SPIDER-MAN Star Tom Holland Will Reportedly Play The Lead Role In Christopher Nolan's THE ODYSSEY

Despite initial reports that Matt Damon would play the main character in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, we're now hearing that Tom Holland has actually been cast in the lead role...

By MarkCassidy - Jan 21, 2025 08:01 AM EST
Source: Via SFF Gazette

Following weeks of rumor and speculation, we recently got word that Christopher Nolan's (The Dark Knight trilogy, Interstellar) next movie will actually be an adaptation of Homer's The Odyssey, and the acclaimed filmmaker has assembled a very impressive cast of A-list talent, including Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, Robert Pattinson and Charlize Theron.

"Christopher Nolan’s next film The Odyssey is a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand-new IMAX film technology. The film brings Homer’s foundational saga to IMAX film screens for the first time and opens in theaters everywhere on July 17, 2026," said Universal Pictures in a statement when the project was announced.

The initial trade report noted that Damon was set to play the main character (Odysseus, presumably), but Deadline is now reporting that Holland will actually lead the ensemble. Whether this means that the Spider-Man star is playing a younger take on Odysseus is not clear, but there's always a chance the story will split focus between the legendary hero and his son, Telemachus, who also has a significant part in the original tale.

Homer's ancient Greek poem follows Odysseus and his crew on their journey home following the Trojan War, encountering all manner of threats along the way, including the Cyclops Polyphemus, the Sirens, and the witch-goddess Circe.

Will Nolan's take feature gods and monsters? We assume the filmmaker will want to helm a faithful adaptation, but there's always a chance he will decide to do a more grounded version of the story.

The poem has been adapted (sometimes very loosely) a number of times before, starting with the 1911 silent film by Giuseppe de Liguoro, and followed by 1954’s Ulysses starring Kirk Douglas. The Cohen Brothers' O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000) is also based on the epic adventure, as is 2024’s The Return starring Ralph Fiennes.

Anime fans may also recall the '80s Ulysses 31 series, which put a futuristic spin on the tale.

Back in 2015, Deadpool and Wolverine star Hugh Jackman was in talks to play Odysseus in an adaptation from Lionsgate and director Francis Lawrence, but the project never got off the ground.

Holland was quizzed about the project during a recent interview, but claimed to have been kept in the dark during his initial meeting with Nolan.

“To be perfectly honest, I don’t really know what it’s about,” the actor said on The Dish podcast. “I’m super excited, but it’s been pretty quiet about the project. I met with [Nolan] and it was awesome. He kind of loosely pitched what it is, and I’m sure when he’s ready he’ll announce what it’s about.”

Lisa89
Lisa89 - 1/21/2025, 8:02 AM
You’ve got Matt Damon right there!

KwisatzHaderach
KwisatzHaderach - 1/21/2025, 8:04 AM
Finally a big role for my boy Tom
MikeyL
MikeyL - 1/21/2025, 8:04 AM
Kinda just wish they’d make it a fantasy epic with the gods and monsters. Focusing on Telemachus wouldn’t have been my first choice
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 1/21/2025, 8:12 AM
Tom Holland confirmed as the new DCU Batman!!!
Just a new rumor I’m starting so we can make up more articles based on speculation.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 1/21/2025, 8:13 AM
@slickrickdesigns -

Well done soldier! Carry on.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 1/21/2025, 8:12 AM

What??

I think Tom Holland is excellent, but.... Odysseus???? I can not picture that. I know how old he is, but he looks eternally like a skinny 22 year old kid.

But I trust Nolan almost completely. (Almost because tenet was convoluted crap.)

We shall see.
MarvelousMarty
MarvelousMarty - 1/21/2025, 8:23 AM
Tom is great at being Spiderman but isn't too good at being an actor.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 1/21/2025, 8:25 AM
@MarvelousMarty - This is a big test for him
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 1/21/2025, 8:24 AM
This is huge for him.

But not for Nolan.

Very few directors like him can cast a lead actor that can be bigger than their movie.

Huge for Tom to experience working for him.

This movie is going to be a spectacle.

In Nolan we trust

For [frick]s Sake
Forthas
Forthas - 1/21/2025, 8:43 AM
I have mixed feelings about this! I will presume he is Telemachus which makes the most sense BUT I don't understand why he would be the star of the film. I guess it would be told from his perspective but then again he did not go on the voyages so how would he have a perspective on them.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/21/2025, 9:01 AM
Interesting…

If he is playing Odysseus’s son then I doubt the entire movie is from Telemachus’s perspective but I could see Nolan splitting screen time between him and Odysseus’s journey.

Maybe even frame it as a father & son story with his standard non linear style with flashbacks as Odysseus tries to get back home and Telemachus goes to look for him?.

