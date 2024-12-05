WICKED Could Be Facing A Ban In Kuwait Due To LGBTQ+ Cast Members

Is Wicked about to become the latest movie to be banned in one of the Gulf States?

After Barbie was banned to protect “public ethics” and for portraying “ideas and beliefs that are alien to Kuwaiti society and public order” last year, Variety is reporting that Universal and director Jon M. Chu's adaptation of the hit Broadway musical has been removed from cinema listings in Kuwait on the eve of its local theatrical release.

No specific reason was provided, but the trade notes that this "is an evolving issue," and sources have speculated that the decision comes down to the fact that the movie features some LGBTQ+ cast members.

Cynthia Erivo, who stars as Elphaba, openly identifies as queer, as do co-stars Jonathan Bailey, Bowen Yang, Marissa Bode and Bronwyn James.

Kuwait has become the strictest of the Gulf states when it comes to film censorship.

Wicked opened in North America last weekend to highly positive reviews, grossing a record-setting $114 Million from 3,888 theaters. This marks the third-biggest domestic debut of the year behind Deadpool & Wolverine ($211 million) and Inside Out 2 ($154 million).

After two decades as one of the most beloved and enduring musicals on the stage, Wicked makes its long-awaited journey to the big screen as a spectacular, generation-defining cinematic event this holiday season. Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Emmy, Grammy and Tony winning powerhouse Cynthia Erivo (Harriet, Broadway’s The Color Purple) as Elphaba, a young woman, misunderstood because of her unusual green skin, who has yet to discover her true power, and Grammy-winning, multi-platinum recording artist and global superstar Ariana Grande as Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart.

The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. Following an encounter with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads and their lives take very different paths. Glinda's unflinching desire for popularity sees her seduced by power, while Elphaba's determination to remain true to herself, and to those around her, will have unexpected and shocking consequences on her future. Their extraordinary adventures in Oz will ultimately see them fulfill their destinies as Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

The film also stars Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh as Shiz University’s regal headmistress Madame Morrible; Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton, Fellow Travelers) as Fiyero, a roguish and carefree prince; Tony nominee Ethan Slater (Broadway’s Spongebob Squarepants, Fosse/Verdon) as Boq, an altruistic Munchkin student; Marissa Bode in her feature-film debut as Nessarose, Elphaba’s favored sister; and pop culture icon Jeff Goldblum as the legendary Wizard of Oz.

The cast of characters includes Pfannee and ShenShen, two conniving compatriots of Glinda played by Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots), and a new character created for the film, Miss Coddle, played by Tony nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman).

Wicked is the first chapter of a two-part immersive, cultural celebration. Wicked Part Two is scheduled to arrive in theaters on November 26, 2025.