BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE Spoilers: Does Tim Burton's Sequel Leave The Door Open For A Third Movie?

BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE Spoilers: Does Tim Burton's Sequel Leave The Door Open For A Third Movie?

Tim Burton's long-awaited Beetlejuice sequel is now in theaters, and if you want to know how the movie ends and whether the door is left open for a follow-up, we have a spoiler-filled breakdown right here.

News
By MarkCassidy - Sep 07, 2024 08:09 AM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: Via FearHQ

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is now in theaters, and we're breaking down the long-awaited sequel's batsh*t crazy final act to see if the door to the Afterlife might be left open for a third movie.

Major spoilers follow.

When her daughter Astrid (Jenna Ortega) is tricked into trading her soul to restore the ghost of murderous neighbour/love-interest Jeremy (Arthur Conti) to life, Lydia Deetz (Winona Ryder) reluctantly summons Betelgeuse (Michael Keaton) for help. The Ghost with the Most agrees to bring Lydia to the Afterlife to rescue Astrid... if she'll sign a contract promising to be his bride.

Lydia manages to bring Astrid home, but has already agreed to marry Rory (Justin Theroux), who Betelgeuse exposes as a gold-digging cad. Still, the prospect of tying the knot with a lecherous demon isn't exactly appealing to Lydia, and Astrid manages to find a loophole which allows her mother out of the bargain.

Betelgeuse is then vanquished with the three magic words, popping like a balloon and returning (presumably) to the Afterlife waiting room.

Lydia and Astrid reconcile, and we then see them travelling to all the place's Astrid's late father promised to take her via a flash-forward. Astrid ends up getting married and having a baby... which turns out to be an infant Betelgeuse, who massacres the hospital staff before crawling across the ceiling Trainspotting-style and landing in his mother's arms.

Fortunately, it was all a dream, and we see Lydia wake up in bed and turn to face... Betelgeuse! Yep, this was also a dream. The end.

Not a definitive ending to the story by any means, and Tim Burton could very easily bring these characters back for another ghoulish adventure. Warner Bros. may try to persuade him to do just that if this movie is a success, but as things stand, it doesn't sound like the legendary filmmaker has much interest.

"Yeah, I mean, they talk, whatever, but if it follows the model now, I'd be making that one, I'd be over 100, and it's possible, but I don't know," Burton said during a recent press event (via /Film). "With medical science these days, I don't know. But no, I mean, like I said, for me, I wasn't really personally interested. If you said it to me, I would run the other direction. This is one where it was something that caught my thing. Now, would something else hit? I don't know. Not right now, because I'm still finishing this one, basically." 

Have you been to see the movie yet? If so, let us know what you thought in the comment section down below.

Beetlejuice is back! After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia's life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened. With trouble brewing in both realms, it's only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice's name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem.

Burton, a genre unto himself, directs from a screenplay by Alfred Gough & Miles Millar (Wednesday), story by Gough & Millar and Seth Grahame-Smith (The LEGO Batman Movie), based on characters created by Michael McDowell & Larry Wilson. The film’s producers are Marc Toberoff, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Tommy Harper and Burton, with Sara Desmond, Katterli Frauenfelder, Gough, Millar, Brad Pitt, Larry Wilson, Laurence Senelick, Pete Chiappetta, Andrew Lary, Anthony Tittanegro, Grahame-Smith and David Katzenberg executive producing.

Burton’s creatives behind the scenes includes director of photography Haris Zambarloukos (Meg 2: The Trench, Murder on the Orient Express); such previous and frequent collaborators as production designer Mark Scruton (Wednesday), editor Jay Prychidny (Wednesday), Oscar-winning costume designer Colleen Atwood (Alice in Wonderland, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Sleepy Hollow), Oscar-winning creature effects and special makeup FX creative supervisor Neal Scanlan (Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), Oscar-nominated composer Danny Elfman (Big Fish, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Batman); and Oscar-winning hair and makeup designer Christine Blundell (Topsy-Turvy).

SALEM'S LOT: We Finally Have A First Look At Some Official Footage From Max's Stephen King Adaptation
Related:

SALEM'S LOT: We Finally Have A First Look At Some Official Footage From Max's Stephen King Adaptation
BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE Spoilers - Does Tim Burton's Sequel Explain What Happened To Adam & Barbara Maitland?
Recommended For You:

BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE Spoilers - Does Tim Burton's Sequel Explain What Happened To Adam & Barbara Maitland?
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 9/7/2024, 8:53 AM
must be a safe neighborhood.


User Comment Image
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 9/7/2024, 8:58 AM
@WEAPONXOXOXO - is not ...look who breeded Lydia
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 9/7/2024, 9:10 AM
I hope there’s a sequel. I haven’t seen it, but my OCD demands a Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Beetlejui…..
Kt662
Kt662 - 9/7/2024, 9:23 AM
@JustAWaffle - lol my wife is itching to go see it , which we would've went last night if I didn't have to work but ... man haven't even thought about this surprisingly now that the 2nd film is name Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.. theyve almost set themselves up to HAVE to make a 3rd one now 😂😂
BeNice123
BeNice123 - 9/7/2024, 9:22 AM
dumb question. The title says it all, (Beetlejuice) then (Beetlejuice Beetlejuice). How many times do you have to say his name for him to appear. Of course theres gonna be a 3rd one.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 9/7/2024, 10:03 AM
I like the juice being loose.
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 9/7/2024, 10:12 AM
A Part-3 is unnecessary. Just crank-out the inevitable prequel streaming-series. Call it 'WINTER RIVER'. (That's the Connecticut town that Beetlejuice takes place.) 🫤

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder