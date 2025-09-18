BONE LAKE: The NSFW Opening Kill Scene From New Erotic Slasher Movie Has Been Released Online

BONE LAKE: The NSFW Opening Kill Scene From New Erotic Slasher Movie Has Been Released Online

The opening scene from a new erotic thriller titled Bone Lake (easy now) has been released online, and it finds a terrified couple fleeing through the forest... while naked, obviously.

News
By MarkCassidy - Sep 18, 2025 05:09 AM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: Via FearHQ.com

The aptly titled Bone Lake is a new erotic thriller/slasher movie from Bleeker Street that's set to hit theaters on October 3, and the opening kill scene has been officially released online.

The sequence finds a man and a woman, naked as the day they were born, fleeing through the forest while a mysterious crossbow-wielding killer gives chase.

Though most of the nudity is kept in the shadows, this is most definitely an NSFW scene - in large part due to what happens right at the end!

Marco Pigossi (Gen V), Maddie Hasson (Malignant), Alex Roe (Rings), Andra Nechita (Fatal Attraction), Eliane Reis, and Clayton Spencer star. Nick Matthews (Saw X) serves as director of photography. Mercedes Bryce Morgan (Spoonful of Sugar) directs from a screenplay by Joshua Friedlander (Holly Slept Over). Jason Blumenfeld, Joshua Friedlander, Mickey Liddell, Pete Shilaimon, and Jacob Yakob are on board as producers.

Bone Lake has been getting highly positive reviews, and currently sits at 96% on Rotten Tomatoes.

“A couple’s romantic vacation at a secluded lakeside estate is upended when they are forced to share the mansion with a mysterious and attractive couple. In this darkly hilarious and seductive horror story, a dream getaway spirals into a nightmarish maze of sex, lies, and manipulation, bringing terrifying secrets to light and triggering a bloody battle for survival.”

As you might expect, Bone Lake has been rated R for strong bloody violence, grisly images, sexual content, graphic nudity, language throughout, and some drug use.

ANACONDA Trailer Sees Paul Rudd And Jack Black Being Hunted By A Giant Snake In Meta Horror Reboot
Related:

ANACONDA Trailer Sees Paul Rudd And Jack Black Being Hunted By A Giant Snake In Meta Horror Reboot
PINOCCHIO: UNSTRUNG - First Look At A NIGHTMARE ON ELM STREET Star Robert Englund's Jiminy Cricket
Recommended For You:

PINOCCHIO: UNSTRUNG - First Look At A NIGHTMARE ON ELM STREET Star Robert Englund's Jiminy Cricket

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Hide Comments0 Comments

Be the first to comment and get the conversation going!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder