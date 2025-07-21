SUPERMAN Poll Results Are In - Find Out What CBM's Readers Made Of James Gunn's DCU Reboot

Last week, we asked CBM's readers to let us know how they felt about James Gunn's Superman, and the poll results might just surprise you...

By MarkCassidy - Jul 21, 2025 10:07 AM EST
We recently asked ComicBookMovie.com's readers to let us know how they felt about James Gunn's Superman, and the poll results are now in.

3580 of you voted, and in a fairly rare outcome, the majority of you went with the most positive option.

36% voted Excellent, 5/5, followed by 32% with Very Good, 4/5; 17% with Good, 3/5; 11% with Disappointing, 2/5; and only 5% of you voted for the most negative option, Supersh*t, 1/5.

Though the DCU reboot does seem to have been embraced by general audiences, these results are still somewhat surprising given the backlash the movie has received from a certain contingent of fans.

As for Superman's box office performance, the movie has been doing pretty well domestically, but hasn't been as big a hit overseas. Even so, the Man of Steel's latest big-screen outing passed $400 million globally last night, and should serve as a successful launching pad for the DCU.

Superman stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/the Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

The cast also Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell as "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 7/21/2025, 10:21 AM
So, only 11% of people got it right. Interesting
Rpendo
Rpendo - 7/21/2025, 10:23 AM
@SteviesRightFoo - “I have an opinion but I am so lacking in self-awareness that I have decided that it is fact”
DTor91
DTor91 - 7/21/2025, 10:24 AM
@SteviesRightFoo - Film’s a hit, no matter how you try and spin it.
Goldboink
Goldboink - 7/21/2025, 10:26 AM
@SteviesRightFoo -
It will sink in sooner or later
noname
noname - 7/21/2025, 10:26 AM
Saying it's "Excellent" is nonsense. And I liked the movie. The Dark Knight is excellent. Spiderman 2 is excellent. Days of Future Past is excellent. This is "aight."
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/21/2025, 10:30 AM
@noname - who are you to say it’s not excellent for the people that saw it?

Perhaps they enjoyed it a lot…

The biggest issue with the internet is people thinking their opinions are fact when they aren’t and shouldn’t be treated as such.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 7/21/2025, 10:26 AM
That's about as close to consensus as you're going to see around here. You love to see it.
mastakilla39
mastakilla39 - 7/21/2025, 10:28 AM
Guess 85% of this audience likes the movie or think its good enough. Guess its not as divisive as some people thought.
DCasAhobby
DCasAhobby - 7/21/2025, 10:29 AM
This is one of the only DC movies i've went to the theater to see of late. Thinking Gunn was on a hot streak I felt this was the best chance for DC to turn things around.....

So im just going to come out and say it. Superman was wretched trash on the level of WW84. it's being falsely propagated by WB and fanboys because this film was too IMPORTANT. It wasn't just the start of a new Superman franchise, which is important but also a new start to the DCU. Can't believe I'm saying this but Gunn dropped the ball big time.

Once the newness fades this film will be universally considered garbage. Objectively I can go on all day. Just terrible. Honestly I think Gunn got lost. To much on his plate molding an entire DCU, figuring out Superman etc...

Superman deserves a measure of reverence that Gunn simply can't provide. Completely crash and burned as a film. Just one nonsense clusterf***. I mean, "what the hell was even that!"

