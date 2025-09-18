BONE LAKE: The NSFW Opening Kill Scene From New Erotic Slasher Movie Has Been Released Online

The aptly titled Bone Lake is a new erotic thriller/slasher movie from Bleeker Street that's set to hit theaters on October 3, and the opening kill scene has been officially released online.

The sequence finds a man and a woman, naked as the day they were born, fleeing through the forest while a mysterious crossbow-wielding killer gives chase.

Though most of the nudity is kept in the shadows, this is most definitely an NSFW scene - in large part due to what happens right at the end!

Marco Pigossi (Gen V), Maddie Hasson (Malignant), Alex Roe (Rings), Andra Nechita (Fatal Attraction), Eliane Reis, and Clayton Spencer star. Nick Matthews (Saw X) serves as director of photography. Mercedes Bryce Morgan (Spoonful of Sugar) directs from a screenplay by Joshua Friedlander (Holly Slept Over). Jason Blumenfeld, Joshua Friedlander, Mickey Liddell, Pete Shilaimon, and Jacob Yakob are on board as producers.

Bone Lake has been getting highly positive reviews, and currently sits at 96% on Rotten Tomatoes.

This lake is packing...strong bloody violence, grisly images, sexual content, graphic nudity, language throughout and some drug use. Take it all in when BONE LAKE opens in theaters October 3. #BoneLake https://t.co/UbVpPZYZ4a pic.twitter.com/5rD88TG5Wv — Bleecker Street (@bleeckerstfilms) September 15, 2025

With cinematography this spicy, size really does matter 🔥 See BONE LAKE on the biggest screen possible when it opens in theaters October 3. Tickets now on sale! 🎟️ #BoneLakehttps://t.co/UbVpPZYZ4a pic.twitter.com/Yz3a07yVR1 — Bleecker Street (@bleeckerstfilms) September 16, 2025

BONE LAKE really lives for innuendo. A slow burn erotic thriller that morphs into a slasher by the third act. Those final minutes were some of my favorite to come from the genre in the past year. Campy, uncomfortably comedic, and unhinged. pic.twitter.com/1bPOYtMfIG — film posers™️ Josie Marie 🇵🇸 (@TheJosieMarie) September 17, 2025

Just came from seeing Bone Lake, a fun addition to the couples horror trend that includes Together, Companion, and Oh, Wait! (kind of)... I guess a lot of filmmakers are going on romantic lake house trips... and expecting horrible things to happen. Opens on October 3. — Edward Douglas (@EDouglasWW) September 17, 2025

💀 #BoneLake (2024) is a horror film that delivers excellent, gruesome violence, blood splatter, mystery, and, most importantly, a highly trashy thrill ride with its main leads. Review Attached!@UmbrellaEnt https://t.co/DBuyaZhc0j — Peter Walkden (@walkdenent) September 16, 2025

“A couple’s romantic vacation at a secluded lakeside estate is upended when they are forced to share the mansion with a mysterious and attractive couple. In this darkly hilarious and seductive horror story, a dream getaway spirals into a nightmarish maze of sex, lies, and manipulation, bringing terrifying secrets to light and triggering a bloody battle for survival.”

As you might expect, Bone Lake has been rated R for strong bloody violence, grisly images, sexual content, graphic nudity, language throughout, and some drug use.