Hunt For Gollum
Recommended For You:

Andy Serkis Reveals Viggo Mortensen's Aragorn Recasting Reaction In The Lord Of The Rings: The Hunt For Gollum

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
thedrudo
thedrudo - 5/13/2026, 5:06 PM
Serkis has yet to make an even decent movie. This is going to be something else.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 5/13/2026, 5:07 PM
Bummer, but I'm glad Serkis is returning as the character at least. Haters be Damned.
Waifuslayer2
Waifuslayer2 - 5/13/2026, 5:19 PM
I agree, who better for the job than the esteemed director of such classics as Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Animal Farm 2026.

Ffs just STOP! The franchise was already on thin ice after The Hobbit trilogy (saved by fan edits) and has been slowly poisoned to death RoP.

Now we have TWO unnecessary films being made by hacks and retards. Enough!
User Comment Image
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 5/13/2026, 5:33 PM
Giving this to Serkis is a suicide mission. Would've been a tough gig for a competent director, much less this guy who whiffs every time
Astroman
Astroman - 5/13/2026, 5:41 PM
Lot of words Peter. You could have just said I’m not directing it because it’s hot wank.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/13/2026, 5:43 PM
The only Serkis directed movie I have seen is Venom:Let There Be Carnage which I didn’t like so maybe I have to check out his other work but it seems like so far , the man is a better actor then director i feel…

Having said that , I’m with Jackson in letting someone else like Andy take a crack at this world since not only does he know it and Gollum so well but it will also likely lend at least a somewhat new perspective to the franchise as well which keeps it fresh imo (i do still wonder if he could possibly direct the Stephen Colbert film though).

Anyway , I’m glad he’s working on another Tintin since i liked the Spielberg one and had been waiting for a sequel so i hope it happens sooner then later!!.

User Comment Image
BritishMonkey
BritishMonkey - 5/13/2026, 5:51 PM
I like Serkis and he's a very good actor, but he's a terrible director.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder