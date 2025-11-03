WICKED: FOR GOOD Eyeing A $112 Million - $115 Million Opening Weekend In North America

WICKED: FOR GOOD Eyeing A $112 Million - $115 Million Opening Weekend In North America

It goes without saying that Wicked: For Good will be November's biggest movie, and according to the latest box office tracking, the sequel will open in the same ballpark as 2024's Wicked. Check it out!

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 03, 2025 10:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Fantasy
Source: Deadline (via SFFGazette.com)

2025 hasn't been a particularly strong year for movies, with only one U.S. release—Lilo & Stitch—managing to surpass $1 billion worldwide. Avatar: Fire and Ash is bound to be a hit this December, but Wicked: For Good promises to dominate November. 

According to Deadline (via SFFGazette.com), the Wicked sequel is currently eyeing a $112 million - $115 million opening weekend in North America. That places it around the same ballpark as the first movie (which debuted with $112.5 million last year).

With less competition this year—Zootopia 2 isn't likely to be a success on the same level as Gladiator II and Moana 2—it will be interesting to see how high Wicked: For Good can soar. 

As the trade explains, "[Wicked: For Good is] first choice with women over and under 25 is ahead of Wicked by respectively five to two points, and it’s also way ahead of Lilo & Stitch, which opened to $146M. Unaided awareness for the sequel, the category by which pollsters cite a movie they want to see without being prompted in a survey, is spot [on] with the original movie."

Wicked was a hit in 2024, grossing $473.2 million in North America for a global cume of $756.4 million. Whether Wicked: For Good can soar beyond that and reach $1 billion remains to be seen, but all signs point to the sequel being one of the year's biggest financial hits. 

Filmmaker Jon M. Chu was recently asked about the possibility of Wicked and Wicked: For Good one day being released together with an intermission, similar to the musical version of this tale.

"Absolutely," he told Collider"I'm maybe one of the very few people, including the studio — I don't think the studio's done it, but I've done it — both my editor and I, we've watched both back to back, and it is a whole new experience. It's great. It is wonderful. And I wouldn't do a 15-minute intermission. I’d do a 13-minute intermission because it's 13 hours on the clocks in Oz."

Last year’s global cinematic cultural sensation, which became the most successful Broadway film adaptation of all time, now reaches its epic, electrifying, emotional conclusion in Wicked: For Good.

Directed once again by award-winning director Jon M. Chu and starring the spectacular returning cast, led by Academy Award-nominated superstars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, the final chapter of the untold story of the witches of Oz begins with Elphaba and Glinda estranged and living with the consequences of their choices.

Wicked: For Good arrives in theaters on November 21.

WICKED: FOR GOOD First Reactions Are In - Does Jon M. Chu's Musical Sequel Live Up To The First Movie?
Related:

WICKED: FOR GOOD First Reactions Are In - Does Jon M. Chu's Musical Sequel Live Up To The First Movie?
WICKED FOR GOOD Character Posters Feature Colman Domingo's Cowardly Lion And The Sequels Heroes And Villains
Recommended For You:

WICKED FOR GOOD Character Posters Feature Colman Domingo's Cowardly Lion And The Sequels Heroes And Villains

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 11/3/2025, 10:13 AM
🪄 I’ve already got tickets to see it three times. 🧹
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 11/3/2025, 10:14 AM
User Comment Image
SuperCat
SuperCat - 11/3/2025, 10:16 AM
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/3/2025, 10:26 AM
Yeah , I think this will pretty comfortable and successful run till Avatar comes out with the only real competition against it being Zootopia 2 (I don’t think there’s a lot of audience crossover there) and perhaps Five Nights at Freddy’s 2…

Honestly think it has a pretty high chance of being one of the few films left this year that’s able to reach 1 billion alongside Avatar:Fire & Ash aswell as maybe Zootopia 2 but we’ll see.

Anyway , I still need to watch the first Wicked before seeing this but I’m looking forward to checking that out when I can!!.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/3/2025, 10:28 AM
Also what movies are any of you interested in seeing in theaters for the remainder of the year?.

For me it’s Predator:Badlands ,The Running Man and maybe Wake Up Dead Man.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 11/3/2025, 10:32 AM
I got the Monday early screening with the whole gang. Cynthia for Storm! [frick] the haters
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 11/3/2025, 10:35 AM
Hard pass, liked some bits here and there in wicked, but still wasn't for me.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder