SPIDER-MAN Star Tom Holland Will Reportedly Play The Lead Role In Christopher Nolan's THE ODYSSEY

Following weeks of rumor and speculation, we recently got word that Christopher Nolan's (The Dark Knight trilogy, Interstellar) next movie will actually be an adaptation of Homer's The Odyssey, and the acclaimed filmmaker has assembled a very impressive cast of A-list talent, including Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, Robert Pattinson and Charlize Theron.

"Christopher Nolan’s next film The Odyssey is a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand-new IMAX film technology. The film brings Homer’s foundational saga to IMAX film screens for the first time and opens in theaters everywhere on July 17, 2026," said Universal Pictures in a statement when the project was announced.

The initial trade report noted that Damon was set to play the main character (Odysseus, presumably), but Deadline is now reporting that Holland will actually lead the ensemble. Whether this means that the Spider-Man star is playing a younger take on Odysseus is not clear, but there's always a chance the story will split focus between the legendary hero and his son, Telemachus, who also has a significant part in the original tale.

Homer's ancient Greek poem follows Odysseus and his crew on their journey home following the Trojan War, encountering all manner of threats along the way, including the Cyclops Polyphemus, the Sirens, and the witch-goddess Circe.

Will Nolan's take feature gods and monsters? We assume the filmmaker will want to helm a faithful adaptation, but there's always a chance he will decide to do a more grounded version of the story.

The poem has been adapted (sometimes very loosely) a number of times before, starting with the 1911 silent film by Giuseppe de Liguoro, and followed by 1954’s Ulysses starring Kirk Douglas. The Cohen Brothers' O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000) is also based on the epic adventure, as is 2024’s The Return starring Ralph Fiennes.

Anime fans may also recall the '80s Ulysses 31 series, which put a futuristic spin on the tale.

Back in 2015, Deadpool and Wolverine star Hugh Jackman was in talks to play Odysseus in an adaptation from Lionsgate and director Francis Lawrence, but the project never got off the ground.

Holland was quizzed about the project during a recent interview, but claimed to have been kept in the dark during his initial meeting with Nolan.

“To be perfectly honest, I don’t really know what it’s about,” the actor said on The Dish podcast. “I’m super excited, but it’s been pretty quiet about the project. I met with [Nolan] and it was awesome. He kind of loosely pitched what it is, and I’m sure when he’s ready he’ll announce what it’s about.”