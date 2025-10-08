WICKED: FOR GOOD Tickets Go On Sale As One Final Magical, Musical Trailer Is Released

As we first reported on SFFGazette.com, tickets for Wicked: For Good are now on sale, and Universal Pictures has shared one final sneak peek ahead of the movie's arrival in theaters next month.

The Wicked sequel is generating plenty of excitement, and it's easy to imagine filmmaker Jon M. Chu's musical being one of the few movies in 2025 to crack $1 billion at the worldwide box office. It'll be a busy opening week for Wicked: For Good, as the first screenings start on Monday, November 17, with IMAX showings for Prime members.

Much of the footage in this trailer will be familiar to you. However, there are plenty of spellbinding new pieces of imagery to enjoy and more of the original songs that will be performed by lead stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande.

Someone we don't see much of is The Wizard of Oz's Dorothy. We've previously heard that she will only be seen from afar or behind in Wicked: For Good, with Erivo recently telling Empire, "I think that’s such a wonderful thing to do, because then everyone gets to keep the Dorothy that they know."

Grande added, "I love the little bit of shadiness that Glinda has towards Dorothy. There’s a lot going on, and she doesn’t really have time to deal with this. She could have told her to take the Emerald City train! But she didn’t. That’s a little shady, Glinda! So I leaned all the way into Glinda sort of having an eye roll for Dorothy whenever she has to deal with her."

It's previously been reported that Universal Pictures has plans to expand the Wicked franchise, with various spin-offs reportedly planned. Those would obviously move beyond the musical to tell original stories, a risk for any beloved property.

Check out this new "Get Tickets Now" trailer for Wicked: For Good, along with Fandango's "Big Ticket Interview," in the players below.

Return to the magical world of Oz ✨ Get your tickets NOW for Wicked: For Good https://t.co/ZusjT6MqoA pic.twitter.com/AWAecXYKZ5 — Wicked: For Good (@wickedmovie) October 8, 2025



Wicked: For Good is the final chapter of the untold story of the witches of Oz, which begins with Elphaba and Glinda estranged and living with the consequences of their choices.

Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo), now demonised as The Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile, hidden within the Ozian forest while continuing her fight for the freedom of Oz’s silenced Animals and desperately trying to expose the truth she knows about The Wizard (Jeff Goldblum).

Glinda, meanwhile, has become the glamorous symbol of Goodness for all of Oz, living at the palace in Emerald City and revelling in the perks of fame and popularity. Under the instruction of Madame Morrible (Michelle Yeoh), Glinda is deployed to serve as an effervescent comfort to Oz, reassuring the masses that all is well under the rule of The Wizard.

As Glinda’s stardom expands and she prepares to marry Prince Fiyero (Jonathan Bailey) in a spectacular Ozian wedding, she is haunted by her separation from Elphaba. She attempts to broker a conciliation between Elphaba and The Wizard, but those efforts will fail, driving Elphaba and Glinda only further apart. The aftershocks will transform Boq (Ethan Slater) and Fiyero forever, and threaten the safety of Elphaba’s sister, Nessarose (Marissa Bode), when a girl from Kansas comes crashing into all their lives.

As an angry mob rises against the Wicked Witch, Glinda and Elphaba will need to come together one final time. With their singular friendship now the fulcrum of their futures, they will need to truly see each other, with honesty and empathy, if they are to change themselves and all of Oz, for good.

Wicked: For Good arrives in theaters on November 21.