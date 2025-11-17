Man Who Crashed WICKED: FOR GOOD Premiere And Grabbed Star Ariana Grande Sentenced To Prison

At the Wicked: For Good premiere in Singapore, Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and Michelle Yeoh walked down the red carpet together while interacting with fans. Their walk was interrupted when a man trespassed into the carpet area and approached Grande, putting his arm around her, and hopping next to her. Cynthia Erivo pushed him off her co-star and security ultimately pulled him away.

After the incident went viral, the man was identified as 26-year-old Johnson Wen, known online as "Pyjama Man." Wen has become known for crashing different events, including Katy Perry and The Weeknd concerts. Wen posted a video of the incident on Instagram, which prompted users to demand his profile to be closed, and for him to be arrested. Shortly after the incident, Wen posted an Instagram story in which he stated: "I am free after being arrested."

BBC is now reporting that Wen has been sentenced. According to the outlet, Wen pleaded guilty to the charge of being a public nuisance. He was sentenced to nine days in prison, following prosecutors wanting a week-long sentence. Per BBC, they argued he was a, "'serial intruder' who publicized his behavior to gain popularity online."

As explained by the outlet, Singapore penalizes public nuisance with up to three months in prison and/or a fine of up to approximately $1,500 USD. Per the site, Wen is said to have told the judge he would "not do it again."

As mentioned, following the incident, Wen posted video of it on Instagram. He captioned the post with: "Dear Ariana Grande Thank You for letting me Jump on the Yellow Carpet with You."

Though Grande has not made public comments regarding the incident, Erivo seemed to address it recently. The two actors attended a Screen Actors Guild screening at LA's Television Academy. Talking to the audience, Erivo stated (via Entertainment Weekly):

"What's even more wonderful is the fact that there are other people who have seen themselves in this movie, in that character, and also now see themselves and feel safe. That, for me, is the pinnacle of what I could ever wish for from any piece of work I have ever done. And I am so glad that in order to do it, I had to look into the eyes of this person beside me [Ariana Grande]. And we have come through some shit. We have come through some stuff in our lives, in our daily workings. I mean, f—, even this last week. Let's be honest, for f—'s sakes, we've had to really deal with some stuff, and this movie has allowed us to really grow as people, as friends, as sisters, as artists, as actresses, beyond the dresses and the makeup."

Wicked: For Good will release on November 21, 2025. Check out the film's official synopsis and the trailer below:

"Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo), now demonized as The Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile, hidden within the Ozian forest while continuing her fight for the freedom of Oz's silenced Animals and desperately trying to expose the truth she knows about The Wizard (Jeff Goldblum). Glinda, meanwhile, has become the glamorous symbol of Goodness for all of Oz, living at the palace in Emerald City and reveling in the perks of fame and popularity. Under the instruction of Madame Morrible (Michelle Yeoh), Glinda is deployed to serve as an effervescent comfort to Oz, reassuring the masses that all is well under the rule of The Wizard.



As Glinda's stardom expands and she prepares to marry Prince Fiyero (Jonathan Bailey) in a spectacular Ozian wedding, she is haunted by her separation from Elphaba. She attempts to broker a conciliation between Elphaba and The Wizard, but those efforts will fail, driving Elphaba and Glinda only further apart. The aftershocks will transform Boq (Ethan Slater) and Fiyero forever, and threaten the safety of Elphaba's sister, Nessarose (Marissa Bode), when a girl from Kansas comes crashing into all their lives.



As an angry mob rises against the Wicked Witch, Glinda and Elphaba will need to come together one final time. With their singular friendship now the fulcrum of their futures, they will need to truly see each other, with honesty and empathy, if they are to change themselves, and all of Oz, for good."