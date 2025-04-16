Does SINNERS Have A Post-Credits Scene? Here's Your Spoiler-Free Answer

This article was originally published on FearHQ.com.

From Ryan Coogler, director of Black Panther and Creed, comes a new vision of fear this weekend: Sinners. Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers (Michael B. Jordan) return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back.

Coogler is no stranger to blockbuster fare after helming Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, but Sinners marks his first major movie not based on an existing IP. That doesn't mean he hasn't taken at least some cues from the MCU, though.

While Marvel Studios certainly didn't invent the idea of post-credits scenes, they have popularised them, and even the most unexpected titles now tend to offer a little something extra when the story ends. So, does Sinners have a post-credits scene?

Yes, Sinners has TWO post-credits scenes.

The first of those comes in the middle of the credits, while the second arrives right at the end of the movie. So, plan your bathroom breaks accordingly because it's going to be a long wait!

As for how vital these scenes are, we're not getting into spoilers, but the mid-credits scene ties into the main story and is a must-see. While the second isn't quite as impactful, it's a nice addition to Sinners and definitely not a moment you'll want to miss if you can help it.

Up until today, Sinners was sitting pretty on Rotten Tomatoes with a perfect 100% score. It's now dipped to 99% with a single negative verdict from an outlet we've never heard of.

The Critics Consensus reads, "A rip-roaring fusion of masterful visual storytelling and toe-tapping music, writer-director Ryan Coogler's first original blockbuster reveals the full scope of his singular imagination."

Written and directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Coogler, Sinners stars Jordan in a dual role, joined by Oscar nominee Hailee Steinfeld, Jack O’Connell, Wunmi Mosaku , Jayme Lawson, Omar Miller, Miles Caton, and Delroy Lindo.

Coogler's behind-the-camera artisans include his Black Panther franchise collaborators: director of photography Autumn Durald Arkapaw, Oscar-winning production designer Hannah Beachler, editor Michael P. Shawver, Oscar-winning composer Ludwig Göransson, and Oscar-winning costume designer Ruth E. Carter.

Sinners will be released in theaters on April 18. Will you be checking the movie out on the big screen this weekend?