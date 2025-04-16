Does SINNERS Have A Post-Credits Scene? Here's Your Spoiler-Free Answer

Does SINNERS Have A Post-Credits Scene? Here's Your Spoiler-Free Answer

Black Panther director Ryan Coogler's new movie, Sinners, is about to arrive in theaters, but should you expect a post-credits scene? And if so, are they worth waiting for? Here's what you need to know...

From Ryan Coogler, director of Black Panther and Creed, comes a new vision of fear this weekend: Sinners. Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers (Michael B. Jordan) return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back.

Coogler is no stranger to blockbuster fare after helming Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, but Sinners marks his first major movie not based on an existing IP. That doesn't mean he hasn't taken at least some cues from the MCU, though. 

While Marvel Studios certainly didn't invent the idea of post-credits scenes, they have popularised them, and even the most unexpected titles now tend to offer a little something extra when the story ends. So, does Sinners have a post-credits scene? 

Yes, Sinners has TWO post-credits scenes.

The first of those comes in the middle of the credits, while the second arrives right at the end of the movie. So, plan your bathroom breaks accordingly because it's going to be a long wait!

As for how vital these scenes are, we're not getting into spoilers, but the mid-credits scene ties into the main story and is a must-see. While the second isn't quite as impactful, it's a nice addition to Sinners and definitely not a moment you'll want to miss if you can help it. 

Up until today, Sinners was sitting pretty on Rotten Tomatoes with a perfect 100% score. It's now dipped to 99% with a single negative verdict from an outlet we've never heard of. 

The Critics Consensus reads, "A rip-roaring fusion of masterful visual storytelling and toe-tapping music, writer-director Ryan Coogler's first original blockbuster reveals the full scope of his singular imagination."

Written and directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Coogler, Sinners stars Jordan in a dual role, joined by Oscar nominee Hailee Steinfeld, Jack O’Connell, Wunmi Mosaku , Jayme Lawson, Omar Miller, Miles Caton, and Delroy Lindo. 

Coogler's behind-the-camera artisans include his Black Panther franchise collaborators: director of photography Autumn Durald Arkapaw, Oscar-winning production designer Hannah Beachler, editor Michael P. Shawver, Oscar-winning composer Ludwig Göransson, and Oscar-winning costume designer Ruth E. Carter.  

Sinners will be released in theaters on April 18. Will you be checking the movie out on the big screen this weekend?

ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 4/16/2025, 12:27 PM
Excited to see it. Been hearing pretty good things about this one.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 4/16/2025, 12:36 PM
I hear next coiglar going to remake Indiana Jones

Spoilers ahead.....




Indiana Johns steals from an African tribe and they then chased him around the world looking for reparations
foreverintheway
foreverintheway - 4/16/2025, 12:50 PM
@AllsNotGood - snet from iphoen
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/16/2025, 12:53 PM
Cool!!.

Hopefully I can watch this next weekend since I’ll be out of town for this one because I really want to check it out…

Also it didn’t really register for me until now but this is not only Coogler’s first original blockbuster but film entirely overall since Fruitvale Station even was based on real life events while Creed & the BP films are of course part of existing IPs.

Honestly , that makes it even more impressive that it’s got a 99% on RT after 82 reviews especially since it was at 💯 for over 50 of them.

Anyway congrats to Coogler & co on the critical success thus far of the film , hopefully the audience receives it well also and it does well at the BO too!!.

User Comment Image
thebamf
thebamf - 4/16/2025, 1:03 PM
I'm definitely going to be checking this out.

View Recorder