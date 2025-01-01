WICKED: FOR GOOD Footage Reveals New Looks For Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba & Ariana Grande's Glinda - SPOILERS

WICKED: FOR GOOD Footage Reveals New Looks For Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba & Ariana Grande's Glinda - SPOILERS

The first footage from Wicked sequel, Wicked: For Good, has leaked online and it features a sneak peek at the new looks for Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba and Ariana Grande's Glinda. See them both in action here!

By JoshWilding - Jan 01, 2025 11:01 AM EST
Source: SFFGazette.com

With over $640 million at the worldwide box office, Wicked has quickly become the highest-grossing Broadway adaptation ever. Fortunately, as the sequel was shot back-to-back with the first half of this iconic story, we don't have long to wait before Wicked: For Good swoops into theaters. 

That's likely to be an even bigger hit and we'd be shocked if Universal Pictures isn't already plotting various spin-offs and expansions of the musical. The studio has, however, cut Wicked off at the knees by making it available on Digital so soon. 

Regardless, a first look at the Wicked sequel has found its way online today thanks to the special features included with the Digital version of the movie. Both Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba and Ariana Grande's Glinda have been aged up since we last saw them and are rocking new looks. 

Both leads also tease the evolution of their respective characters, with Enviro sharing her excitement to explore Elphaba's inner darkness. A time jump follows the Broadway version of the story and those of you who have seen it will know that things are going to get crazy from here. 

Last year, filmmaker Jon M. Chu was asked about the possibility of The Wizard of Oz's Dorothy being a big part of Wicked: For Good. "In the show, Dorothy is around," the filmmaker started. "They have to intersect, and you can only tease it so much. I won’t say whether she’s a character, necessarily, in movie two."

"There’s a part of me that wants everyone’s Dorothy to be the whatever Dorothy they want. And yet, there is interaction and some crossover. So I’ll leave that up to 'Part Two,'" Chu teased.

Check out this first look at Wicked: For Good in the X posts below (via SFFGazette.com). 

Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Emmy, Grammy and Tony-winning powerhouse Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, a young woman, misunderstood because of her unusual green skin, who has yet to discover her true power, and Grammy-winning, multi-platinum recording artist and global superstar Ariana Grande as Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart.

They're joined by Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh as Shiz University's regal headmistress Madame Morrible; Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, a roguish and carefree prince; Tony nominee Ethan Slater as Boq, an altruistic Munchkin student; Marissa Bode in her feature-film debut as Nessarose, Elphaba's favoured sister; and pop culture icon Jeff Goldblum as the legendary Wizard of Oz.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Jon M. Chu, Wicked is the first chapter of a two-part immersive, cultural celebration. The sequel, recently retitled Wicked: For Good after originally being billed as Wicked: Part Two, arrives in theaters on November 21.

