WICKED FOR GOOD Character Posters Feature Colman Domingo's Cowardly Lion And The Sequels Heroes And Villains

WICKED FOR GOOD Character Posters Feature Colman Domingo's Cowardly Lion And The Sequels Heroes And Villains

Nine new character posters for Wicked For Good have been released, and one offers our best look yet at Colman Domingo (Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man) as the Cowardly Lion. Check them out here...

News
By JoshWilding - Oct 21, 2025 04:10 PM EST
Filed Under: Fantasy
Source: SFFGazette.com

Universal has just shared nine new character posters for Wicked For Good (via SFFGazette.com), highlighting the movie's lead heroes, villains, supporting characters, and a recent addition: Colman Domingo's Cowardly Lion.

There's no sign of the Scarecrow or the Tin Man, so perhaps those posters will follow. Neither Dorothy nor her new friends is expected to have huge roles in the Wicked sequel, though we'd still bet on Scarecrow and Tin Man being portrayed by noteworthy actors. 

Deadline recently caught up with director Jon M. Chu, and he described Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba (a.k.a. the Wicked Witch) as a "superhero."

"I mean that opening, cold open, she comes down," the filmmaker teased. "We wanted to show how powerful she really was. I think this is how you show a superhero, especially these women as superheroes, and not have to fit into what a guy’s superhero is, the stereotype of it all. Elphaba’s her own person and Glinda could be too. It’s also the origin story of Glinda the Good."

Domingo's casting as the Cowardly Lion was announced yesterday, with this interview taking place shortly before the news broke. Revealing how he approached the then-mystery actor, Chu said it was a case of sliding into the Academy Award-nominated actor's Instagram DMs.

"I was like, 'It’s not a ton of lines, but maybe you have a little time. I know you’re busy. I’ll come to you.' He was like, 'Why the f*ck not, let’s go!' And then we went ahead and recorded the lines," he explained. "Man, wait until the red carpet when the actor who gave us the Cowardly Lion’s voice steps foot on it. It’ll be wild."

Tickets for Wicked For Good recently went on sale. It'll be a busy opening week for the sequel, as the first screenings start on Monday, November 17, with IMAX showings for Prime members. While the movie has yet to hit tracking, a final global haul of over $1 billion seems likely. 

It's previously been reported that Universal Pictures has plans to expand the Wicked franchise, with various spin-offs reportedly planned. Those would obviously move beyond the musical to tell original stories, a risk for any beloved property. 

Take a closer look at these new Wicked For Good character posters in the Instagram posts below. 

Wicked: For Good is the final chapter of the untold story of the witches of Oz, which begins with Elphaba and Glinda estranged and living with the consequences of their choices. 

Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo), now demonised as The Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile, hidden within the Ozian forest while continuing her fight for the freedom of Oz’s silenced Animals and desperately trying to expose the truth she knows about The Wizard (Jeff Goldblum).  

Glinda, meanwhile, has become the glamorous symbol of Goodness for all of Oz, living at the palace in Emerald City and revelling in the perks of fame and popularity. Under the instruction of Madame Morrible (Michelle Yeoh), Glinda is deployed to serve as an effervescent comfort to Oz, reassuring the masses that all is well under the rule of The Wizard.  

As Glinda’s stardom expands and she prepares to marry Prince Fiyero (Jonathan Bailey) in a spectacular Ozian wedding, she is haunted by her separation from Elphaba. She attempts to broker a conciliation between Elphaba and The Wizard, but those efforts will fail, driving Elphaba and Glinda only further apart. The aftershocks will transform Boq (Ethan Slater) and Fiyero forever, and threaten the safety of Elphaba’s sister, Nessarose (Marissa Bode), when a girl from Kansas comes crashing into all their lives. 

As an angry mob rises against the Wicked Witch, Glinda and Elphaba will need to come together one final time. With their singular friendship now the fulcrum of their futures, they will need to truly see each other, with honesty and empathy, if they are to change themselves and all of Oz, for good.

Wicked: For Good arrives in theaters on November 21.

WICKED: FOR GOOD - Colman Domingo Announces That He Will Voice The Cowardly Lion
Related:

WICKED: FOR GOOD - Colman Domingo Announces That He Will Voice The Cowardly Lion
HOUSE OF DAVID: Check Out An Exclusive Clip From Season 2, Episode 4; Road To Atonement
Recommended For You:

HOUSE OF DAVID: Check Out An Exclusive Clip From Season 2, Episode 4; "Road To Atonement"

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 10/21/2025, 4:10 PM
User Comment Image
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 10/21/2025, 4:19 PM
@harryba11zack - Is that an image of you realizing how tiny it is?
gmit92
gmit92 - 10/21/2025, 4:11 PM
"There's no sign of the Scarecrow or the Tin Man, so perhaps those posters will follow. Neither Dorothy nor her new friends is expected to have huge roles in the Wicked sequel, though we'd still bet on Scarecrow and Tin Man being portrayed by noteworthy actors."

This made me LOL. They will not be releasing posters for those characters...I can promise you that. Well, perhaps after the movie is out for a bit, they will. But there's a very specific reason they won't be releasing those posters yet (IYKYK)
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 10/21/2025, 4:17 PM
@gmit92 - Exactly. Josh considers himself an entertainment journalist and yet does not know the basic plot of a hit book from 1995 or a hit musical from 2003. What an absolute joke.
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 10/21/2025, 4:44 PM
@gmit92 - these posters kind of give it away anyhow
Battinson
Battinson - 10/21/2025, 4:19 PM
Why is this here? Its not a comic book movie, its nothing we actually care about and many of us feel as tho if these grown adults wanna write articles about material aimed at underage girls to just make a new site please
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 10/21/2025, 4:21 PM
@Battinson - It was such a big deal that Marvel and DC had to join forces...

User Comment Image
Battinson
Battinson - 10/21/2025, 4:22 PM
@Lisa89 - I had no fkin idea😂 i bet its trash. The movie reigns supreme
HumanRubiksCube
HumanRubiksCube - 10/21/2025, 4:44 PM
pedro pascal is the scarecrow. chris pratt is the tin man

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder