COYOTES "Eat The Rich" In First Red Band Trailer For New Horror Comedy Starring Kate Bosworth & Justin Long

COYOTES &quot;Eat The Rich&quot; In First Red Band Trailer For New Horror Comedy Starring Kate Bosworth & Justin Long

Married couple Justin Long and Kate Bosworth are set to star in a new horror comedy from the director of Grave Encounters. Check out the first red-band trailer for Coyotes...

News
By MarkCassidy - Sep 09, 2025 07:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: Via FearHQ.com

Real-life couple Justin Long and Kate Bosworth are set to co-star in another project after previously appearing together in House of Darkness and Movie 43, and this one looks like it could turn out to be a blood-filled blast.

Coyotes, which centers on a family who must fight for their lives while trapped in their Hollywood Hills home as a pack of ravenous four-legged fiends targets them, is set to premiere at Fantastic Fest on September 20 ahead of its theatrical release on October 3.

Colin Minihan (Grave Encounters) directed the movie from a script by Tad Daggerhart (The Expendables 4) and Nick Simon (The Pyramid). The film hails from Capstone Studios, and the producers include Nathan Klingher, Joshua Harris and Ford Corbett for Gramercy Park and Jib Polhemus for Source Management and Production.

“Coyotes is an elevated, nuanced horror comedy with an unsettling atmosphere,” says Aura Entertainment CEO Marc Goldberg. “Led by Justin Long and Kate Bosworth, Coyotes is an unforgettable film that will be on every moviegoer’s mind this fall. At Aura, these are exactly the types of films we bring to audiences worldwide — bold, genre-savvy and creatively unabashed.”

Fantastic Fest programmer Sara Lopo adds, “Coyotes combines the claustrophobic dread of home invasion with brutal eco-horror, sugarcoated with various humorous situations. The film’s atmospheric intensity, tight pacing, and escalating stakes channel the distinctive unpredictability of nature gone rogue and the disastrous consequences of the forced displacement of wildlife.”

Long and Bosworth also serve as executive producers alongside Daggerhart, Simon, Christian Mercuri, David Haring, Roman Viaris, Ruzanna Kegeyan, Jason Carpenter, James Harris, Adam Mirels, Robbie Mirels, Tyler Gould, Michael Sklut, Jijo Reed and John Poliquin.

Check out the red-band trailer for Coyotes below, along with a new poster.

Image

When a scorching wildfire hits the Hollywood Hills, a family is stranded as their neighborhood is destroyed and their home becomes a blazing prison. Meanwhile, a pack of predatory coyotes disoriented by the fires tighten their perimeter around the house. Rendered powerless by collapsing roads and no electricity, the family must rely on their courage, resilience, and love for one another to survive both the inferno and the snarling threat outdoors.

RUMOR: The Bay Harbor Butcher Will Return! Paramount+ Has Renewed DEXTER: RESURRECTION For Season 2
Related:

RUMOR: The Bay Harbor Butcher Will Return! Paramount+ Has Renewed DEXTER: RESURRECTION For Season 2
THE TOXIC AVENGER Star Taylour Paige On The Absurdity And Deeper Themes In Unrated Remake (Exclusive)
Recommended For You:

THE TOXIC AVENGER Star Taylour Paige On The Absurdity And Deeper Themes In Unrated Remake (Exclusive)

