Marvel Studios Releases 5 Minutes Of THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS And It Includes Cameos, Super-Apes, More

Following last night's world premiere in Los Angeles, Marvel Studios has released a 5-minute clip from The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Taken from the beginning of the movie, some edits have been made (Mole Man is M.I.A., for example), but it still offers a fun idea of what's to come later this week.

The team's origin story is recounted, and we get to see Mister Fantastic squaring off with the Red Ghost's Super-Apes...despite John Malkovich's Russian villain being left on the cutting room floor.

Each member of the team is shown protecting New York, while Reed Richards is found hosting "Fantastic Science with Mr. Fantastic" to a group of very uninterested children. The Thing also says "It's Clobberin' Time," albeit in cartoon form.

Finally, keep your eyes peeled, as when all those New Yorkers express gratitude for Marvel's First Family, you'll see Alex Hyde-White, Rebecca Staab, Jay Underwood, and Michael Bailey Smith make a cameo appearance. They're the actors who played the team in Roger Corman's ill-fated Fantastic Four movie from the 1990s.

You can watch this extended clip from The Fantastic Four: First Steps below.

The first 5 minutes of ‘THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS’ has been released.



In theaters this Friday. 💙 pic.twitter.com/hVBIy6BSkt — Fan F4 Updates (@F4sUpdate) July 22, 2025

Marvel Studios has also released highlights from the movie's premiere, including a blue carpet appearance from Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in character as Wonder Man's Simon Williams.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich , Natasha Lyonne, and Sarah Niles have been cast in supporting roles. Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom is rumoured to appear, though that's surely a given with Avengers: Doomsday on the way.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.