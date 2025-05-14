WICKED: FOR GOOD - Glinda And Elphaba Stand Opposed On First Official Poster For Jon M. Chu's Sequel

Universal Pictures has released the first official theatrical poster (we did catch a low-quality glimpse at CinemaCon) for Jon M. Chu's musical sequel, Wicked: For Good...

By MarkCassidy - May 14, 2025 05:05 PM EST
Universal and director Jon M. Chu's Wicked sequel, which was recently re-titled Wicked: For Good, is set to take flight this November, and the first poster has now been officially released online after it was originally spotted in the wild at CinemaCon back in March.

The one-sheet features friends turned adversaries Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Ariana Grande) facing-off on opposing cliffsides as Madame Morrible's (Michelle Yeoh) flying monkeys approach in the background.

Part 1 took in an impressive $744.07 million worldwide, which may not sound like too much when you consider that some blockbusters are still clearing a billion, but it was enough to make the movie the highest-grossing film adaptation of a Broadway musical.

In a recent interview, Chu described his sequel as a “doozy,” adding: “I did not know the context of where we’d be in society right now. It becomes eight times more relevant than before when you’re talking about truth and consequences of making the right or wrong choices. It’s intense.”

After two decades as one of the most beloved and enduring musicals on the stage, Wicked makes its long-awaited journey to the big screen as a spectacular, generation-defining cinematic event this holiday season. Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Emmy, Grammy and Tony winning powerhouse Cynthia Erivo (Harriet, Broadway’s The Color Purple) as Elphaba, a young woman, misunderstood because of her unusual green skin, who has yet to discover her true power, and Grammy-winning, multi-platinum recording artist and global superstar Ariana Grande as Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart.

The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. Following an encounter with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads and their lives take very different paths. Glinda's unflinching desire for popularity sees her seduced by power, while Elphaba's determination to remain true to herself, and to those around her, will have unexpected and shocking consequences on her future. Their extraordinary adventures in Oz will ultimately see them fulfill their destinies as Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

The film also stars Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh as Shiz University’s regal headmistress Madame Morrible; Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton, Fellow Travelers) as Fiyero, a roguish and carefree prince; Tony nominee Ethan Slater (Broadway’s Spongebob Squarepants, Fosse/Verdon) as Boq, an altruistic Munchkin student; Marissa Bode in her feature-film debut as Nessarose, Elphaba’s favored sister; and pop culture icon Jeff Goldblum as the legendary Wizard of Oz.

The cast of characters includes Pfannee and ShenShen, two conniving compatriots of Glinda played by Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots), and a new character created for the film, Miss Coddle, played by Tony nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman).

