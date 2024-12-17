WICKED: PART TWO Gets A New Title That Should Be Very Familiar To Fans Of The Broadway Show

“Whatever way our stories end, I know you have rewritten mine by being my friend.”

Universal Pictures has announced that Wicked: Part Two has been given a new title, and will now be known as Wicked: For Good.

As fans of the hit Broadway musical will no doubt be aware, the song “For Good” is the second to last tune in the show, a duet between Elphaba and Glinda.

The first movie is still going strong at the box office after a month on general release. Director Jon M. Chu's critically-acclaimed adaptation remained in second place with $22.5 million from 3,689 venues in its fourth weekend in theaters, and is currently sitting at $359 million domestically and more than $524 million worldwide.

The sequel is also set to release slightly earlier than previously advertised, on November 21, 2025.

You will be changed. Wicked: For Good, only in theaters November 21, 2025.💚🩷 pic.twitter.com/vBhTwNTVNa — Wicked Movie (@wickedmovie) December 16, 2024

After two decades as one of the most beloved and enduring musicals on the stage, Wicked makes its long-awaited journey to the big screen as a spectacular, generation-defining cinematic event this holiday season. Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Emmy, Grammy and Tony winning powerhouse Cynthia Erivo (Harriet, Broadway’s The Color Purple) as Elphaba, a young woman, misunderstood because of her unusual green skin, who has yet to discover her true power, and Grammy-winning, multi-platinum recording artist and global superstar Ariana Grande as Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart.

The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. Following an encounter with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads and their lives take very different paths. Glinda's unflinching desire for popularity sees her seduced by power, while Elphaba's determination to remain true to herself, and to those around her, will have unexpected and shocking consequences on her future. Their extraordinary adventures in Oz will ultimately see them fulfill their destinies as Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

The film also stars Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh as Shiz University’s regal headmistress Madame Morrible; Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton, Fellow Travelers) as Fiyero, a roguish and carefree prince; Tony nominee Ethan Slater (Broadway’s Spongebob Squarepants, Fosse/Verdon) as Boq, an altruistic Munchkin student; Marissa Bode in her feature-film debut as Nessarose, Elphaba’s favored sister; and pop culture icon Jeff Goldblum as the legendary Wizard of Oz.

The cast of characters includes Pfannee and ShenShen, two conniving compatriots of Glinda played by Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots), and a new character created for the film, Miss Coddle, played by Tony nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman).