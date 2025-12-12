MCU Rumor Roundup: Fantastic Four's Post-SECRET WARS Future, Black Knight's Return, Doctor Doom, And More

Rumours about the MCU's future continue to swirl, with most of them currently focused on the first trailer (or should that be trailers?) for Avengers: Doomsday.

Today, we have new intel from The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez, who has shared updates on the Fantastic Four, Defenders, Midnight Sons, and more. As always, it's best to take everything you read here with a pinch of salt, but there's still plenty to—potentially—get excited about.

We're still not sure what's planned for the MCU's Young Avengers—or "Champions" as they'll supposedly be called—but the latest from Perez is that the fan-favourite Kree warrior Noh-Varr could be part of the lineup.

Talking of team-up projects, Marvel Studios is reportedly eager to bring Eternals star Kit Harington back, with Blade and Midnight Sons both said to be on the table. Wong is reportedly expected to appear in the latter project as Marvel Studios looks to bolster the supernatural side of the MCU by focusing on the Strange Academy, Nico Minoru, and Wiccan.

Over to the Fantastic Four, and Perez has some very intriguing intel about what's planned for Marvel's First Family. Apparently, in the post-Avengers: Secret Wars MCU, we're going to see the heroes "trying to adapt to their new reality and also raising their family."

As for how the Future Foundation will factor into the present-day MCU, the scooper has heard that it will be a "cover" for Reed Richards to continue exploring the Multiverse (with any luck, that means the Council of Reeds is on the horizon).

Perez was also asked about whether Doctor Doom stole Franklin Richards and the Fantastic Four's ship—connecting The Fantastic Four: First Steps and Thunderbolts* post-credits scene—and cryptically replied, "Technically, you can’t steal what’s yours to begin with."

Other tidbits include Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 featuring "minor nods" to Luke Cage and Iron Fist, there being no plans to include Eddie Brock in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2, and Marvel Television's hopes to develop more Marvel Zombies.

"The honest answer is I think that's the intention with the character," Harington said in 2023 when he was asked about becoming the MCU's Black Knight. "I was never...I think there was some misunderstanding about whether he was going to be in the Blade movie. He was never meant to be in the Blade movie."

A lot might have changed since then, but when asked where he could return, Harington responded, "At this stage, I don't know. I hope he gets used."

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.