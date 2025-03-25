FINAL DESTINATION BLOODLINES: Death Runs In The Family In Twisted Full Trailer Featuring The Late Tony Todd

Following yesterday's shattering teaser, New Line has released a full trailer for Final Destination Bloodlines, which will be the sixth instalment in the popular horror franchise (the last movie was released back in 2011).

The footage begins by setting up the carnage to come at a family barbecue, with a rake, a trampoline, a precariously-placed beer bottle and a lawnmower just a few of the everyday household items that will soon become twisted implements of death and destruction.

As any fan will be aware, these are not just a series of tragic accidents, but the actions of Death himself.

After a gruesome death (they seem to be holding back on showing anything overly bloody until the inevitable red-band trailer), we find out that the matriarch of the family once saved her classmates from imminent disaster, and the Grim Reaper has been waiting to take revenge on the family members who "should have never existed."

The trailer also features an appearance from the late Tony Todd, who will return for his final screen role as William Bloodworth. The actor, known for his distinctive voice and chilling performance as Candyman in addition to numerous other horror projects, sadly passed away at the age of 69 on November 6 at his home in Los Angeles after a long illness.

Check out the trailer at the link below, along with a promo image of Bloodworth and the original teaser.

The newest chapter in New Line Cinema’s bloody successful franchise takes audiences back to the very beginning of Death’s twisted sense of justice—Final Destination Bloodlines. Plagued by a violent recurring nightmare, college student Stefanie heads home to track down the one person who might be able to break the cycle and save her family from the grisly demise that inevitably awaits them all.

Final Destination Bloodlines stars Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Anna Lore, with Brec Bassinger, and Tony Todd. The film is directed by Adam Stein & Zach Lipovsky. The screenplay is by Guy Busick & Lori Evans Taylor, and story is by Jon Watts and Guy Busick & Lori Evans Taylor. It is based on characters created by Jeffrey Reddick.