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Laridian
Laridian - 9/9/2025, 7:18 PM
I love that horror movies are having a Renaissance right now and we're getting quality sub-genre fare. The Comedy/Horror is a hard one to juggle, but when it's done right it can be magical. Also, yes EAT THE RICH !! We'd only really have to eat one and the rest would fall into line, I think.
Ikusa
Ikusa - 9/9/2025, 7:22 PM
@Laridian - Nobody who truly understands finance and such wants your socialism.
Laridian
Laridian - 9/9/2025, 7:26 PM
@Ikusa - Is eating rich people socialism or is it cannibalism? Someone needs a dictionary.
Ikusa
Ikusa - 9/9/2025, 7:29 PM
@Laridian - "Eat" can mean many different things. Like you eating your boyfriends ass out. I hope you're not taking a fork and knife to it.
mountainman
mountainman - 9/9/2025, 7:33 PM
@Laridian - Govenrment is exponentially worse than non-government rich people / CEOs. Communism and socialism are the worse forms of government ever invented and only the ruling class and idiots support it.
Laridian
Laridian - 9/9/2025, 7:36 PM
@mountainman - Spoken like a 13 year old pretending to be smart. Stop protecting the rich. They don't care about you at all and would rather you die.
Laridian
Laridian - 9/9/2025, 7:36 PM
@Ikusa - Bro... get help.
RolandD
RolandD - 9/9/2025, 7:40 PM
@Ikusa - Way to represent those knowledgeable in finance. That was a real mature response.
mountainman
mountainman - 9/9/2025, 7:41 PM
@Laridian - I don’t like the rich much at all actually. The worst thing in my life is no rich people, it’s the government that steals 1/3 of my income, then taxes me in 20 other ways, inflates the value of my money away, and gives me shit in return for all of that.

Socialism is the ideology of 13 year olds that were propagandized by their idiot teachers and smooth brains on social media.

See, I’m a 43 year old that worked his way up from minimum wage jobs into a successful career through hard work, bought a house, is investing for his and his family’s future, started my own business, and the only people that have harmed me are far left wingers in government not any CEOs.

Socialism has also never worked in history.
Laridian
Laridian - 9/9/2025, 7:48 PM
@mountainman - Oh sweet summer child. I'm actually a lot older than you, not that it really matters. My kids are smart enough to know that the reason the government taxes the working class so high is because it's bought and paid for by the ruling class. Glad you had the privilege you needed to succeed in a society that doesn't give everyone a fair shot, but civilized societies actually care about helping the people who can't help themselves. Also, you can't claim Socialism has never worked because it's never actually been tried.
mountainman
mountainman - 9/9/2025, 7:49 PM
@Laridian - Yeah I’ve seen a lot of morinic elderly lefties. No shock you are in that group. All the olds around me in Colorado that are far left are in that boomer class of folks that have only taken and benefitted from a system that us younger folks will never benefit from. Social security is a ponzi scheme that I would have far preferred never being forced into vs having money stolen from me that will either a) I will never get any of or at best 2) I may get some money back that will pale in comparison to if I had invested that money myself.

I really don’t care if you are older than me. If you are pro-socialism, then your age certainly hasn’t brought you wisdom.
Laridian
Laridian - 9/9/2025, 7:57 PM
@mountainman - Wait, I'm confused. You went from 'I'm older than you and I know better' to 'I'm younger than you and I know better' lol. Kid, go outside and touch some grass (as the kids say).
mountainman
mountainman - 9/9/2025, 8:07 PM
@Laridian - The age difference isn’t the differentiator here, it’s the fact that you support the most damaging form of government to ever exist.
Laridian
Laridian - 9/9/2025, 8:25 PM
@mountainman - More damaging than Communism? Do you even realize what you say or do you just regurgitate right wing talking points?

The UN's World Happiness Report ranks “socialist friendly” countries like Finland, Norway, Denmark, Iceland & Sweden as among the happiest in the world.

So, should I just take your word for it, or nah?
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 9/9/2025, 7:47 PM
Wow 10 comments I can't see. Being real pays a price I guess.

Anyways, this looks awful
dragon316
dragon316 - 9/9/2025, 7:52 PM
@WalletsClosed - depends who you ask there will be people who will see this in theaters all movies have people see them
dragon316
dragon316 - 9/9/2025, 7:53 PM
I’m all for this one reverse situation of people stranded on island with killer dogs always forget name
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 9/9/2025, 7:57 PM
Eat the Rich? Why? So you can sit on your fatasses and leach off hardworking people?
Laridian
Laridian - 9/9/2025, 8:02 PM
It's [frick]ing hilarious to me that all it takes to trigger right wing nuts is saying 'EAT THE RICH' lol
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 9/9/2025, 8:08 PM
I’ve never heard of this comic book

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder