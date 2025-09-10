THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RINGS OF POWER Season 3 Teaser Sees Elendil Wield "The Sword Of The Faithful"

THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RINGS OF POWER Season 3 Teaser Sees Elendil Wield &quot;The Sword Of The Faithful&quot;

Though it doesn't show much, Prime Video has released the first official teaser promo for the third season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power...

News
By MarkCassidy - Sep 10, 2025 06:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Lord of the Rings
Source: Via SFF Gazette.com

Prime Video has shared the first official teaser for the third season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, which has been filming in the UK for the past few months.

The promo doesn't reveal very much, but does give us a blurry first glimpse of the returning Elendil (Lloyd Owen), as he wields "The Sword of the Faithful."

This sword is clearly Narsil - the blade that cut the One Ring from Sauron's hand during The War of the Last Alliance - so we're not sure if it's been renamed for the show (a rights issue, perhaps?), or it will be referred to as the Sword of the Faithful initially as a means to rally the Númenórean loyalists behind Elendil.

In the season 2 finale, Elendil set off for the west after being presented with the legendary sword as a parting gift from Míriel.

According to a previously released synopsis: "Jumping forward several years from the events of season 2, season 3 takes place at the height of the War of the Elves and Sauron, as the Dark Lord seeks to craft the One Ring that will give him the edge he needs to win the war and conquer all Middle-earth at last."

"'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' continues to captivate audiences worldwide, and we’re thrilled that a third season is underway," said Vernon Sanders, head of television for Amazon MGM Studios when the third season was announced. "The creative team has an extraordinary vision of what’s to come with stories that have left us enchanted and enthralled. We look forward to continuing this epic journey, for our global customers, delving even deeper into the legendary tales that shaped Middle-earth."

"Sauron has returned. Cast out by Galadriel, without army or ally, the rising Dark Lord must now rely on his own cunning to rebuild his strength and oversee the creation of the Rings of Power, which will allow him to bind all the peoples of Middle-earth to his sinister will."

"Building on Season 1’s epic scope and ambition, Season 2 of Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power plunges even its most beloved and vulnerable characters into a rising tide of darkness, challenging each to find their place in a world that is increasingly on the brink of calamity."

"Elves and dwarves, orcs and men, wizards and Harfoots... as friendships are strained and kingdoms begin to fracture, the forces of good will struggle ever more valiantly to hold on to what matters to them most of all.. each other."

Returning cast members include Morfydd Clark, Benjamin Walker, Charles Edwards, Charlie Vickers, Markella Kavenagh, Nazanin Boniadi, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Tyroe Muhafidin, Maxim Baldry, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Owain Arthur, Trystan Gravelle, Ema Horvath, Sophia Nomvete, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Leon Wadham, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani.

Sam Hazeldine (Peaky Blinders) replaced Joseph Mawle as Adar, with Ciarán Hinds (Game of Thrones), Rory Kinnear (Penny Dreadful), and Tanya Moodie (The Man Who Fell to Earth) joining season 2 in key roles.

Sir Ian McKellen Confirms Gandalf And Frodo's Return For THE HUNT FOR GOLLUM
Related:

Sir Ian McKellen Confirms Gandalf And Frodo's Return For THE HUNT FOR GOLLUM
THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE HUNT FOR GOLLUM Has Been Given A New 2027 Release Date
Recommended For You:

THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE HUNT FOR GOLLUM Has Been Given A New 2027 Release Date

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Moriakum
Moriakum - 9/10/2025, 6:11 PM
I haven't even finished the second season yet. Maybe one day I will...
Vigor
Vigor - 9/10/2025, 6:11 PM
Excited for this one. Season 2 was such an improvement over season 1
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/10/2025, 6:16 PM
@Vigor - agreed on it being an improvement…

I found S1 was enjoyable but definitely felt like a prelude moreso then anything.

It’s fun to see Sauron manipulate and be an actual character and his story with Celebrimbor and the dwarves stuff was the highlight of S2 for me.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/10/2025, 6:26 PM
“𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐥𝐲 𝐍𝐚𝐫𝐬𝐢𝐥 - 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐥𝐚𝐝𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐜𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐎𝐧𝐞 𝐑𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐒𝐚𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐧'𝐬 𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐖𝐚𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 - 𝐬𝐨 𝐰𝐞'𝐫𝐞 𝐧𝐨𝐭 𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐟 𝐢𝐭'𝐬 𝐛𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐰 (𝐚 𝐫𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐮𝐞, 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐬?), 𝐨𝐫 𝐢𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐛𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐚𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐝 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐚𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐟𝐮𝐥 𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐚𝐬 𝐚 𝐦𝐞𝐚𝐧𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐍ú𝐦𝐞𝐧ó𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐧 𝐥𝐨𝐲𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐬 𝐛𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐥.“

I’m pretty sure Miriel calls it Narsil in the finale so unless something has happened between seasons that they can’t use that then I don’t think it’s been renamed.

Anyway , Elendil became one of my favorite characters in the show last season with Lloyd Owen bringing a regal nobility to the character that I like…

Looking forward to seeing him in S3 , I hope he reunites with his son Isildur!!.
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 9/10/2025, 6:33 PM
This show is dogshit and an embarrassment to Jackson's trilogy.

I somehow went through Season 1 (and regretted it), but I couldn't finish even 2 episodes from the 2nd season.

I won't even bother with Season 3. A soulless, empty show.

THIS is LOTR:

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

Not this:

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 9/10/2025, 6:40 PM
3? Shit, I didn’t even finish season 1.
nibs
nibs - 9/10/2025, 6:48 PM
they gotta give this show the ol charlie kirk special
IronMan616
IronMan616 - 9/10/2025, 6:53 PM
@nibs - you’re a piece of shit like all the losers celebrating his assassination.
Nolanite
Nolanite - 9/10/2025, 7:26 PM
@nibs -

Too soon too soon...

Nolanite out
TheWinkler
TheWinkler - 9/10/2025, 7:07 PM
The quality and design of this show has just always felt so off. It feels like an early 2000's fantasy show that is inspired by Jackson's LoTR trilogy.
clogan
clogan - 9/10/2025, 7:12 PM
@TheWinkler - This is a quite apt point. It felt like it tried to be Jackson, and failed.

It could've gone for a super high-fantasy feel instead.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder