COYOTES "Eat The Rich" In First Red Band Trailer For New Horror Comedy Starring Kate Bosworth & Justin Long

Real-life couple Justin Long and Kate Bosworth are set to co-star in another project after previously appearing together in House of Darkness and Movie 43, and this one looks like it could turn out to be a blood-filled blast.

Coyotes, which centers on a family who must fight for their lives while trapped in their Hollywood Hills home as a pack of ravenous four-legged fiends targets them, is set to premiere at Fantastic Fest on September 20 ahead of its theatrical release on October 3.

Colin Minihan (Grave Encounters) directed the movie from a script by Tad Daggerhart (The Expendables 4) and Nick Simon (The Pyramid). The film hails from Capstone Studios, and the producers include Nathan Klingher, Joshua Harris and Ford Corbett for Gramercy Park and Jib Polhemus for Source Management and Production.

“Coyotes is an elevated, nuanced horror comedy with an unsettling atmosphere,” says Aura Entertainment CEO Marc Goldberg. “Led by Justin Long and Kate Bosworth, Coyotes is an unforgettable film that will be on every moviegoer’s mind this fall. At Aura, these are exactly the types of films we bring to audiences worldwide — bold, genre-savvy and creatively unabashed.”

Fantastic Fest programmer Sara Lopo adds, “Coyotes combines the claustrophobic dread of home invasion with brutal eco-horror, sugarcoated with various humorous situations. The film’s atmospheric intensity, tight pacing, and escalating stakes channel the distinctive unpredictability of nature gone rogue and the disastrous consequences of the forced displacement of wildlife.”

Long and Bosworth also serve as executive producers alongside Daggerhart, Simon, Christian Mercuri, David Haring, Roman Viaris, Ruzanna Kegeyan, Jason Carpenter, James Harris, Adam Mirels, Robbie Mirels, Tyler Gould, Michael Sklut, Jijo Reed and John Poliquin.

Check out the red-band trailer for Coyotes below, along with a new poster.

When a scorching wildfire hits the Hollywood Hills, a family is stranded as their neighborhood is destroyed and their home becomes a blazing prison. Meanwhile, a pack of predatory coyotes disoriented by the fires tighten their perimeter around the house. Rendered powerless by collapsing roads and no electricity, the family must rely on their courage, resilience, and love for one another to survive both the inferno and the snarling threat outdoors.