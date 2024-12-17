WICKED: PART TWO Gets A New Title That Should Be Very Familiar To Fans Of The Broadway Show

WICKED: PART TWO Gets A New Title That Should Be Very Familiar To Fans Of The Broadway Show

Despite the first film's title card reading "Wicked: Part One," the sequel to Jon M. Chu's acclaimed adaptation of the hit Broadway musical has been given a new title and a slightly earlier release date.

News
By MarkCassidy - Dec 17, 2024 09:12 AM EST
Filed Under: Fantasy
Source: Via SFF Gazette

“Whatever way our stories end, I know you have rewritten mine by being my friend.”

Universal Pictures has announced that Wicked: Part Two has been given a new title, and will now be known as Wicked: For Good.

As fans of the hit Broadway musical will no doubt be aware, the song “For Good” is the second to last tune in the show, a duet between Elphaba and Glinda. 

The first movie is still going strong at the box office after a month on general release. Director Jon M. Chu's critically-acclaimed adaptation remained in second place with $22.5 million from 3,689 venues in its fourth weekend in theaters, and is currently sitting at $359 million domestically and more than $524 million worldwide.

The sequel is also set to release slightly earlier than previously advertised, on November 21, 2025.

After two decades as one of the most beloved and enduring musicals on the stage, Wicked makes its long-awaited journey to the big screen as a spectacular, generation-defining cinematic event this holiday season. Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Emmy, Grammy and Tony winning powerhouse Cynthia Erivo (Harriet, Broadway’s The Color Purple) as Elphaba, a young woman, misunderstood because of her unusual green skin, who has yet to discover her true power, and Grammy-winning, multi-platinum recording artist and global superstar Ariana Grande as Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart.

The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. Following an encounter with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads and their lives take very different paths. Glinda's unflinching desire for popularity sees her seduced by power, while Elphaba's determination to remain true to herself, and to those around her, will have unexpected and shocking consequences on her future. Their extraordinary adventures in Oz will ultimately see them fulfill their destinies as Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

The film also stars Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh as Shiz University’s regal headmistress Madame Morrible; Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton, Fellow Travelers) as Fiyero, a roguish and carefree prince; Tony nominee Ethan Slater (Broadway’s Spongebob Squarepants, Fosse/Verdon) as Boq, an altruistic Munchkin student; Marissa Bode in her feature-film debut as Nessarose, Elphaba’s favored sister; and pop culture icon Jeff Goldblum as the legendary Wizard of Oz.

The cast of characters includes Pfannee and ShenShen, two conniving compatriots of Glinda played by Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots), and a new character created for the film, Miss Coddle, played by Tony nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman).

THE WHEEL OF TIME: Prime Video Announces Season 3 Premiere Date With Foreboding First Trailer
Related:

THE WHEEL OF TIME: Prime Video Announces Season 3 Premiere Date With Foreboding First Trailer
WICKED Could Be Facing A Ban In Kuwait Due To LGBTQ+ Cast Members
Recommended For You:

WICKED Could Be Facing A Ban In Kuwait Due To LGBTQ+ Cast Members

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
GameOn
GameOn - 12/17/2024, 9:11 AM
Looking forward to it. The first one was a good time.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 12/17/2024, 9:14 AM
I enjoyed Wicked a lot more than I expected. Was actually dreading sitting there for almost 3 hours.
SATW42
SATW42 - 12/17/2024, 9:23 AM
@MarkCassidy - 3 hours is too long for any movie. I wouldn't say I dreaded going to Endgame by any means, but it certainly made it harder to plan a showing. A 9 oclock movie getting out at midnight on a weekday is rough. At least it didn't feel like 3 hours.

The Batman on the other hand. Woof. Not a bad movie, but I felt every minute of that runtime.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 12/17/2024, 9:35 AM
@SATW42 - I started to feel The Batman towards the end... there were definitely a few unnecessary scenes in there and the final moments with him dramatically swinging out above the fire etc was drawn out.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 12/17/2024, 9:25 AM
Why'd they even bother calling the first one WICKED: PART ONE then? Just call it WICKED if you're not going to carry the "PART 1" into "PART 2"
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/17/2024, 9:39 AM
Cool!!.

I haven’t had the chance unfortunately to check it out yet even though I’ve been wanting to see this reimagining…

Anyway , congrats to the cast & crew for its continued success!!.

Granted , it does help that not only has the reception been positive but there’s also been no real strong competition against it thus far which will likely change with Mufasa and Sonic 3 this weekend.

User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder