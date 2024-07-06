BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE Leaked Trailer Sees Michael Keaton's Ghost With The Most Raise Some Hell

It's showtime!

We've heard that a new trailer for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice was set to be released this week, and while it still might be (there are whispers that it may arrive later today), a leaked version has now been shared online - just in case if you happen to be the impatient type!

This latest teaser features quite a bit of new footage, as Winona Ryder's Lydia Deetz attempts to prevent those around her from saying the Ghost with the Most's (Michael Keaton) name three times. She's unsuccessful, of course, and the lecherous Bio-Exorcist is summoned back to the land of the living.

From there, we see Lydia and her daughter Astrid (Jenna Ortega) being chased by a sandworm, another shot of Monica Bellucci as Betelgeuse's vengeful wife Delores, and the titular demon interacting with Bob and a whole host of fellow shrunken-headed individuals.

It looks like Betelgeuse may have assembled his own squad of followers for some unknown purpose.

"He just got back into it," director Tim Burton said of Keaton's decision to reprise the role after so many years in a recent interview. "It was kind of scary for somebody who was maybe not that overly interested in doing it. It was such a beautiful thing for me to see all the cast, but he, sort of like demon possession, just went right back into it."

"Unless it felt right, he had no burning desire to do it," Burton added. "I think we all felt the same way. It only made sense if it had an emotional hook."

Check out the trailer at the link below, and keep an eye out for the official version.

new beetlejuice beetlejuice teaser pic.twitter.com/CkOwNBilrV — Van (@VandankeRBX) July 3, 2024

"After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return to the small Vermont town of Winter River. Paranormal empath, Lydia Deetz, begins to see the lecherous demon Beetlejuice, who haunted her as a teenager. His plans to finally marry Lydia are given extra urgency when his dead wife comes to life and begins to stalk the Afterlife hunting for him. Meanwhile, Lydia’s teenage daughter embarks on a romance with a local teen."

Wednesday creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar penned the script.

Catherine O'Hara will also be back as Delia Deetz, and other new cast members include Willem Dafoe as an afterlife cop, Wolf Jackson, and Justin Theroux in an undisclosed role.

Tim Burton's Beetlejuice sequel is set to release in theaters on Sept. 6, 2024.