WB's WONKA Adds $23.7M Over The Weekend Bringing Worldwide Box Office Total To Just Over $500M

When Warner Bros. Discovery initially revealed plans for a prequel to Charlie and the Chocolate Factory that would tell Willy Wonka's origin story, movie buffs and box office experts were quite dubious.

However, the decision has proven to be a wise one for the studio, as Wonka has added another $23.7 million to its global box office total, boosting its total gross to more than $500 million. A final box office haul of more than $600 million is not out of the question.

Warner Bros.'s Wonka has passed the $500M global mark.



The film grossed an estimated $15.3M internationally this weekend. Estimated international total stands at $329.1M, estimated global total through Sunday stands at $505.3M.



Domestic - $8.4M/$176.2M

Intl - $15.3M/$329.1M

Worldwide - $23.7M/$505.3M



$600M can't be ruled out yet for #WonkaMovie.

Thanks to Wonka's modest $125 million production budget, even after accounting for marketing costs and movie ticket splits with cinema owners, the film has already proven to be quite profitable for WB.

"To work on something that will have an uncynical young audience, that was just a big joy," Chalamet previously told Vogue. "That’s why I was drawn to it. In a time and climate of intense political rhetoric, when there’s so much bad news all the time, this is hopefully going to be a piece of chocolate."

Director Paul King is already letting it be known that he's game to develop a sequel.

"It’s set 25 years before the factory — but like you said, there’s 25 years and plenty more things that happen to Willy Wonka," said King in reference to where Wonka ends and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory begins.

Chalamet also added, "Something twisted happens [to Wonka]. I don’t know how we started like this and end there — I don’t know what the story is."

Wonka is directed by King from a script he co-wrote alongside Simon Farnaby. The film is based on the 1964 novel Charlie and the Chocolate Factory by Roald Dahl.

The cast in the film includes Chalamet as Willy Wonka, Calah Lane as Noodle, Keegan-Michael Key as the Police Chief, Hugh Grant as the Oompa-Loompa Lofty, Sally Hawkins as Mrs. Wonka, Paterson Joseph as Arthur Slugworth, Matt Lucas as Gerald Prodnose and Natasha Rothwell as Piper Benz.

Wonka currently has an 83% approval rating on the aggregate review site Rotten Tomatoes, with an average score of 7.3 out of 10.