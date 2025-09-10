Glen Powell Credits Chris Pratt's GOTG Performance With Paving The Way For "Sillier" Leading Men

Glen Powell Credits Chris Pratt's GOTG Performance With Paving The Way For &quot;Sillier&quot; Leading Men

In a new interview, Glen Powell (The Running Man) gives credit to Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt for paving the way for "sillier" Hollywood leading men...

By MarkCassidy - Sep 10, 2025 01:09 PM EST

Glen Powell is well on his way to becoming a bona fide Hollywood leading man (if he's not there already), and the fellow actor the Top Gun: Maverick star has credited with paving the way for him and others may come as a surprise.

During an interview with GQ, Powell spoke about breaking into Hollywood, and why he believes it took so long for the "pendulum" to swing his way.

“I think Hollywood, for the most part, is kids on a soccer field chasing a ball. Robert Pattinson was probably the prototype. I remember when Chris Pratt broke out in Guardians of the Galaxy. There’s no doubt it really helped—not being brooding or dark. Like, I’m not Christian Bale. Christian Bale has a gravitas and a weight, and Pattinson had his thing. And when Pratt kind of appeared on the scene where he was doing things that were a little more silly and buoyant, that’s where I feel most at home. And that’s where I feel like I had a gear that is a necessary flavor in terms of Hollywood, and not a gear that a lot of guys can play.”

We'd be willing to bet that this is the first time Pratt has ever been given credit for changing Hollywood, but Powell may be on to something.

Pratt was certainly viewed as an outside-the-box choice to lead a major studio movie, and GOTG director James Gunn himself has admitted that he was hesitant to even meet with Pratt for the role of Star-Lord, as all he could envision was "the heavy guy on Parks and Rec."

"The famous story around it is that I didn't want to see Chris because I'm like, 'This Joker? No way.' And Chris had been turned down by a lot of things and he didn't want to have to do that again," Gunn said in a recent interview. "Sarah Finn, the casting director… I think she tricked me into it. She set up the meeting without telling me, but we were so desperate that time."

Pratt's performance was widely praised, and leading roles in the likes of Jurassic World, Passengers, The Tomorrow War, and many others followed. Frankly, some feel we might be seeing (and hearing) a little too much of the actor these days.

As for Powell, he has The Running Man coming up, as well as black comedy Huntington, and J.J. Abrams' mysterious fantasy flick Ghostwriter.

What do you make of Powell's comments? Do you agree that Pratt should be given his flowers for changing the way Hollywood views its leading men?

"In a near-future society, The Running Man is the top-rated show on television—a deadly competition where contestants, known as Runners, must survive 30 days while being hunted by professional assassins, with every move broadcast to a bloodthirsty public and each day bringing a greater cash reward.

Desperate to save his sick daughter, working-class Ben Richards (Glen Powell) is convinced by the show’s charming but ruthless producer, Dan Killian (Josh Brolin), to enter the game as a last resort. But Ben’s defiance, instincts, and grit turn him into an unexpected fan favorite—and a threat to the entire system. As ratings skyrocket, so does the danger, and Ben must outwit not just the Hunters, but a nation addicted to watching him fall."

Lisa89
Lisa89 - 9/10/2025, 1:09 PM
Read “sillier” as “chubbier”.
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 9/10/2025, 1:12 PM
@Lisa89 -
User Comment Image
MisterBones
MisterBones - 9/10/2025, 1:12 PM
This is one of the DUMBEST TAKES ever. Has he never seen a movie before 2014?

Will Smith, Brendan Fraser, Michael Keaton, Eddie Murphy, ARNOLD SCHWARZENGGER went from Terminator to Kindergarten Cop and Last Action hero, Jingle All the Way, etc.
User Comment Image

Bruce Willis in Die Hard and Fifth Element. He's funny and quirky in both those films, whilst still being badass.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 9/10/2025, 1:13 PM
@MisterBones - Powell is talking about his era... when he was breaking in.
centaur
centaur - 9/10/2025, 1:18 PM
edgar wright heck yeah.remind me of "GUNS AKIMBO"
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/10/2025, 1:20 PM
I feel like Powell might have been right in terms of modern day but we had silly & buoyant leading men before such as Kurt Russell who deserves as much if not more credit tbh (which adds a cool layer to his casting as Ego who was Star Lord’s dad in the MCU)…

User Comment Image

Certain others like Will Smith , Brendan Fraser & even Bruce Willis come to mind at times…

Maybe we didn’t get alot of them beforehand but I feel they were certainly there.

Anyway , Pratt did do well as Peter Quill though so kudos to him!!.

