SUPERMAN Poll Results Are In - Find Out What CBM's Readers Made Of James Gunn's DCU Reboot

We recently asked ComicBookMovie.com's readers to let us know how they felt about James Gunn's Superman, and the poll results are now in.

3580 of you voted, and in a fairly rare outcome, the majority of you went with the most positive option.

36% voted Excellent, 5/5, followed by 32% with Very Good, 4/5; 17% with Good, 3/5; 11% with Disappointing, 2/5; and only 5% of you voted for the most negative option, Supersh*t, 1/5.

Though the DCU reboot does seem to have been embraced by general audiences, these results are still somewhat surprising given the backlash the movie has received from a certain contingent of fans.

As for Superman's box office performance, the movie has been doing pretty well domestically, but hasn't been as big a hit overseas. Even so, the Man of Steel's latest big-screen outing passed $400 million globally last night, and should serve as a successful launching pad for the DCU.

Superman stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/the Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

The cast also Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell as "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."