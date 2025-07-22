Marvel Studios Releases 5 Minutes Of THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS And It Includes Cameos, Super-Apes, More

Marvel Studios Releases 5 Minutes Of THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS And It Includes Cameos, Super-Apes, More

Marvel Studios has released a 5-minute clip from The Fantastic Four: First Steps, detailing the team's origin story, a clash with one of Red Ghost's Super-Apes, and some familiar faces from the past...

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 22, 2025 03:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

Following last night's world premiere in Los Angeles, Marvel Studios has released a 5-minute clip from The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Taken from the beginning of the movie, some edits have been made (Mole Man is M.I.A., for example), but it still offers a fun idea of what's to come later this week.

The team's origin story is recounted, and we get to see Mister Fantastic squaring off with the Red Ghost's Super-Apes...despite John Malkovich's Russian villain being left on the cutting room floor. 

Each member of the team is shown protecting New York, while Reed Richards is found hosting "Fantastic Science with Mr. Fantastic" to a group of very uninterested children. The Thing also says "It's Clobberin' Time," albeit in cartoon form.

Finally, keep your eyes peeled, as when all those New Yorkers express gratitude for Marvel's First Family, you'll see Alex Hyde-White, Rebecca Staab, Jay Underwood, and Michael Bailey Smith make a cameo appearance. They're the actors who played the team in Roger Corman's ill-fated Fantastic Four movie from the 1990s. 

You can watch this extended clip from The Fantastic Four: First Steps below. 

Marvel Studios has also released highlights from the movie's premiere, including a blue carpet appearance from Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in character as Wonder Man's Simon Williams.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne, and Sarah Niles have been cast in supporting roles. Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom is rumoured to appear, though that's surely a given with Avengers: Doomsday on the way.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Social Media Reactions Hit As Blue-Carpet Premiere Event Gets Underway
Related:

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Social Media Reactions Hit As Blue-Carpet Premiere Event Gets Underway
THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS: Come Watch The Blue Carpet World Premiere LIVE Right Now!!
Recommended For You:

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS: Come Watch The Blue Carpet World Premiere LIVE Right Now!!

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Sinner
Sinner - 7/22/2025, 4:02 AM
User Comment Image
Canyoublush
Canyoublush - 7/22/2025, 4:48 AM
@Sinner - “get your special sock out nerds this goin get good.”
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/22/2025, 4:06 AM
RELEASE THE MALKOVICH CUT NOW !
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 7/22/2025, 4:19 AM
It’s gonna take a lot to beat this Marvel Masterpiece
User Comment Image
😜🤣
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/22/2025, 4:33 AM
Ok, just to get it out of the way. Im a Gunn big fan.

But one thing i noticed with theae marvel premiers (and ive watched since aou time) is that its like a communist event, lolz. The actors are not genuinely having fun. Besides for a few giddy ones like Iman.

Comparing with the Superman premier, I see the background characters going together as if they are highschool buddies and are having a reunion. Gunn is indeed great in building rapport.
MikeyL
MikeyL - 7/22/2025, 4:52 AM
@vectorsigma - I mean, there’s nothing *wrong* with people not being giddy and super pally with each other. Most of them probably see it as just a job and that’s fine because ultimately that is what it is. Having said that, if Gunn can build that rapport on sets for his cast and crew then I can see a lot of actors wanting to work for DCU rather than MCU
Martianhunter
Martianhunter - 7/22/2025, 4:50 AM
Did I read this right "Simon Williams discusses his personal connection to Wonder Man ahead of starring as the character in an upcoming project".

User Comment Image

And when you view that video, there is no "personal connection".

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder