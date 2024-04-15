ABIGAIL Attacks In Bloody New Clip; Early Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed

Abigail, the latest horror movie from Radio Silence - aka Scream VI directors Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, and producer Chad Villella - is set to hit theaters on April 19, and the first reviews for the gruesome vampire flick have now landed.

The movie stars Matilda the Musical breakout Alisha Weir as a seemingly innocent ballerina who is kidnapped by a gang who get a lot more than they bargained for when the kid turns out to be a murderous monster.

The trailers and clips promised a bloody good time, and it sounds like that's exactly what the filmmakers have delivered.

Abigail is currently sitting at 80% on Rotten Tomatoes, although it is worth noting that only 15 reviews have been added so far, which means that score will likely fluctuate over the next few days.

A new clip has also been released, which sees Abigail burst from her cell with ease and attack Dan Stevens' character. Before she can sink her teeth in, Melissa Barrera's Joey sheds a little light on the situation.

Have a read through the reviews and check out the clip at the links below, and let us know if you plan on catching this one on the big screen.

New clip from ‘ABIGAIL’ has been released.



Coming to theaters this Friday pic.twitter.com/aMMIgwPVwX — Geek Vibes Nation (@GVN_Backup) April 13, 2024 Early reviews are in for #Abigail - currently it's Fresh at 85% on the Tomatometer, with 13 reviews: https://t.co/RvFn6655Oa pic.twitter.com/4GwabasKaE — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) April 15, 2024

After a group of would-be criminals kidnap the 12-year-old ballerina daughter of a powerful underworld figure, all they have to do to collect a $50 million ransom is watch the girl overnight. In an isolated mansion, the captors start to dwindle, one by one, and they discover, to their mounting horror, that they’re locked inside with no normal little girl.

From Radio Silence—the directing team of Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett behind the terrifying modern horror hits Ready or Not, 2022’s Scream and last year’s Scream VI—comes a brash, blood-thirsty new vision of the vampire flick, written by Stephen Shields (The Hole in the Ground, Zombie Bashers) and Guy Busick (Scream franchise, Ready or Not).

Abigail also stars Melissa Barrera (Scream franchise, In the Heights), Dan Stevens (Gaslit, Legion), Kathryn Newton (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Freaky), William Catlett (Black Lightning, True Story), Kevin Durand (Resident Evil: Retribution, X-Men Origins: Wolverine) and Angus Cloud (Euphoria, North Hollywood) as the kidnappers.

The film is produced by William Sherak (Scream franchise, Ready or Not), Paul Neinstein (Scream franchise; executive producer, The Night Agent) and James Vanderbilt (Zodiac, Scream franchise) for Project X Entertainment, by Tripp Vinson (Ready or Not, Journey 2: The Mysterious Island) and by Radio Silence’s Chad Vilella (executive producer Ready or Not and Scream franchise). The executive producers are Ron Lynch and Macdara Kelleher.