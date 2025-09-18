BONE LAKE: The NSFW Opening Kill Scene From New Erotic Slasher Movie Has Been Released Online

The aptly titled Bone Lake is a new erotic thriller/slasher movie from Bleeker Street that's set to hit theaters on October 3, and the opening kill scene has been officially released online.
The sequence finds a man and a woman, naked as the day they were born, fleeing through the forest while a mysterious crossbow-wielding killer gives chase.
Though most of the nudity is kept in the shadows, this is most definitely an NSFW scene - in large part due to what happens right at the end!
Marco Pigossi (Gen V), Maddie Hasson (Malignant), Alex Roe (Rings), Andra Nechita (Fatal Attraction), Eliane Reis, and Clayton Spencer star. Nick Matthews (Saw X) serves as director of photography. Mercedes Bryce Morgan (Spoonful of Sugar) directs from a screenplay by Joshua Friedlander (Holly Slept Over). Jason Blumenfeld, Joshua Friedlander, Mickey Liddell, Pete Shilaimon, and Jacob Yakob are on board as producers.
Bone Lake has been getting highly positive reviews, and currently sits at 96% on Rotten Tomatoes.
“A couple’s romantic vacation at a secluded lakeside estate is upended when they are forced to share the mansion with a mysterious and attractive couple. In this darkly hilarious and seductive horror story, a dream getaway spirals into a nightmarish maze of sex, lies, and manipulation, bringing terrifying secrets to light and triggering a bloody battle for survival.”
As you might expect, Bone Lake has been rated R for strong bloody violence, grisly images, sexual content, graphic nudity, language throughout, and some drug use.