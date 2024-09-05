WICKED Full Trailer Promises To Reveal Everything That Happened Before Dorothy Dropped In

"The best way to bring folks together is to give 'em a real good... enemy."

Universal Pictures (via SFFGazette.com) has released a second full trailer for director Jon M. Chu's big-screen adaptation of Broadway hit, Wicked, which stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande in the lead roles.

The story focuses on a shy green-skinned woman named Elphaba, who is destined to become a cackling villain with an aversion to water we first met in The Wizard of Oz. Erivo stars as the woman who will ultimately become the "Wicked Witch of the West," while pop megastar Grande will play Glinda, aka the future "Good Witch of the East."

It's probably not a major to spoiler to note that their friendship doesn't last!

Though the studio seems to be leaving this fact out of the marketing, Wicked is still "Part 1" of a two-part story, with the second movie set to hit theaters on November 26, 2025.

This latest trailer spotlights quite a bit of new footage, and if you're a fan of the stage show, this will likely be a must-watch.

After two decades as one of the most beloved and enduring musicals on the stage, Wicked makes its long-awaited journey to the big screen as a spectacular, generation-defining cinematic event this holiday season. Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Emmy, Grammy and Tony winning powerhouse Cynthia Erivo (Harriet, Broadway’s The Color Purple) as Elphaba, a young woman, misunderstood because of her unusual green skin, who has yet to discover her true power, and Grammy-winning, multi-platinum recording artist and global superstar Ariana Grande as Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart.

The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. Following an encounter with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads and their lives take very different paths. Glinda's unflinching desire for popularity sees her seduced by power, while Elphaba's determination to remain true to herself, and to those around her, will have unexpected and shocking consequences on her future. Their extraordinary adventures in Oz will ultimately see them fulfill their destinies as Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

The film also stars Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh as Shiz University’s regal headmistress Madame Morrible; Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton, Fellow Travelers) as Fiyero, a roguish and carefree prince; Tony nominee Ethan Slater (Broadway’s Spongebob Squarepants, Fosse/Verdon) as Boq, an altruistic Munchkin student; Marissa Bode in her feature-film debut as Nessarose, Elphaba’s favored sister; and pop culture icon Jeff Goldblum as the legendary Wizard of Oz.

The cast of characters includes Pfannee and ShenShen, two conniving compatriots of Glinda played by Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots), and a new character created for the film, Miss Coddle, played by Tony nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman).